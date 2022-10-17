Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be no Parade of Big Balloons again this year in Springfield. The Spirit of Springfield announced Wednesday that the holiday event, which made its way down Springfield’s Main Street for decades, was being postponed due to what they said was a worldwide helium shortage.
Funeral, visitation set for former Springfield fire spokesman Dennis Leger
SPRINGFIELD — Calling hours for Dennis Leger, retired Springfield firefighter who died Tuesday, are set for 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Forastiere Smith Funeral & Cremation, 220 North Main Street, East Longmeadow. Leger spent 20 years as the department’s public information officer and photographer. He was...
RI restaurant Blackstone to open in Worcester from breakfast to late-night
A new restaurant preparing to open in Worcester’s Canal District will host guests at every time of the day, from breakfast and lunch to dinner and cocktails to late-night drinks and dancing. Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar, which is expected to open in December at 102 Green St., is...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
Photos: Northampton’s Thornes Marketplace has a new 5-story raccoon mural
Climbing toward the sky above the Armory Street parking lot in Northampton, a five-story portrait of a raccoon now graces the back wall of the city’s iconic Thornes Marketplace. Florida artist Ernesto Maranje, a mural and street art specialist, completed the painting in the last week, showing a purple-tinted...
Northampton rejects cannabis shop for first time after Florence uproar
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Thursday denied a proposed cannabis dispensary a spot in the city’s Florence village, saying community opposition had made it clear to her that the business was not right for the neighborhood. The cannabis industry in Northampton has ballooned since the city became home to...
Chicopee’s Halloween Spooktacular will return to Szot Park
CHICOPEE – With pumpkin spice appearing on menus and ghosts and spider webs showing up on front lawns, the city is preparing for a spooky night featuring witches, skeletons and things that go bump in the night. Specifically, officials are getting ready for the largest city-run gathering of the...
MGM Springfield “adopts” South End Middle School
In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, MGM Springfield has "adopted" the South End Middle School, for the school year.
hhsherald.com
Puerto Rico Mural in Holyoke
Recently, a local Holyoke artist created a mural for the Puerto Rican cultural pride to represent the large community in the area. The Puerto Rican artist started painting in Brooklyn, New York. The colorful artwork here in Holyoke was made to entice visitors to shop and dine around the area.
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
Hampden baker who sold cakes in her driveway during pandemic opens bakery
On Sundays during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, hungry neighbors could find cookies, pies and cupcakes for sale at the end of the driveway at 24 Allen Court in Hampden. The desserts were said to be made with “love” and helped fill a time lacking in connection.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
3 arrested in Webster St. shooting in Worcester that injured 6
Three men have been arrested in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, that left one seriously injured and another five wounded, police said. On Wednesday, warrants were issued for the arrests of 21-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Euclid Ave. in Worcester, 20-old Carlos...
Plans for Bike and Skate Park adjacent to the Boys and Girls Club put on hold
SPRINGFIELD — Plans for a skate park to be built near the Springfield Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street has come to a halt, according to individuals familiar with the project. In February, the Springfield Parks Commission greenlit plans to combine a parcel of land owned by the...
The Fall Season Has Completely Consumed Pittsfield High School
The Fall season has everything in the Berkshires looking its most picturesque! The colors of this season are showing up everywhere like as if they are straight out of a Bob Ross painting. But have you had the chance to look at what is happening at Pittsfield High School? It looks surreal!
Springfield students flip on phone pouches, now saying program works
Springfield Central High School students lined up in front of their school on a chilly Wednesday morning. Some hurrying to finish their coffee before entering the school; others could be seen chatting with friends — not a single cellphone was in sight. Central High School Principal Thaddeus Tokarz greeted...
Ryan Kennedy, Springfield corrections officer dead at 36, remembered for ‘tireless work ethic’
A Hampden County correctional officer who died this week at the age of 36 was remembered by his family in an obituary for his fierce loyalty, infectious smile, heroics that set him apart from others and a “tireless work ethic.”. Ryan Kennedy, of Springfield, died Monday, the Hampden Country...
hotelnewsresource.com
Marriott Springfield Downtown Hotel To Open Late October in Massachusetts
The Marriott Springfield Downtown in Springfield, Massachusetts, officially opens in late October 2022 following a two-year transformation. Located downtown and overlooking the Connecticut River, the hotel will serve as Springfield’s top destination for business and leisure travelers. The Marriott Springfield Downtown is owned by Springfield Hospitality and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.
WWLP 22News
Cat rescued during kitchen fire in Athol
ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat was rescued after crews were called to a fire in Athol on Wednesday. According to the Athol Fire Department, mutual aid was called to a single-family home on Doe Valley Road for a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, all occupants had evacuated the house. Thick black smoke was seen coming from the home and when the crew entered the home, the fire was put out in the kitchen area which prevented it from spreading.
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0