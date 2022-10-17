Read full article on original website
Five Guys coming to Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington
Downtown Rockford’s biggest venue has another new name
ROCKFORD — Downtown’s biggest sports and entertainment venue has a new name and a new deal with its biggest sports franchise. The former BMO Harris Bank Center is now known as simply the BMO Center, officials announced Thursday. And the center has a new nine-year agreement with the Rockford IceHogs to extend the organizations’ partnership.
Freeport Culver’s raising money for local nonprofit
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Culver’s in Freeport will donate a portion of its sales to a local nonprofit dedicated to the vitality of the Pecatonica River. On Oct. 25, Culver’s of Freeport, 1690 S. Dirck Drive, will donate $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold to the Friends of the Pecatonica River Foundation. Donations will be collected […]
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard
There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
A look at the Lorden building’s history in downtown Rockford amid demolition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Founders Landing, otherwise known as the Lorden building, will soon be a downtown Rockford memory. That doesn’t mean the future won’t be bright for the building’s remaining footprint. City officials say once the makeshift concert and event venue is demolished, plans will commence to redevelop Davis Park into full-scale urban attraction. The […]
Four displaced after upper-level fire in at Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four residents are displaced Thursday after a fire broke out in the upper level of their single-family home in Rockford. Fire crews responded just after noon in the 1400 block of 20th Street for the report. Two dogs were rescued from the home and no injuries were reported.
The Colman Yards: Rockford’s sprawling redevelopment of Barber-Colman site unveiled
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. A Milwaukee-based real estate redevelopment firm, J Jeffers & Company, is taking on the task of reimagining the property, and investors have released new renderings of the future development. Many neighbors feel like this project is long overdue after […]
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Dispatched To A Vehicle Vs Building In Rockford
‘Celebrate different milestones’: New event space to fill former Rent-A-Center in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — An event-hosting business is moving to the Meadow Mart Shopping Center to host gatherings and give residents a place to celebrate. 815 Event Space plans to move into the former Rent-A-Center at 6331 N. Second St. in Loves Park. The owner hopes to open their doors early next year.
National Pasta Day: Which Rockford restaurants have the best Italian cuisine?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s no hiding the fact that Italian food is well represented in Rockford. Over the years, every part of town was home to at least one noted Italian eatery. Though each had its own flair, they all had one foundational thing in common—pasta. The same is true today. Because Oct. 17 is […]
Illinois Haunted House Turns Your Nightmares into Reality
Would you like to be scared to death this Halloween? We found the perfect place. Halloween is obviously one of the best times of the year, I mean the holiday is completely focused on wearing fun costumes and getting candy handed to you. There is that other part though... the...
Rockford Scanner™: Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Rockford
Updated with accident scene photo: Accident With Injuries, in Machesney Park
You Gotta Try This: Midnight Collection at Candy Cloud in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: Candy Cloud. Address: 6286 E. State St., Rockford. Owner: Alex and Paityn Edwards.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Rockford to demolish 5 more residential properties
ROCKFORD — The city will tear down five more properties as it works to remove blight and potentially dangerous structures from its neighborhoods. City Council members on Monday approved a contract with N-TRAK Group of Loves Park to raze 1025 N. Church St., 1519 Oakes Ave., 719 Maple St., 951 N. Horsman St. and 129 N. Day Ave. at a cost of $77,089.
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
Port Washington police squad hit, Illinois men arrested
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, two Illinois men were arrested after hitting a squad car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday night, Oct. 19. Around 11:10 p.m., the sheriff's office said, a deputy tried to stop an SUV for speeding on northbound Interstate 43 in...
