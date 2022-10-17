Read full article on original website
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
High school fooball Week 10 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The final week of the Ohio high school football regular season is here, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of big games. The No. 1 spot in cleveland.com’s Top 25 is on the line as Archbishop Hoban travels to Lakewood to face St. Edward. That game could shake up The Super 25 as well, as Hoban currently holds the No. 1 position in both.
Undefeated, ranked teams in OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — The final Friday of the regular season for high school football brings many rivalry games, and very few can match the tradition, history and competitiveness of Ironton and Portsmouth. The two Ohio Rivers towns first met in 1899, and the 130 games played in the series are...
Michigan high school football: MHSAA Week 9 schedule, stats, rankings, scores & more
Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) This week's Michigan MaxPreps computer rankings based on division. All teams ranked.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
High school volleyball rankings: McCutcheon jumps to No. 3 in MaxPreps Top 25 with loaded Indiana Class 4A state tournament set to begin
Well, it's time for many in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings to test their postseason mettle as large portions of the country put aside regular-season action to the win-or-go-home excitement of playoff action. Nowhere is that more in your face than the Indiana Class 4A bracket, which...
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Stat Freaks: Oklahoma linebacker Reese Roller tops this week's high school football statistical standouts
The past weekend of high school football saw no shortage of insane statistical performances. We are highlighting some of those in the latest edition of Stat Freaks of the Week. Reese Roller of Verdigris (Claremore) tops the list after recording 18 tackles and six sacks in a 17-0 Thursday night...
Indiana high school football: IHSAA first round playoff schedule, brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Indiana high school football season continues this week with playoff games Friday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in the Hoosier State.
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants in the state of Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you should consider visiting Hunan Lion. You can't go wrong with staples like General Tso's chicken and sesame chicken. One of their specialties is their house roast duck, which has crispy skin and juicy meat and is served with a special five-spice sauce. They also have delicious Peking duck, which is served with homemade crepes, scallions, and plum sauce (if you want the dish, the restaurant requests that you order it 24 hours in advance). If you like spicy food, try their mala lamb, which is lamb that has been simmered in a garlic and chili sauce.
“Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might […] The post “Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Connecticut high school football: CIAC Week 7 schedule, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Connecticut high school football season continues this weekend with games Thursday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in the Constitution State.
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday. Two months after the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) Board awarded its 100-member investment staff with hefty performance bonuses, the pension fund […]
California high school football: Xavier Jordan of Cathedral tops state receiving yardage leaderboard
Xavier Jordan of Cathedral (Los Angeles) is California high school football's leader in receiving yardage with 1,179 yards on the year, according to statistics submitted to MaxPreps. The 6-foot, 160-pound junior has 51 receptions and 16 touchdowns. In Jordan's most recent outing, he hauled in five passes for 90 yards...
Digging deeper into Ohio Issue One — bail reform
Ahead of the November election, we break down what Issue One, which deals with bail and public safety, would do if passed in Ohio.
Ohio approves change to three fishing lines
COLUMBUS — During its regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 5, the Ohio Wildlife Council voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The rule will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Oct. 5...
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
