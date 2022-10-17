Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Roof of Bend’s Larkspur Community Center hit by vandals, leaks; new roof planned next year
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The roof of Bend Park and Rec District's Larkspur Community Center is going to get replaced a little early, as it originally was planned for 2026. The park board Tuesday evening approved the $270,000 contract for Eagle Roofing Co. to do the roof renovation project next spring.
KTVZ
Redmond HS students join in Great Oregon ShakeOut earthquake drill
The Great Oregon ShakeOut earthquake drill Redmond High and other Central Oregon students took part in Thursday isn't just national - it's global. Learn more at https://www.shakeout.org/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
KTVZ
Columbia River Circuit Rodeo Finals return to the Fairgrounds in Redmond
The Columbia River Circuit Finals Rodeo is back at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this weekend. We talked to some competitors Thursday about the big event. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
opb.org
Bend plans another camp sweep, while residents say they have nowhere to go
Rena has been homeless in Bend for more than six years. In that time, she frequently has had to move camping spots due to camp sweeps by the Oregon Department of Transportation. “You got to watch them throw your stuff away,” Rena, who did not give her last name, said...
Culver pulls 6th graders from Outdoor School
Students express discomfort dressing and sleeping in a cabin with non-binary counselors Monday, Oct. 17, Culver sixth graders headed out on a week-long Outdoor School adventure at Camp Tamarack, only to turn around and head back home that same afternoon. When students got their cabin assignments, some learned they would share a cabin with non-binary counselors. "They're 11- and 12-year-olds. They don't have a huge, deep understanding of the world," said Culver Superintendent Stefanie Garber. "Yet they were supposed to undress and sleep in front of someone who, from their view, appeared as the opposite sex." Garber would not elaborate on how...
KTVZ
BLM to close area of public lands near La Pine for city water line maintenance
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management’s Prineville District will implement a temporary closure of public lands near La Pine starting at 8 a.m. Friday to protect public health and safety during city water line maintenance. Public lands within ¼ mile...
KTVZ
Christine Drazan talks of her plan to tackle homelessness during visit to Bend, KTVZ
Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan talked of her plan to reduce homelessness during a campaign stop Thursday at the Central Oregon Veterans Village and a visit to KTVZ. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
focushillsboro.com
Measure 114 Is Opposed By The State Sheriffs’ Association, According To Deschutes Da Hummel
Tuesday, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement officials and prosecutors in endorsing Measure 114, which would limit the sale of magazines containing more than 10 rounds of ammunition and mandate a background check and safety instruction for anyone buying a firearm.
Madras High honors three distinguished alumni
Doug Buettner, Janet Brown and Molly Fuentes will be honored in programs fifth yearMadras High School is celebrating the fifth year of honoring Distinguished Alumni with three honorees. Doug Buettner (Class of 1984), Janet Brown ('75) and Molly Fuentes ('99) will be honored at the school Friday during Homecoming events, including being introduced and celebrated at the football game Friday night. Doug Buettner Doug Buettner, class of 1984, has had a long career working on groundbreaking projects in the field of astronautical engineering. He says the project he's the proudest of was his work on NASA's STARDUST mission,...
Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement and prosecutors Tuesday in voicing his support for Measure 114, which would require a background check and safety training to purchase firearms as well as limit the sale of magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The post Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Haystack Reservoir drained to ‘deadpool status’ for dam repair
If you’re thinking about fishing or boating at Haystack Reservoir this fall, you’d better find another body of water. The reservoir east of Culver was almost completely drained Monday as dam operators draw down the water to make inspections and repairs. The North Irrigation Unit, which operates the dam, says they need to fix the emergency gate which hasn’t been opening and closing properly. All other efforts until now to fix it have failed.
KTVZ
Ground broken on $175 million Bend North Corridor project
ODOT and a host of dignitaries broke ground Monday on the $175 million Bend North Corridor Project that will add two roundabouts on Highway 20, shift the Bend Parkway (Highway 97) eastward and turn the current Highway 97 segment into a Third Street extension into the major shopping area. Learn more here: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21229.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Taste This! SuperDeluxe
Some people consider fast-food to be somewhat of a guilty pleasure, but it is convenient and consistent. There are many drive-thru options out there and now you can add SuperDeluxe to your choices in Bend. Emily Kirk sat down for lunch to see what sets them apart in this month’s...
Injury crash closes Bend Parkway north of Powers Road
A two-vehicle injury crash closed the Bend Parkway north of Powers Road Wednesday night, officials confirmed. The post Injury crash closes Bend Parkway north of Powers Road appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Announces First Show for 2023
(Photo | Courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater) The famed fivesome hit the road this summer in celebration of their new album Asphalt Meadows which dropped last month. We missed their wistful indie rock in 2021 and are thrilled to welcome them back with special guest Lomelda Saturday, June 17!. Online...
kbnd.com
Redmond Woman Killed In Hwy 26 Crash
WARM SPRINGS, OR -- A Redmond woman was killed in a weekend crash near Warm Springs. According to State Police, an eastbound car driven by a Texas man traveled into the westbound lane, at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say he collided with a westbound car driven by 63-year-old Carla...
Residents escape early-morning fire that destroyed two homes south of Redmond
Residents escaped a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed two homes south of Redmond and was spreading through dry brush and junipers, an official said. The post Residents escape early-morning fire that destroyed two homes south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Driver doing 75 on Bend Parkway killed in crash; 2nd driver arrested
Police say a driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit on the Bend Parkway Wednesday night was killed after colliding with another vehicle in the opposing lanes. The driver of that second vehicle was arrested for DUII. Bend Police say the crash happened at about 9:27 p.m....
KATU.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead; dog survives says OSP
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — On Saturday, October 15, around 1:30 p.m., there was a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 77. After the preliminary investigation, police say a white Ford Taurus left its lane and collided head-on with a blue Hyundai Ion. The driver of the Ford...
Comments / 1