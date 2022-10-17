ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Animal cruelty charge authorized against Macomb County veterinarian

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhXGS_0iccDa6E00

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that they have authorized a charge of animal cruelty against a local veterinarian.

A YouTube video showing a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner surfaced last week.

A man, who has yet to be named, is seen lashing out at a dog that is said to be his own. He stalks the dog through the house and you can see in the video the German Shepherd is trembling with fear.

Animal abuse investigation underway after disturbing video surfaces of veterinarian

The prosecutor's office says the phone that allegedly recorded the incident was collected as evidence, but deputies have not yet been able to access the contents. The video was deleted from YouTube following the incident, officials say.

Macomb County Animal Control reportedly examined the dog and said it was uninjured. The prosecutor's office said the dog had bit a juvenile and a puppy in the home prior to the incident.

Officials discuss animal abuse investigation

Prosecutor Peter Lucido said an early press conference by Macomb County officials may have raised "evidentiary challenges."

“I ask that everyone please refrain from holding press conferences and making statements about evolving cases until all of the evidence is secured,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. “We take these allegations very seriously and do not condone the mistreatment of animals in any regard.”

The arraignment of the veterinarian is expected Tuesday.

Monday, County Executive Mark Hackel and Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo released an update on YouTube.

He is being charged with a misdemeanor and it's punishable by 93 days, $1,000 and up to 200 hours of community service.

According to Michigan Incident Crime Reporting , animal cruelty crimes grew by around 100 cases each year from 2016 to 2018.

Michigan Humane says they investigate more than 5,000 animal cruelty complaints each year in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

Related: Detroit Pistons, Animal Care and Control hosting event to help dogs find homes

Comments / 32

sharron farrell
3d ago

His jail time should be longer, pay more in fine money and have his veterinary license suspended. He should also never ever be able to have another pet of any kind.

Reply(1)
31
JC
3d ago

""He is being charged with a misdemeanor and it's punishable by 93 days, $1,000 and up to 200 hours of community service."" BFD ~ Is this the same possible punishment if this were a child??? Where's the outrage at this laughable charge???

Reply
15
Joanne Blankenship
3d ago

totally agree with that Sharon Farrell...I was thinking the exact same thing as I read the article. but I believe suspension of licence allows him to eventually go back to repeat these actions...His licence should b revoked. He is a veteranarian n should b held to a higher standard. I know 1thing for sure...if he's allowed to return to practice, I certainly wouldn't take a pet to him. n I'm praying every1 else whose aware of his behavior refuses to take their pets to him also. I feel so sorry for his dogs. no animal should live in fear. I hope they r given to an animal-loving family.

Reply
11
Related
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley placement while in custody

An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
The Detroit Free Press

Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11

It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy