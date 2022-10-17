Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Calls for N.J. township manager to step down after employee files harassment lawsuit
Montclair township administrator Timothy Stafford is under pressure to resign amid allegations that he was verbally abusive toward the chief financial officer, Padmaja Rao, and engaged in “demeaning and derogatory behaviors” toward other female department heads. Rao, the Montclair CFO since 2015, this week filed a whistleblower lawsuit...
The Passaic County Prosecutor must resign | Editorial
The top law enforcement official in Passaic County, Camelia Valdes, has got to go. The latest disturbing revelation is that she had the chance to stop five cops who called themselves the “robbery squad,” and for years had been violently shaking down people they illegally stopped on the street in Paterson, like gangsters.
Montclair mayor says he will urge administrative leave for Stafford
In the wake of a harassment lawsuit filed against Montclair Township and Township Manager Timothy Stafford, Mayor Sean Spiller said Thursday, Oct. 20, that he is going to make a motion at the next Township Council meeting to place Stafford on administrative leave. “At our next council meeting on Tuesday,...
Jersey City cannabis board approves three applicants
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board has approved the applications of three retail cannabis operations, tabling two others for a later date. The three applicants approved by the board on Oct. 17were Golden Door Dispensary in Journal Square, Kushklub NJ on Tonnelle Avenue, and Community Wellness Center of NJ, which is right under the Pulaski Skyway. The two tabled were Legacy to Lifted, which could locate on the West Side, and Lifted Vision, which could be in the Heights.
Bayonne bans carrying firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools
Bayonne has banned the carrying of firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools, among other such places. The City Council adopted an ordinance amending certain regulations and exempting extra-duty, off-duty, and retired officers from the ban at its October 19 meeting. The move follows a recent ruling by the U.S....
thelakewoodscoop.com
NJ Board of Education Proposal Would Leave Public Schools Open During Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur; Force Students to Attend School | Yoel Ackerman
On Thursday night, Clifton NJ Superintendent Danny Robertozzi, is set to make a formal recommendation to the board of education on whether to remove Jewish holidays from the school calendar as a way to have students finish the school year at an earlier date. On his list of holidays that he intends to target, are Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur, the two holiest days of the year.
baristanet.com
Montclair CFO Sues Town of Montclair and Town Manager, Citing Harassment, Whistleblower Retaliation
Montclair, NJ – It looks like Montclair has a very big problem at the top. Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao has filed a complaint against the Township of Montclair and Township Manager Timothy Stafford, alleging that the defendants took retaliatory actions against her for engaging in whistle-blowing activity. Rao alleges that the retaliatory actions and harassment included reducing her work responsibilities, and harassing her through aggressive, threatening conduct to prevent her from carrying out her statutory job duties.
Jersey City Council approves $925,000 police brutality settlement
A Jersey City man who was struck by a police officer in 2017 will receive a $925,000 settlement from the city after the City Council approved it to end litigation between the man and the city over the case. The council unanimously approved the settlement at their Oct. 13 meeting,...
City Hall staffer fired for making disparaging comments about mayor, cops in video
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A City Hall staffer was fired after being caught on a covert video disparaging New York City cops who quit over the vaccine mandate and calling Eric Adams “corrupt,” according to the mayor’s office. “They (former NYPD) chose not to do a very very harmless thing…F— ‘em!” “F—-ing deal with it,” Christopher […]
hudsontv.com
Two Hudson County Men Indicted For Armed Bank Robbery In Union City 6 Months Ago
NEWARK, N.J. – A federal grand jury today indicted two men in connection with the armed robbery of a bank in Union City, New Jersey, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Juan Jimenez, 23, of Union City, New Jersey, and Nicholas Seda-Corales, 24, of West New York, New Jersey,...
Hudson County Man Seized By Federal Agents In $1M ID Theft Scheme
A Hudson County man was seized by federal agents early Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $1 million from victims whose identities they said he stole. Marc Lazarre, 37, of Secaucus was charged with bank fraud and aggravated ID theft charges following his arrest the morning of Oct. 20, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Accused Edison cops suspended without pay, after collecting $1.4M amid stalled prosecution
More than two years and $1.4 million later, four accused Edison police officers have been placed on unpaid suspensions after authorities revived their long-stalled prosecution. On Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced new indictments against those officers, who are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars through no-show...
ucnj.org
Union County Clerk Reminds Voters on Redistricting
Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi reminds voters that due to Congressional redistricting, several Union County municipalities have had their Congressional District changed for the 2022 election. The sample ballots reflect these changes. The changes were determined by the New Jersey Redistricting Commission. The affected Union County municipalities are as follows:
ucnj.org
Union County to host Maritime Transportation, Logistics and Development Job Fair on October 20 in Elizabeth
Multiple employment and credential opportunities to be offered at event at Union College. The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Department of Human Services, Port Authority, Union College and the American Job Center, will host a job fair for Union County residents ages 18 and older on Thursday, October from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. The job fair will take place at Union College of Union County on the 5th floor of the Kellogg Building, located at 40 W. Jersey Street in Elizabeth. The event is free to attend.
NJ Teacher Files Defamation Suit Against Olympic Fencer Over Viral Hijab Incident
Seconds were all it took to ruin Tamar Herman's life and 30-year teaching reputation, she says. The South Orange-Maplewood teacher at the center of an incident involving one of her 7-year-old students has filed a lawsuit against Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad and the district, over what she says was a misunderstanding blown out of proportion.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
More than 60,000 rent-stabilized apartments are now vacant — and tenant advocates say landlords are holding them for ‘ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”. An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY shows that the number of rent-stabilized homes reported vacant on...
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Medical Center executive earns top health care management credential
Kimberly Palestis, assistant vice president for nursing at Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, recently became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders. “The health care management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality...
Bill aimed at disrupting supply chain of illegal catalytic converter trade OK’d by NJ Senate
A bill aimed at curtailing the illegal but lucrative catalytic converter trade has been approved by the state Senate,. Sponsored by Sens. Sandra Cunningham, D-Jersey City, and Nellie Pou, D-Paterson, the legislation (S-249) would require operators of scrap metal businesses to only purchase used catalytic converters from individuals who are able to provide the VIN of the car the part was taken from and either the title or registration, a receipt from a repair or a bill of sale.
Third man is charged in Jersey City fatal shooting in June
A third man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Jersey City in June, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, was arrested Monday at the Morris County jail in the death of 34-year-old Kyle Howard, who was gunned down in the area of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive just after 11 p.m. on June 12.
Officials: 2 men held up NJ bank; 1 blocked exit as other rummaged through teller drawers
U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced a federal grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the armed robbery of a bank in Union City.
