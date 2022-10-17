Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Related
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
‘Fouling out is not an option’: Kyrie Irving vocal on Nets’ message to Ben Simmons after ugly debut
The Brooklyn Nets were blown off their home court in the season opener by the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night, 130-108. In the loss, Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut with the team. Things did not go well for the embattled superstar. Simmons finished with more fouls than points, as he fouled out in 23 minutes of action.
Fiery Donovan Mitchell debut doused in Cleveland Cavaliers loss vs Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers open the season with a close loss. Donovan Mitchell had an explosive outing in his first regular season game in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform, only to see it squandered on a 108-105 loss on the road against Eastern Conference rivals Toronto Raptors. The three-time NBA All-Star guard led...
Celtics’ Marcus Smart on dustup with Joel Embiid: ‘Could have cracked his head open, but I didn’t’
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart said he showed "maturity" by not retaliating against Sixers center Joel Embiid in the third quarter of Tuesday night's opening game.
Why Christian Vázquez’s dismal Astros tenure might make a Red Sox reunion more likely
Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez, who will suit up for the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday night, has a legitimate shot at receiving a second World Series ring. That’s about the only silver lining in what has generally been a dismal stint in Houston since he was traded there Aug. 1.
NBC Sports
Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown call out Embiid for perceived dirty play
It's only fitting that the Boston Celtics' first matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers featured a skirmish between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!. Early in the first half of Boston’s season opener against Philly at TD Garden, Smart got...
NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Combining For 70 Points To Lead Celtics In Defeat Of 76ers: "Celtics Run The League."
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points to beat the 76ers.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Jaylen Brown gives Celtics a new mantra after statement win
It took only one game for the 2022-23 Boston Celtics to find their rally cry. "We’re not taking no mess this year." Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!. Jaylen Brown, he of the energy-shifting proclamation that became last year’s mantra, delivered that line...
Boston Celtics schedule and predictions
Boston Celtics schedule: Tuesday, October 21 Game Time (ET) TV @ Miami Heat 7:30 PM ESPN Sportsnaut prediction: Celtics 110,
Joe Mazzulla shines as risky gamble pays dividends in Celtics win over 76ers | Brian Robb
BOSTON -- The second-guessing of Joe Mazzulla could have started early in the first regular season game of his career. Noah Vonleh as the first player off the bench? Going with a small starting lineup against Joel Embiid? The end results were not pretty at times early especially as the 76ers closed out the first quarter on a 27-15 run.
Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102 on Wednesday night. The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich. This year’s squad bears no resemblance to the veteran-led teams that won five NBA championships and appeared in a league-record 22 straight postseasons under Popovich. Averaging 23.4 years, this is the youngest roster in Popovich’s 27 seasons as San Antonio coach.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Is Boston about to become a Celtics town again?
Bailey Zappe vs. Mac Jones is a juicy story with low stakes -- no one thinks the Patriots are winning a Super Bowl anytime soon behind either of them. The Bruins have dispensed with all pretense of playing defense, which should make for one hell of a David Pastrnak contract drive, but he ain't hoisting Lord Stanley's cup in Black and Gold this season.
FanDuel promo code: $150 bonus for NFL, NBA ends tonight
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NBA season gets underway, the latest FanDuel promo code (here) unlocks two must-have bonuses for basketball fans and bettors everywhere. Activate...
Bruins Reverse Retro: ‘Pooh Bear’ jerseys coming back in 2022-23
It’s not a polar bear, but it is polarizing. As part of the NHL and Adidas’ release of the latest round of “Reverse Retro” jerseys, the Boston Bruins are bringing back the uniform logo that has been both affectionately and derisively called the “Pooh Bear” as alternate jerseys for the 2022-23 season.
Pushing Pace Set Celtics Up For Success In Season Opener
The Boston Celtics weren’t waiting around to set up their offense against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Once they controlled the ball from either a rebound or a steal on the defensive end, they took off down the court, beating the 76ers in transition time and time again. Boston’s quicker pace was noticeable in the debut of Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla — it’s something he emphasized during the preseason — and it was definitely beneficial in helping claim a 126-117 season-opening win.
‘It’s promising’: Hornets’ Terry Rozier reacts to LaMelo Ball sighting vs. Spurs amid injury
The Charlotte Hornets kicked off the NBA season with a commanding win over the San Antonio Spurs, 129-102. It was a convincing win for the Hornets without superstar LaMelo Ball, who is sidelined with an ankle sprain. Still, Ball traveled with the team and was spotted getting up a couple...
Could a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season put Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla on the hotseat?
Could the Boston Celtics find themselves with a new head coach by midseason if things go poorly at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season?. While it seems a bit much given largely positive results from interim head coach Joe Mazzulla’s brief tenure in that role coming out of the Celtics’ training camp and preseason, the stakes are almost as high as they could be for Boston to make a serious run at the finals again.
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NBA: Malcolm Brogdon scores 16 points in Boston Celtics debut
For the Boston Celtics to return to the NBA Finals and win it, they know they needed to add depth, add a player who can deliver a bit of everything against some of the fiercest competition. That guy may just end up being UVA Basketball alum Malcolm Brogdon. The 29-year-old...
Bruins vs. Ducks: How to watch, stream NHL game Thursday
The Bruins head back home after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday in Ottawa for a 7 p.m. tilt with former Bruins and Springfield native Frank Vatrano, who is in his first season in Anaheim. The game will be at TD Garden in Boston and will not air...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0