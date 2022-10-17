Pop-up coffee shop Harbor Coffee secures permanent location in Inman Park

A pop-up coffee shop has signed a lease to open a brick-and-mortar location in Inman Park.

A permit was recently filed in Atlanta to bring Harbor Coffee to 337 Elizabeth Street .

The coffee shop will take about 500 square feet at the building near the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

John Noojin and Caitlin Hemmer started Harbor Coffee as a pop-up in spring 2021, Noojin said in a phone call Monday. They partnered with Sarah Dodge of Bread is Good when both were operating out of the Elizabeth Street location. Dodge is also now opening her own brick-and-mortar , Colette Bread.

Noojin and Hemmer look to start construction on their new space in January or February, with the hope to open in spring 2023.

“We’re really excited about it,” Noojin said.

Harbor Coffee focuses on classic coffee drinks, such as espresso and milk.

“We usually carry only one syrup per week, because we like to stay focused on the quality of the coffee,” Noojin said.

Harbor Coffee will host another pop-up event with Dodge at the old Supremo Taco spot along Memorial Drive this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon.

