Kansas City, MO

San Francisco Examiner

Christian McCaffrey joins 49ers, this short list of Bay Area stars

It's rare that a Bay Area college sports star has had the chance to ply their trade professionally here. McClymonds High School and USF legend Bill Russell was only a Boston Celtic in the NBA. Candace Wiggins and the Ogwumike sisters all became WNBA stars far away from Stanford, in no small part because the Bay Area doesn't (yet) have a team. The San Francisco 49ers infamously passed on drafting...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

WVU revamps roster under newly minted Hall of Famer Huggins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Bob Huggins looks over his revamped roster at West Virginia and already likes what he sees from some newcomers. “The ball goes in,” Huggins said. “The ball actually goes in. It’s great. It’s more fun to watch that.” West Virginia finished 16-17 last season and lost 10 players, mostly to the transfer portal, including the top four scorers. The Mountaineers were last in the Big 12 and had the league’s worst shooting percentage, scoring defense and rebounding margin. The only returning player with significant playing time is guard Kedrian Johnson, who started all but two games. Yet several incoming transfers have spent plenty of time on the court.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Associated Press

No. 24 Dayton poised for NCAA Tournament breakthrough

Anthony Grant has been building momentum at Dayton the past five seasons, taking the Flyers to the cusp of the NCAA Tournament last year despite having one of the nation’s youngest teams. A breakthrough could be coming this year. With nearly everyone back from last season’s team, including one of the Atlantic 10′s best players, No. 24 Dayton has its sights set on the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in six years. “Our team, to have the type of success we think we’re capable of will be based on our ability to grow in terms of our confidence, not only individually but in each other and the leadership we’re able to to develop in terms of the guys being aligned and lean into each other’s voices,” Grant said.
DAYTON, OH

