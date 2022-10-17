ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Next Man Up: Browns OL Michael Dunn is building a Browns franchise on Madden

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know the versatile offensive lineman Michael Dunn, who has spent time across the line and has even gotten snaps at tight end.

Dunn is a laid back guy who loves the game day atmosphere in Cleveland, enjoying some pasta or pizza and of course, playing Madden as the Browns in franchise mode.

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

