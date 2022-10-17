ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Pop-up coffee shop Harbor Coffee secures permanent location in Inman Park

By Amy Wenk
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 3 days ago

A pop-up coffee shop has signed a lease to open a brick-and-mortar location in Inman Park.

A permit was recently filed in Atlanta to bring Harbor Coffee to 337 Elizabeth Street .

The coffee shop will take about 500 square feet at the building near the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

John Noojin and Caitlin Hemmer started Harbor Coffee as a pop-up in spring 2021, Noojin said in a phone call Monday. They partnered with Sarah Dodge of Bread is Good when both were operating out of the Elizabeth Street location. Dodge is also now opening her own brick-and-mortar , Colette Bread.

Noojin and Hemmer look to start construction on their new space in January or February, with the hope to open in spring 2023.

“We’re really excited about it,” Noojin said.

Harbor Coffee focuses on classic coffee drinks, such as espresso and milk.

“We usually carry only one syrup per week, because we like to stay focused on the quality of the coffee,” Noojin said.

Harbor Coffee will host another pop-up event with Dodge at the old Supremo Taco spot along Memorial Drive this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon.



Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Decatur’s Kimball House restaurant buys its historic train depot space

The Downtown Development Authority of the City of Decatur (DDA) announced they have entered a $1.385 million sales agreement of the old train depot at 303 East Howard Avenue to Kimball House restaurant and bar. The funds from the sale of the property will be reinvested in Downtown Decatur following the new master plan being commissioned […] The post Decatur’s Kimball House restaurant buys its historic train depot space appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DECATUR, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Biz Update: Marshalls, Chopt announce opening dates

Our inbox was hopping this morning with early November opening dates announced for the East Cobb locations of Marshalls and Chopt. The former will be opening to the public on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to a release sent by the Massachusetts-based off-price retailer. Marshalls is taking up some of the...
MARIETTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta

Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More

The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found

ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

NPU-X to hold special meeting on 1400 Murphy Ave. truck traffic concerns

The redevelopment of Southwest Atlanta’s 1400 Murphy Ave. site into a warehouse complex is being blasted as “shameful” by Neighborhood Planning Unit X (NPU-X) for the lack of a full traffic study and a report showing trucks cannot access it without driving on a sidewalk or the wrong side of the road.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities

Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple families dispaced in southwest Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA - An overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex has left six families needing new places to live Thursday morning. The fire broke out before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Aspen Court off of Stanton Road. Crews arriving at the scene found the building covered with...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain

Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Tech breaks ground on new tower at Technology Square

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday afternoon for a new multi-story tower at Technology Square in Midtown The 40,000 square foot complex will sit at the corner of West Peachtree and 5th Street – currently a parking lot – across from the Biltmore Hotel. According to a social media post, the building will be the new […] The post Georgia Tech breaks ground on new tower at Technology Square appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
819
Followers
355
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowatlanta.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy