Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmateMulti Media Solutions TodayStormville, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Car Hauler Collides With CSX Train In Clarkstown
A car hauler was hit by a train in the Hudson Valley after the driver pulled onto one of the tracks, authorities said. The incident took place in Rockland County around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, in West Nyack on Pineview Road. According to Clarkstown Police Det. Norm Peters, when...
Driver on Rt 9: We ALL Saw What You Were Doing Inside Your Car
If you're going to do something naughty inside your car while driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, you need to be a little more clever about it. It's not easy sharing the road with other people, especially when the last thing most people are concerned about is actually driving their car. This week the driver of a white Toyota almost caused a major multi-car accident all because she couldn't wait to get home before partaking in a forbidden pleasure.
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
Massive water main break shuts down highway in Morris County
A geyser of water shot from the broken main across all four lanes of the highway.
MTA Warns of Possible Seasonal Delays for New York Lines
Now that the leaves have started to fall around the Hudson Valley most of us are taking into consideration that wet leaves on a roadway can cause a hazard. But how many of us have actually thought about wet leaves on train tracks?. I commuted to New York City out...
Parts of I-84 Closed After Wrong-way High-speed Chase & Crash Near Bridge
Update: We've learend the shocking reason for this chase/accident. One man is accused of trying to kill his girlfriend. CLICK HERE for more information. Heavy traffic and closures are being reported after a reported high-speed chase and wrong-way crash on or near a bridge in the Hudson Valley. Update: NY...
Police: Cooking oil stolen from Red Hook restaurant
A Yonkers trio was arrested on Wednesday, after allegedly stealing over 100 gallons of cooking oil from the Jaeger House Restaurant in Red Hook.
Popular Ulster County Gym Closed, Locals Wondering ‘Is it for Good?’
Has anyone else noticed that there haven't been any cars or people in or around one popular gym in Highland?. The gym, located on Route 9W in Highland has been around for many years but has the gym closed down? That's the question that gym members, Highland residents, and anyone who drives by every day has been asking over the last week or so.
Fatal stabbing: Middletown man arrested after Wallkill man killed
WALLKILL - One man is dead and one man is under arrest in a homicide that happened Thursday morning in Wallkill. Wallkill police said officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at the ramp for exit 119 off Route 17 at the intersection with Route 302 just before 9:45 a.m.
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
Officials: Man dies in stabbing outside Wallkill gas station
The station is located on Route 302 near the Route 17 ramp.
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
Bridge & Roadway Reopening of Lake Street (NY 32)
Please be advised that the bridge and roadway of Lake Street (NY 32) through the City of Newburgh has been reopened. Crews have completed the rehabilitation of the bridge that carries Lake Street (NY 32) over the Quassaick Creek. The previous temporary bridge has been disassembled and the roadway stabilized and repaved.
News 12 gets sneak peek of West Nyack park ahead of its opening to public
The $4.4 million project received $1.3 million in state grants to mitigate flooding in the area and recreate wetlands.
The Little-Known History Behind Kipsbergen, Rhinebeck’s Original Story
The extensive amount of history that lives in the Hudson Valley is mind blowing. There are pieces of history throughout each county, some of it hidden and other pieces in front of us. Historic Hudson Valley granges are still standing and or hold meetings and gatherings for the community. Celebrities...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Evening stabbing reported in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating the latest act of violence. Police and EMS personnel at the scene of the 8 p.m. incident on Wednesday reported a man was stabbed in the neck at 99 Renwick Street. The victim was transported to the hospital by...
Wallkill Man Stabbed To Death By 22-Year-Old During Fight, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was stabbed to death during a fight with another person. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Route 17 westbound exit ramp at the intersection with Route 302. According to Wallkill Deputy Chief...
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
Rangers recover airboat stuck in Bashakill wilderness
On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 8:30 a.m., environmental protection officials were asked to help remove a fire department airboat stuck in the Bashakill Wildlife Management Area.
NYPD: Man struck and killed by car on Bronx River Parkway
A man is dead after getting struck by a car on the Bronx River Parkway near Allenton Avenue this morning.
