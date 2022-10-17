ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, RI

RIDOT finishes repaving Route 114

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has finished repaving more than five miles of Route 114.

Local officials gathered Monday to celebrate the completion of the $11 million Wampanoag Trail resurfacing project, which spanned from the East Shore Expressway in East Providence to Federal Road in Barrington.

The resurfacing also included all median turning lanes and hundreds of feet of sidewalk on the west side of Route 114 between Route 103 and Federal Road, according to RIDOT.

“This is one of the first projects that we were able to accelerate when we received the new Infrastructure and Jobs Act funding from the federal government,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti noted.

