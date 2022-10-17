Empire Management could build drive-thru café in North Syracuse

NORTH SYRACUSE — The North Syracuse Village Board of Trustees heard updates on a variety of topics at its Oct. 13 meeting.

Louis Muraco, head of commercial development for Empire Management of CNY, Inc., gave the board a brief overview of Empire’s proposal for 5357 W. Taft Road.

Empire plans to demolish a house and attached garage on the property to build a 2,400-square-foot drive-thru restaurant. Empire owns the Café Kubal building in the village of Manlius, which used to house a Bank of America branch.

Muraco said if the village of North Syracuse approves, construction would begin in early 2023 and hopefully would be complete by the end of the year.

‘No-man’s land’

Deputy Mayor Pat Gustafson reported on her findings about the vacant strip of land at the end of Wells Avenue East and Oakley Drive. The owner of the parcel owes $8,000 in back taxes.

In September, Mayor Gary Butterfield expressed interest in having the village buy the property and possibly divide it to sell to the neighboring homeowners for a nominal fee.

Gustafson said she delivered 21 letters to neighbors of the parcel and spoke with five residents. Only a few said they were interested in buying the land.

“It was my hope that the neighbors would resolve this issue themselves,” Butterfield said. “We need half of the neighbors to buy, but [it’s not worth it] if only four or five are interested in buying it.”

Also on the agenda

• Smoking law: The trustees are still reviewing a proposed local law that would restrict smoking and vaping on village property, so the issue has been tabled.

• Codes Enforcement Officer Brian Johnstone’s last day was Oct. 14. He has taken a job with the town of Cicero. Butterfield said there are two candidates to replace him, and the village will form a committee to interview the candidates.