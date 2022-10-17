ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

High school fooball Week 10 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes (poll)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The final week of the Ohio high school football regular season is here, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of big games. The No. 1 spot in cleveland.com’s Top 25 is on the line as Archbishop Hoban travels to Lakewood to face St. Edward. That game could shake up The Super 25 as well, as Hoban currently holds the No. 1 position in both.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Undefeated, ranked teams in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — The final Friday of the regular season for high school football brings many rivalry games, and very few can match the tradition, history and competitiveness of Ironton and Portsmouth. The two Ohio Rivers towns first met in 1899, and the 130 games played in the series are...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants in the state of Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you should consider visiting Hunan Lion. You can't go wrong with staples like General Tso's chicken and sesame chicken. One of their specialties is their house roast duck, which has crispy skin and juicy meat and is served with a special five-spice sauce. They also have delicious Peking duck, which is served with homemade crepes, scallions, and plum sauce (if you want the dish, the restaurant requests that you order it 24 hours in advance). If you like spicy food, try their mala lamb, which is lamb that has been simmered in a garlic and chili sauce.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

“Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might […] The post “Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio approves change to three fishing lines

COLUMBUS — During its regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 5, the Ohio Wildlife Council voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The rule will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Oct. 5...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy