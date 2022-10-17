Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Communion breakfast at St. Peter’s celebrates Msgr. Reilly
BELLEVILLE, NJ — As is customary during the month of October, the St. Peter’s Confraternity of the Holy Rosary in Belleville once more held its annual Communion breakfast recently. Close to 100 parishioners and friends attended the event at the Chandelier and listened to a keynote speech from Monsignor William J. Reilly, a longtime priest who has held several key roles in the Archdiocese of Newark since his ordination in 1965.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield College president hosts ACE Women’s Network-NJ event
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College President Marcheta P. Evans recently hosted board members from the American Council on Education Women’s Network–New Jersey at the college’s Westminster Arts Center. More than 50 higher education leaders from northern and central New Jersey, representing both public and private, and...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk raises $20K for local families fighting ALS
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 9 raised $20,000 to support local families battling ALS and to support the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund. “We are grateful to all who participated in this annual event, and for the generous donations that will help support such an important cause,” Mayor Robert D. Parisi said. “The walk to defeat ALS is an incredible way to unite our community and fundraise for those battling ALS.”
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County announces plans to construct modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Oct. 13 that plans to construct a larger, modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Branch Brook Park are underway. The project includes demolishing the existing Cherry Blossom Welcome Center and replacing it with a new, 11,000-square-foot structure. “Every...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington High School unveils esports program
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School started an esports program this year. The program is under the direction of Herbert Jackson, an English teacher at the school. Jackson has directed the school’s gaming club for approximately six years. The esports program is slowly progressing, Jackson stated in an...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange 5K to raise awareness about suicide prevention raises $15K
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, Oct. 2, runners and walkers participated in the third Run for WOSAC 5K Race/Walk for suicide prevention and awareness. The 5K run is hosted by the West Orange STOP Suicide Advocacy Coalition at Rock Spring Golf Club in West Orange. This year’s event...
essexnewsdaily.com
50th reunion for West Orange Mountain HS Class of 1972
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Mountain High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th reunion on Oct. 15 in Fairfield. A class photo was taken under the original school banner, featuring the Mountain Rams mascot dating to 1960, the year the school opened. The class graduated June 14, 1972, at the former South Mountain Arena, now the Richard J. Codey Arena, in West Orange. Mountain High School closed in 1984 when it merged with West Orange High School from Northfield Avenue; the Rams and the Cowboys merged to form the WOHS Mountaineers.
essexnewsdaily.com
Verona High School takes top honors at Marching Mountaineers invitational
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Verona High School took top honors at the West Orange Marching Band Invitational, held Oct. 8 in Suriano Stadium. Bands from across the area participated in different categories based on the size of their school. The West Orange Marching Mountaineers performed in exhibition as hosts of the event, but brought the crowd to its feet in a perfectly executed routine.
essexnewsdaily.com
County announces plans to build bandstand, modernize fields at Brookdale Park
BLOOMFIELD / MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Oct. 11, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced two construction projects taking place in Brookdale Park. The first project is the construction of a permanent bandstand and open-air pavilion; the second includes improvements to the four Little League/softball fields and soccer field.
essexnewsdaily.com
Golda Och boys cross-country wins SEC–Colonial Division title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys varsity cross-country team won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship on Friday, Oct. 14, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. The GOA Roadrunners scored 25 points. Malcolm X Shabazz was second with 60 points; Science Park had 86; Newark...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls soccer team falls to No. 1 seed Montclair in ECT
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team lost at top-seeded Montclair, 3-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament. Haley Kampner scored the goal for Columbia. Josie Brophy made nine saves. Columbia moved to 4-6-1 on the season. Montclair...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs to good effort at SEC meet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — After being rained out on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Super Essex Conference held its conference championship at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14. The Seton Hall Prep varsity team finished in fifth place. Senior co-captain TJ Sparno led the team, finishing in seventh place in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. Also scoring for the team was junior Benjamin Brennan (18:08), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo (18:13), senior co-captain Russell Webb (18:24) and senior Frederick Groppe (19:08).
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls volleyball team upsets Caldwell, advances to county tournament quarterfinals
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Columbia High School girls volleyball team upset No. 7 seed Caldwell, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Caldwell. Columbia, which improved to 15-5 on the season, was scheduled to visit No. 2...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS cross-country team competes at SEC meet
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross-country team competed at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Friday, Oct. 14, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Senior Mac Davidson ran 20 minutes, 14.7 seconds to finish in 13th place, and senior Craig Stites placed...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS football team falls to Union City
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team lost to Union City, 26-0, at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15. The Cougars fell to 1-6 on the season, while Union City moved to 6-1. Columbia was coming off its first...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to ECT semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Arthur Rosu each had a goal to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over No. 6 seed Columbia High School of Maplewood in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lincoln Field at WOHS.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep soccer team reaches ECT semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team won three matches last week, to raise their record to 13-2 on the season. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Pirates traveled to the Ironbound section of Newark to take on undefeated East Side at Eddie Moreas Stadium. The Pirates defeated the Red Raiders, 2-1, to clinch their ninth Super Essex Conference–American Division title in the 14 years of the conference’s existence.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls soccer team advances to county tournament semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team, under head coach Sean Devore, advanced to the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament. West Orange, seeded third, was scheduled to face second-seeded Livingston in the semifinals on Tuesday Oct. 18, at Livingston in an ECT semifinals doubleheader. The other semifinal pitted No. 12 seed Glen Ridge against No. 1 seed Montclair. The final will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School at 2 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS football team notches third straight victory
ORANGE, NJ — Junior quarterback Maurice Williams completed 13 of 23 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on six carries to lead the Orange High School football team to a 41-0 win over William L. Dickinson High School of Jersey City on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Caven Point in Jersey City.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridg HS boys soccer team posts good ECT run
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament. The Ridgers defeated No. 22 seed Nutley, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the play-in round. Oliver Peake scored two goals, and Cole Moshos had one goal. Connor Kaveny, Matthew Koskuba and Aidan Arnett each had one assist, and Nicholas Overholtzer made five saves.
