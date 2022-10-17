Read full article on original website
MOVIES: The Woman King - Review
Viola Davis, megastar, what a movie! really recalls the grand epics of Gladiator and Lawrence of Arabia, aching back to the good-old-adventure movies whilst breathing new life into original cinema. Following the Agojie and their leader, a group of warrior women, protectors of the the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s - The Woman King is a bloody, action-packed story that doubles as a telling of found family and reclamation.
MOVIES: Halloween Ends - Review
I wasn't the biggest fan of Halloween Kills when I first saw it last year but the more time removed from it the more it was growing me and I really like what Michael Myers is being turned into here; something evil that turns the people of Haddonfield against itself - when he's not there, they need something that represents Myers and in this case, the public fallout extends to a young babysitter Corey, in the wrong place at the wrong time, who ends up accidentally killing his ward, a young child after a misunderstanding during hide and seek. It's a chilling prologue that sets the tone for the whole film - Corey is not the same since, and dragging him into the world of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode is set to change him, forever.
Young Sheldon - Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero - Review
Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero, took a break from the drama that has plagued the Cooper family, and provided a strong comedic half hour that surely had viewers chuckling throughout. The episode begins with Missy coming home from school upset. Mary offers to lend her an ear, and is hurt when Missy decides to go to Meemaw for advice instead. At Meemaw’s, Missy shares that she likes a boy at school named Kevin, but he doesn’t even know she exists. Meemaw tells her to get a friend to ask Kevin if he likes her. Quick witted and simple-minded Missy retorts that if he doesn’t like her back, she will keep being mean to him until he does. Meemaw and Missy agree that boys are dumb, but wonder if girls are even dumber for liking them. Meemaw’s plan ends up backfiring on Missy when the friend she recruited to execute her plan, ends up asking Kevin out herself. In a turn of events, Missy asks Mandy for advice, leaving Meemaw dejected and she goes to commiserate with Mary about it. Missy and Mandy spend time getting to know one another, and Missy is awe struck when Mandy tells her she used to be a weather girl. Missy tells Mandy that is beautiful like Madonna with her blonde hair, and Mandy bashfully states that Madonna wasn’t a real blonde. In classic Missy fashion, she excitedly takes Mandy’s innocent comment too far, and dyes her hair blonde without any thought of how to do it properly, or the potential consequences of her actions. Missy is horrified when she ends up with a skunky blend of bleach blonde and orange hair. Georgie and Mandy try to cover up for her with George and Mary, but when she runs to Meemaw for help, Meemaw happily turns her in to her parents. We haven’t seen the naive, comedic side of Missy in a long time. She has been the wise, level-headed young woman in the Cooper household throughout the struggles that the Coopers are facing. It was nice to see Missy get herself into some trouble and deliver laughs as she did in earlier seasons. It was also great to see Mandy and Missy bond this episode. Mandy is the older sister that Missy always hoped for and their dynamic is proving to be fun to watch.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
One Of Us Is Lying - Season 2 - Review
*MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD. DO NOT READ UNTIL YOU HAVE WATCHED THE FULL SEASON OR DO NOT MIND SPOILERS*. Season Two of One Of Us Is Lying will have longtime fans and new viewers hooked from the second they press play. The season dropped today, and all eight episodes were available at once, which is a different format from last season's block releases over three weeks. Based on how the season played out, the drop of all eight episodes at once worked very well for the show. With a strong mystery and likeable characters, Season Two is hard to stop once you start. Make sure you have enough time to watch them all in one sitting, because chances are, you won't leave your spot until you watch that final cliffhanger.
CBS Orders Full Season Pickups For This Year’s Top Three New Series: “Fire Country,” “East New York” And “So Help Me Todd”
CBS has given full season orders to this year’s three most-watched new series on any network: FIRE COUNTRY, EAST NEW YORK – which is also the #1 new show among African-American viewers – and SO HELP ME TODD. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season,”...
The Cleaning Lady - The Brit - Review
It just keeps getting better! This week's episode, "The Brit ", shaked things up. As Arman and Thony's relationship reached a tipping point, we got introduced to the new cleaning business and to a new character that might just be what Fiona needs while Garrett got new information on the Cortés case...
FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 4.06 - Patent Pending - Press Release
“Patent Pending” – After a tech entrepreneur is abducted from a rave in Brooklyn and found bludgeoned to death at his estate in Connecticut, Remy and the team must dive into the world of psychedelics to find his killer, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
What's Coming to Disney+ November 2022
- Airport Security (S1, S2, S3) - Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2) - Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4) - Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes) - Locked Up Abroad (S3 - 9 episodes, S4 - 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 - 10 episodes, S10 - 10 episodes, S11)
La Brea - Episode 2.06 - Lazarus - Press Release
11/01/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : When their plan to infiltrate the Building goes awry, Gavin finds himself face-to-face with its enigmatic leader. Eve, Levi, Sam and Izzy are forced to rely on a former adversary to lead a rescue attempt. In 1988, Josh and Riley enjoy some fun before a startling turn.
Quantum Leap - Episode 1.07 - O Ye Of Little Faith - Press Release
10/31/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben leaps into a priest who has been called to assist a family in crisis on Halloween night. As he delves into mysterious and inexplicable events, he’s forced to muster all his resources as a scientist before time runs out.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.07 - Maybe Tomorrow - Press Release
11/01/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The New Amsterdam staff grapple with the aftermath of the recent Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. Wilder counsels a woman whose pregnancy puts her life in danger. At Brantley’s urging, Max endeavors to find a healthcare solution for out-of-state patients. Bloom reveals monumental news to Reynolds.
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.05 - Growth Opportunities - Press Release
The Good Doctor: Growth Opportunities (10/31) “Growth Opportunities” – Shaun, Asher and Powell treat a young patient on Halloween with a rare hereditary disease, sending them down an uncharted path. Meanwhile, Glassman and Shaun must overcome their differences to work together to try and find a solution for Lim’s paralysis on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Top 400 Cable Shows: Week Ending 16th October 2022
We're now going to be posting the Top 400 Cable Shows here at SpoilerTV. We'll be taking over from Ryan from http://www.ratingsryan.com/ who is no longer able to post these numbers. These will be posted on a weekly basis.
FBI: International - Episode 2.06 - Call It Anarchy - Press Release
“Call It Anarchy” – Vo’s friend from the U.S. Navy calls in a favor to help find her missing nephew in Crete. Meanwhile, Forrester hangs back in Budapest to take care of personal business, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
All American - Don't Sweat the Technique - Review
It is hard to move on after a break-up, especially when it is caused by insurmountable circumstances and there is still so much love present. Such is the case with Olivia and Spencer, who despite very noble attempts, discovered that moving on isn’t something that they are ready to do yet. Their respective friend groups spent the episode attempting to help the former couple start enjoying their lives outside of a relationship. For Spencer, it is none other than party animal J.J., who convinces him to get back to living, even quoting Ferris Bueller with some sage advice, that life moves fast and you need to savour it. The boys decide that they should try and seek out a party at the GAU campus. The problem is, Spencer doesn’t know many people outside of football. Luckily, his social media consultant, Davita, shows sympathy for Spencer and decides to help the boys out by inviting them to her business sorority party. Meanwhile, Asher is upset because J.J. is taking his scholarship for granted by drinking and partying rather than spending time at the gym. J.J. makes a deal with Asher. They will go hard and have fun at the party and he will hit the gym hard the next day.
Harlem - Season 2 - Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd & Lil Rel Howery Join Cast
Amazon‘s original series Harlem has added 7 new cast members to its Season 2 roster. Rachel True (The Craft), Courtnee Carter (Charmed), and Luke Forbes (S.W.A.T) are set to recur; Rick Fox (Dope), Sherri Shepherd (Sherri), Countess Vaughn (The Parkers), and Lil Rel Howery (Bird Box) will guest star.
As We See It - Cancelled After 1 Season by Amazon
As We See It, the comedy drama from Jason Katims, will not be returning to Amazon. The streamer has canceled the series, about living on the autism spectrum, after one season.
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.06 - There's The Rub - Promotional Photos + Press Release
TikTok Personality Josh Nalley (@Living_Dead_Josh) Fulfills His Dream of Playing a Body in the Morgue in This Episode of “CSI: Vegas”. “There’s the Rub” – Max leads her team to investigate the death of a prestigious Michelin-starred chef found hanging in his restaurant’s walk-in freezer, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Nov. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
