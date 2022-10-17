Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Neuhoff Media Decatur Shows their Support at the CASA Great Gatsby Gala
October 15, 2022 – It was a trip back to the Roaring 20’s at Saturday’s CASA Great Gatsby Gala! The event is an annual fundraiser for Macon County CASA where guests are encouraged to wear their best themed outfits and enjoy an evening with other members of the community in the spirit of supporting CASA (Child Advocates in Macon County).
newschannel20.com
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
nowdecatur.com
History of the Heartland to throw Open House at Firehouse #3
October 20, 2022 – History of the Heartland is hosting a proper send-off for Fairview Firehouse #3 on Saturday, October 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The free event will open the firehouse to the public. Retired Captain Mark Allen will have some of his Decatur Fire Department memorabilia on display during the event. Captain Allen will display many old photographs of the Decatur Fire Department, old sets of turnout gear and helmets during the open house.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Decatur Park District’s Clay Gerhard on Byers & Co
October 19, 2022 – Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District joined Byers & Co to talk about the bike trail expansion, trivia night for the arts, Boo at the Zoo, the PERFORM! program, Turkey Trot, and Trees on the Tees. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Join us for Neuhoff Media Night at Boo at the Zoo
Join Neuhoff Media at Scovill Zoo Friday, October 28th for some not so serious family fun!. Tickets are required for this event, so make sure you get yours as soon as possible.
nowdecatur.com
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Community Foundation of Macon County on Byers & Co
October 18, 2022 – Rachel Moran of the Community Foundation and Judah Renfro of Decatur Earthmover Credit Union joined Byers & Co t0 talk about the foundation’s wish list, how DECU supported multiple organizations on the list with $5000 worth of donations, and other ways they stay involved in the community. Listen to the podcast now!
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
nowdecatur.com
Tate Joins Memorial Care in Forsyth
October 18, 2022 – Dr. Margaret Tate has started practicing family medicine with Memorial Care in Forsyth. Tate earned her doctor of osteopathy degree from A.T. Still University’s Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri, in 2017. She earned her master’s degree in biomedical science with an emphasis in clinical research from A.T. Still University in 2015. She received her bachelor’s degree from Millikin University in Decatur in 2012.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Village of Forsyth’s Dave Wendt on Byers & Co
October 18, 2022 – Dave Wendt of the Village of Forsyth joined Byers & Co to talk about a new Krekel’s moving to the village, the reopening of Casey’s, the bike trail ribbon cutting, their first farmers’ market, trail lighting, working with the state to improve Route 51, and updates on other Forsyth developments. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
October 17, 2022 – Kari Lynch, of Shelbyville, was nominated by a patient to receive a DAISY Award, hospital officials said. In the nomination form, the patient wrote, “We were blessed to have Kari as our nurse. She expressed concerns about our son’s breathing … and was adamant we have tests run. We found out our little boy had a rare congenital heart defect. Kari was with us all day until our transfer to a children’s hospital. She was unbelievably kind and warm to us on one of the scariest days of our lives.”
smilepolitely.com
Everyday Kitchen is a handsome place for drinks and dinner
In 2018, Lodgic's Everyday Kitchen Restaurant opened in Champaign as part of Lodgic Everyday Community, a building with workspaces, childcare, a gym, a café, and a restaurant, as the flagship location for Moose International's new community initiative. While many of Lodgic's offerings require a membership, the café and restaurant do not; anyone can enjoy the on-site food and drink options. Over the last four years, I've visited the restaurant a few times, but the debut of Everyday Kitchen's new fall menu last month inspired me to return for a review.
wdbr.com
RIP “Mr Z”
It may as well have been called “Mike Zimmers Night” Monday at the Springfield Public Schools board meeting – the first since the passing of the longtime teacher, coach, administrator, volunteer, and board member Oct. 5. “If there ever was an example of ‘I (heart) 186, it...
WCIA
Classical home on market with Main Place Real Estate
Main Place Real Estate is a boutique real estate firm that works full time to ensure our clients needs’ are always being met and exceeded through the buying or selling process. We have a marvelous 8-bedroom home for sale, full of history and original character! From the exquisite architecture...
nprillinois.org
The Wakery, a local business to serve non-alcoholic drinks late in the evening | Community Voices
Elizabeth Wake is the owner of Wakery, a local business serving non-alcoholic cocktails and drink options in downtown Springfield. She spoke to Community Voices about starting her business at the Farmers Market and how the new brick and mortar location will be open to serve non-alcoholic drinks late into the evening.
Urbana School Board may merge Spanish programs into one school
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Families and teachers packed an Urbana School Board meeting Tuesday night. They were there to share concerns – or support – for an idea that could uproot some elementary students. They’re considering merging dual language programs into one school – Leal Elementary. A petition against the idea already has hundreds of […]
WCIA
End of life pet services with Sunset Funeral Home
There is an increasing demand for end of life pet services. Many in the community may not be aware of the pet services offered at Sunset Funeral Home. With the loss of a pet, Sunset can assist with cremation, burial and memorialization. We coordinate with local veterinarians to provide convenient pickup for families and the pets never leave our care. We also offer a full line of pet urns, keepsake and cremation jewelry. Bryan, our Cherished Companion Support Assistant, feels that pricing and timing of when remains are returned are key factors in choosing Sunset.
WCIA
Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and DPD Chief Shane Brandel
October 18, 2022 – Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Decatur Police Department Chief Shane Brandel joined Byers & Co to talk about the recent officer-involved shooting, how the events unfolded from their perspective, the Community Action Team, and what police are seeing while doing their jobs. Listen to the podcast now!
Urbana conducts survey in search of next Chief of Police
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana welcomes and encourages community members to provide input in its search for the next Chief of Police. The city has partnered with POLIHIRE to conduct the nationwide search. This is to solicitfeedback through a community survey, which will help identify leadership qualities thecommunity finds important in this […]
