Glens Falls, NY

Artists named for next wave of Glens Falls artwork

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Public art is still the name of the game in Glens Falls. A project that got the ball rolling – and the brush painting – last year is getting a colorful addendum this month.

On Monday, the Arts District of Glens Falls project announced the names of three artists who will be painting electrical boxes around the city. In 2021, seven boxes were painted along Glen, Warren and Bay streets, with psychedelic images, friendly dogs, and more. Now, new additions to the city’s artistic portfolio will include:

  • Robert Harriman
    • Corner of Hudson Avenue and Elm Street
  • Miranda Kent
    • Exchange Street, outside Juicin’ Jar
  • Kacie Cotter-Sacala
    • Corner of Warren Street and Oakland Avenue

The three new boxes are set to be completed by the end of October. The project is funded by the Touba Family Foundation.

Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building

“The selection committee was overwhelmed by the beautiful artistry of the submissions we received,” said Bethanie Muska Lawrence, Executive Director of the World Awareness Children’s Museum and program coordinator for the Arts District of Glens Falls. “We had so many wonderful ideas presented to us, and we were sorry not to be able to give all of the artists the opportunity to paint an electrical box. We can’t wait to see our chosen artists’ pieces come to life around town and we are excited to offer more public art opportunities in the future!”

The arts district has been a fast-developing place. Over the summer, two full-wall murals were painted downtown; an Adirondack chair was unveiled , painted by a local artist; and sidewalk stamps were airbrushed through town, to guide visitors to arts fixtures like the Chapman Museum, Hyde Collection and Crandall Public Library. A third mural is being planned along the alleyway between Spot Coffee and the Charles R. Wood Theater, off Glen Street.

North Country filmmakers unite over Lyme diagnosis

Glens Falls isn’t the only community putting on an artistic flair. In the village of Lake George, four artists were hired for a similar project over the summer, painting traffic light switch boxes along Canada Street. If you take the walk, you’ll see one familiar style – Kent, now selected for one of Glens Falls’ boxes, painted flowers on one for the Lake George project.

