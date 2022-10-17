Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know the versatile offensive lineman Michael Dunn, who has spent time across the line and has even gotten snaps at tight end.

Dunn is a laid back guy who loves the game day atmosphere in Cleveland, enjoying some pasta or pizza and of course, playing Madden as the Browns in franchise mode.

Watch the episode below:

Next Man Up: Browns OL Michael Dunn is building a Browns franchise on Madden

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.