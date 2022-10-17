ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be no Parade of Big Balloons again this year in Springfield. The Spirit of Springfield announced Wednesday that the holiday event, which made its way down Springfield’s Main Street for decades, was being postponed due to what they said was a worldwide helium shortage.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
PITTSFIELD, MA
hhsherald.com

Puerto Rico Mural in Holyoke

Recently, a local Holyoke artist created a mural for the Puerto Rican cultural pride to represent the large community in the area. The Puerto Rican artist started painting in Brooklyn, New York. The colorful artwork here in Holyoke was made to entice visitors to shop and dine around the area.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield

Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
ENFIELD, CT
hotelnewsresource.com

Marriott Springfield Downtown Hotel To Open Late October in Massachusetts

The Marriott Springfield Downtown in Springfield, Massachusetts, officially opens in late October 2022 following a two-year transformation. Located downtown and overlooking the Connecticut River, the hotel will serve as Springfield’s top destination for business and leisure travelers. The Marriott Springfield Downtown is owned by Springfield Hospitality and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Cat rescued during kitchen fire in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat was rescued after crews were called to a fire in Athol on Wednesday. According to the Athol Fire Department, mutual aid was called to a single-family home on Doe Valley Road for a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, all occupants had evacuated the house. Thick black smoke was seen coming from the home and when the crew entered the home, the fire was put out in the kitchen area which prevented it from spreading.
ATHOL, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy