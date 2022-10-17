ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Red tide detected in Sarasota County's southern beaches

Low levels of red tide have been found at beaches in the southern half of Sarasota County, prompting an alert from the Florida Department of Health’s local office. Though locations from Siesta Key’s public beach north remain outside of the alert area, the Health Department on Wednesday afternoon listed these beaches with detectable red tide levels beyond background:
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch

Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building. The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota. 52 of the 128 units were set aside for the...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key has a NEW (youngest) resident!

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
fox13news.com

Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County early voting locations announced ahead of Nov. 8 election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner has designated nine early voting locations. These locations include the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port, for the Nov. 8 General Election. Any registered voter may choose to vote early in person, beginning Monday, October 24...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

21 Amazing Things to Do in Siesta Key You Can’t Miss

You’re going to absolutely love Siesta Key, Florida! This beach town near Sarasota is busy and full of life, yet has a small town feel. If you’re looking for the best things to do in Siesta Key, here’s your list!. You are reading: Free things to do...
SIESTA KEY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: October 20

Becky Edwards captured this honey bee on a flower in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A New Assisted Living Facility Breaks Ground in East Sarasota

On a large parcel of land east of I-75, toward south county, Sarasota Suncoast Community Church owns a church of the same name, the Suncoast Academy charter school and an auditorium. Now, it’s breaking ground on its first foray into assisted living. Located at 7850 Hawkins Road, the new,...
SARASOTA, FL
941area.com

Spotlight | Best Brunch Restaurants in Sarasota

From champagne and orange juice to chicken and waffles, brunch is a favorite meal! The perfect Sunday activity following a night out, it allows us to rejuvenate and repair the damage done the night before. It's an opportunity to relax and dine while sipping a little hair of the dog. Feed your body, spirit, and mind at any of these best brunch restaurants in Sarasota. Click on the links for additional info and to navigate to their websites.
SARASOTA, FL
aarp.org

Will Hurricane Ian Sour Retirees on Florida Coast?

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Fearing a massive traffic backup of residents fleeing the storm, the couple left...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy