NBC Sports

Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling

Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
NBC Sports

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown call out Embiid for perceived dirty play

It's only fitting that the Boston Celtics' first matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers featured a skirmish between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!. Early in the first half of Boston’s season opener against Philly at TD Garden, Smart got...
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Jaylen Brown gives Celtics a new mantra after statement win

It took only one game for the 2022-23 Boston Celtics to find their rally cry. "We’re not taking no mess this year." Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!. Jaylen Brown, he of the energy-shifting proclamation that became last year’s mantra, delivered that line...
The Associated Press

Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102 on Wednesday night. The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich. This year’s squad bears no resemblance to the veteran-led teams that won five NBA championships and appeared in a league-record 22 straight postseasons under Popovich. Averaging 23.4 years, this is the youngest roster in Popovich’s 27 seasons as San Antonio coach.
NBC Sports

Tomase: Is Boston about to become a Celtics town again?

Bailey Zappe vs. Mac Jones is a juicy story with low stakes -- no one thinks the Patriots are winning a Super Bowl anytime soon behind either of them. The Bruins have dispensed with all pretense of playing defense, which should make for one hell of a David Pastrnak contract drive, but he ain't hoisting Lord Stanley's cup in Black and Gold this season.
MassLive.com

FanDuel promo code: $150 bonus for NFL, NBA ends tonight

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NBA season gets underway, the latest FanDuel promo code (here) unlocks two must-have bonuses for basketball fans and bettors everywhere. Activate...
NESN

Pushing Pace Set Celtics Up For Success In Season Opener

The Boston Celtics weren’t waiting around to set up their offense against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Once they controlled the ball from either a rebound or a steal on the defensive end, they took off down the court, beating the 76ers in transition time and time again. Boston’s quicker pace was noticeable in the debut of Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla — it’s something he emphasized during the preseason — and it was definitely beneficial in helping claim a 126-117 season-opening win.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season put Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla on the hotseat?

Could the Boston Celtics find themselves with a new head coach by midseason if things go poorly at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season?. While it seems a bit much given largely positive results from interim head coach Joe Mazzulla’s brief tenure in that role coming out of the Celtics’ training camp and preseason, the stakes are almost as high as they could be for Boston to make a serious run at the finals again.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

