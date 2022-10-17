Animal cruelty charge authorized against Macomb County veterinarian

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that they have authorized a charge of animal cruelty against a local veterinarian.

A YouTube video showing a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner surfaced last week.

A man, who has yet to be named, is seen lashing out at a dog that is said to be his own. He stalks the dog through the house and you can see in the video the German Shepherd is trembling with fear.

Animal abuse investigation underway after disturbing video surfaces of veterinarian

The prosecutor's office says the phone that allegedly recorded the incident was collected as evidence, but deputies have not yet been able to access the contents. The video was deleted from YouTube following the incident, officials say.

Macomb County Animal Control reportedly examined the dog and said it was uninjured. The prosecutor's office said the dog had bit a juvenile and a puppy in the home prior to the incident.

Officials discuss animal abuse investigation

Prosecutor Peter Lucido said an early press conference by Macomb County officials may have raised "evidentiary challenges."

“I ask that everyone please refrain from holding press conferences and making statements about evolving cases until all of the evidence is secured,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. “We take these allegations very seriously and do not condone the mistreatment of animals in any regard.”

The arraignment of the veterinarian is expected Tuesday.

Monday, County Executive Mark Hackel and Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo released an update on YouTube.

He is being charged with a misdemeanor and it's punishable by 93 days, $1,000 and up to 200 hours of community service.

According to Michigan Incident Crime Reporting , animal cruelty crimes grew by around 100 cases each year from 2016 to 2018.

Michigan Humane says they investigate more than 5,000 animal cruelty complaints each year in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

