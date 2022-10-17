Patti LuPone gives up Actors' Equity Card, signals end of Broadway career: 'No longer part of that circus'

Broadway icon Patti LuPone is preparing for her swan song.

In a tweet Monday, LuPone foreshadowed the end of her theater career by revealing she has turned in her Equity card, which reflects her membership in the Actors’ Equity Association , a labor union for professional actors and stage managers.

"Gave up my Equity card, " LuPone wrote. "No longer part of that circus. Figure it out."

Equity negotiates "over 40 national and local contracts," including the Production Agreement , which covers Broadway productions and tours.

In a statement provided by LuPone’s representative Philip Rinaldi, LuPone said she knew the curtain would eventually come down on her stage career. The actress-singer played Joanne in the Stephen Sondheim musical comedy "Company " from December to July.

"When the run of 'Company' ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be on stage for a very long time," LuPone said. "And at that point I made the decision to resign from Equity."

Rinaldi also said LuPone "will not be speaking about" the matter moving forward.

LuPone has never been one to shy away from raising her voice in the Broadway scene. In May, the 73-year-old actress scolded a theatergoer for not properly wearing a face mask. During the Q&A panel at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre hosted by the American Theater Wing, alongside her "Company" co-stars, LuPone told someone in the audience to "put your mask over your nose."

"If you don't want to follow the rule, get the (expletive) out. I'm serious," LuPone said. "Who do you think you are if you do not respect the people sitting around you?"

Earlier this year, LuPone won a Tony Award for best performances by an actress in a featured role in a musical for her role in "Company."

The Broadway star has also been awarded a Tony for her roles in "Evita" and "Gypsy."

