ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Kevin Spacey testifies in civil trial; emotional distress claim thrown out

By Douglas Jones
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQtdn_0iccE1Rx00

Actor Kevin Spacey took the stand at a civil trial where Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of climbing on top of him at a party in 1986 when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was 14.

A federal judge dismissed an intentional emotional distress claim against Spacey before the actor took the stand to give testimony, the New York Times reported .

Spacey denies the account from Rapp and gave testimony on Monday that went into some details about his childhood.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan dismissed an assault claim by Rapp before the trial and dismissed the emotional distress claim. Spacey's lawyers argued that the claim was based on the same conduct as the basis for a battery claim.

Rapp claimed last week that the encounter with Spacey was “the single most traumatic event” of his life.

A forensic psychologist who evaluated Rapp testified that he had delayed onset PTSD.

The case rests solely on Rapp's sexual battery claim against Spacey, which is said to have occurred after a party at Spacey's New York apartment.

Both were performing at Broadway shows at the time.

Rapp is relying on a recent New York State law called the Child Victims Act since the case is over 30 years old. The law includes a specific window in which people who claim to be the victim of sexual abuse as a child can sue.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable in Anthony Rapp Assault Civil Suit

Kevin Spacey was found not liable in a $40 million civil lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp. The lawsuit has been dismissed after a jury came to a decision after deliberations. “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Rapp accused Spacey of groping him against his will at age 14 in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time of the alleged events. Rapp publicly accused Spacey of the events in 2017; Rapp sued Spacey for battery in 2022. Per ABC, Judge Lewis Kaplan “dismissed Rapp’s claim of assault before the trial started and dismissed his claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress after Rapp’s attorneys rested his case,...
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety

A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KTLA

‘This is a very sick person’: Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed by homeless man in North Hollywood

A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Former Child Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life In Prison After Brutally Murdering His Mother, Plotting Justin Trudeau Assassination

24-year-old Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison after murdering his mother in cold blood while plotting the assassination of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The former child actor was previously known for his small roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Supernatural and Riverdale, but made headlines worldwide after confessing to shooting his mother in the head. Grantham pleaded guilty to the charge of second degree murder — which automatically comes with a penalty of life behind bars where he lives in Canada — after shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of head while she was...
The Independent

Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.Gooding Jr pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Kevin Spacey Says He Didn’t Publicly Come Out as Gay Because His Father Was a ‘White Supremacist and a Neo-Nazi’

Kevin Spacey said that he struggled to come out publicly as gay because of his father’s racist, homophobic and antisemitic views. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. “I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” He added, “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic.” The admission came on the witness stand in New York City on Monday where Spacey is facing off against Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
The US Sun

Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping

A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Variety

Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’

Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy