ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Syracuse, NY

Empire Management could build drive-thru café in North Syracuse

By Ashley M. Casey
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoGFd_0iccDfVr00

NORTH SYRACUSE — The North Syracuse Village Board of Trustees heard updates on a variety of topics at its Oct. 13 meeting.

Louis Muraco, head of commercial development for Empire Management of CNY, Inc., gave the board a brief overview of Empire’s proposal for 5357 W. Taft Road.

Empire plans to demolish a house and attached garage on the property to build a 2,400-square-foot drive-thru restaurant. Empire owns the Café Kubal building in the village of Manlius, which used to house a Bank of America branch.

Muraco said if the village of North Syracuse approves, construction would begin in early 2023 and hopefully would be complete by the end of the year.

‘No-man’s land’

Deputy Mayor Pat Gustafson reported on her findings about the vacant strip of land at the end of Wells Avenue East and Oakley Drive. The owner of the parcel owes $8,000 in back taxes.

In September, Mayor Gary Butterfield expressed interest in having the village buy the property and possibly divide it to sell to the neighboring homeowners for a nominal fee.

Gustafson said she delivered 21 letters to neighbors of the parcel and spoke with five residents. Only a few said they were interested in buying the land.

“It was my hope that the neighbors would resolve this issue themselves,” Butterfield said. “We need half of the neighbors to buy, but [it’s not worth it] if only four or five are interested in buying it.”

Also on the agenda

• Smoking law: The trustees are still reviewing a proposed local law that would restrict smoking and vaping on village property, so the issue has been tabled.

• Codes Enforcement Officer Brian Johnstone’s last day was Oct. 14. He has taken a job with the town of Cicero. Butterfield said there are two candidates to replace him, and the village will form a committee to interview the candidates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing

Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 2-8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8. Two food services failed their inspections: Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Town of Cicero: Lincoln Ave. residents raise concerns about Metro North development

CICERO — Gabelry Development, LLC, is looking to build a “town center”-style community of multi-family homes and senior housing next to the EchoPark Automotive dealership on Brewerton Road in Cicero. The Cicero Town Board held a public hearing Oct. 12 on Gabelry’s request to change the zoning of the properties at 8010 and 8016 Brewerton Road from Regional Commercial to Planned Unit Development (PUD).
CICERO, NY
Syracuse.com

Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 918 Lafayette St. W. & 1927-29 Midland Ave.

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
MARCY, NY
WKTV

Utica man accused of robbing woman at Kennedy Plaza

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of robbing a woman at her Kennedy Plaza apartment on Wednesday afternoon. Utica police were called to the apartment complex just after 4 p.m. The victim told officers she answered a knock at her door and a man whom she did...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Rome Police Offer Friendly Reminder With Street Parking Change Coming

Rome Police are reminding city residents about an upcoming seasonal change in parking policy. Beginning on November 1, overnight parking on city streets is prohibited between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. The overnight restriction is in place through March 31. Overnight parking in Rome is allowed between...
ROME, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Augusta Steinhorst, 100

Augusta “Gussie” Steinhorst, 100, of Cazenovia, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. Gussie was born Jan. 7, 1922, in Rammingen, Germany, and moved to Buffalo in 1926. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in 1939 and married Albert G, Steinhorst in 1941. Gussie was a homemaker and resided in Tonawanda until moving to Cazenovia in 2014 to be closer to her family.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy