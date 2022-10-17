ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

New program to collect firefighting foam waste launched in Appleton

By NBC 26 Staff
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Flo4_0iccEcpT00

The Wisconsin DNR and the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) hosted a media briefing Monday at an Appleton fire station to celebrate the launch of the Firefighting Foam Waste Collection and Disposal Program.

The recent budget signed by Governor Evers allocated $1 million for a program to collect and dispose of PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used in numerous products, including Class B firefighting foams used to extinguish flammable liquid fires. These chemicals do not break down easily in the environment and can cause negative health impacts on humans.

North Shore Environmental Construction, a Wisconsin-based company, was selected to complete this project. They will be collecting and disposing of at least 25,000 gallons of PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste from fire departments throughout Wisconsin.

Under state law, the use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam is prohibited except during emergency firefighting operations or during testing at a facility with measures in place to prevent the discharge of the foam to the environment and sewer.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
FOND DU LAC, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2508 Cooper Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Beautiful 1 story brick home ready for you to move in! Located on Sheboygan’s north side close to schools, parks and other city amenities. Outside you will find a corner lot, attached garage, large deck and a fenced in yard. Inside you are welcomed with a spacious entryway that seamlessly flows to the living areas. The living room includes a large picture window to the front yard and a cozy gas fireplace. Off the living room is a separate dining area with a patio door leading to the backyard. The first floor also includes a clean kitchen, a half bath, a full bath and 2 bedrooms. Enjoy the additional living space downstairs with a huge rec room featuring a bar area. The unfinished portion has lots of storage space and includes the laundry area. Don’t pass up on this move in ready home.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Green Bay police and fire departments and EMS and Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to East High...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin

Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
LA CROSSE, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy