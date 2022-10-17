Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Longboat Observer
Red tide detected in Sarasota County's southern beaches
Low levels of red tide have been found at beaches in the southern half of Sarasota County, prompting an alert from the Florida Department of Health’s local office. Though locations from Siesta Key’s public beach north remain outside of the alert area, the Health Department on Wednesday afternoon listed these beaches with detectable red tide levels beyond background:
Longboat Observer
Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building. The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota. 52 of the 128 units were set aside for the...
Longboat Observer
CDD6 in Lakewood Ranch hits milestone with transfer of wastewater system to Manatee County
When Community Development District 6 experienced a water pipe burst on Thornhill Court in 2014, residents of the Country Club began to question whether it would be better to transfer their wastewater and potable water systems to Manatee County to maintain. After all, Manatee County had far more resources to...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key has a NEW (youngest) resident!
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.
fox13news.com
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County early voting locations announced ahead of Nov. 8 election
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner has designated nine early voting locations. These locations include the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port, for the Nov. 8 General Election. Any registered voter may choose to vote early in person, beginning Monday, October 24...
Health alert issued for several Sarasota County beaches after red tide detected
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) said there are elevated levels of red tide detected on beaches in the area.
cohaitungchi.com
21 Amazing Things to Do in Siesta Key You Can’t Miss
You’re going to absolutely love Siesta Key, Florida! This beach town near Sarasota is busy and full of life, yet has a small town feel. If you’re looking for the best things to do in Siesta Key, here’s your list!. You are reading: Free things to do...
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: October 20
Becky Edwards captured this honey bee on a flower in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo...
2 accused of defrauding $47K from Lowe’s stores in refund scheme spanning 8 Florida counties
Two men were accused of stealing from Florida Lowe's Home Improvement stores in an eight-county "crime spree".
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian claims in Florida highest out of Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hard-hit Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties accounted for nearly 62 percent of insurance claims reported as of Monday from Hurricane Ian, according to data posted online by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The data showed that 535,445 claims had been reported, with 191,640 from Lee County,...
Hurricane Ian impacts force Chalk Festival organizers to downsize, relocate with short notice
Organizers of the Chalk Festival have faced many challenges with the well-attended event over the years.
Florida, Cuba’s oldest beer brand returning to Tampa
Florida and Cuba's oldest beer brand is returning to the Tampa Bay area market.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Assisted Living Facility Breaks Ground in East Sarasota
On a large parcel of land east of I-75, toward south county, Sarasota Suncoast Community Church owns a church of the same name, the Suncoast Academy charter school and an auditorium. Now, it’s breaking ground on its first foray into assisted living. Located at 7850 Hawkins Road, the new,...
Warm Mineral Springs Park condemned due to ‘significant damage’ from Hurricane Ian
Warm Mineral Springs Park will remain closed after damage from Hurricane Ian rendered the park unsafe for guests.
Petition circulating that calls for New Port Richey Mayor to resign
Many spent Tuesday calling for the mayor of New Port Richey to step down, but in an apology, he said he’s not going anywhere.
941area.com
Spotlight | Best Brunch Restaurants in Sarasota
From champagne and orange juice to chicken and waffles, brunch is a favorite meal! The perfect Sunday activity following a night out, it allows us to rejuvenate and repair the damage done the night before. It's an opportunity to relax and dine while sipping a little hair of the dog. Feed your body, spirit, and mind at any of these best brunch restaurants in Sarasota. Click on the links for additional info and to navigate to their websites.
aarp.org
Will Hurricane Ian Sour Retirees on Florida Coast?
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Fearing a massive traffic backup of residents fleeing the storm, the couple left...
Comments / 2