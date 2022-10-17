Early voting in Tennessee begins Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This Wednesday will be the first time Tennessee voters will be able to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. The 14-day early voting period will run from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3.

“It’s never been easier to vote in Tennessee, and voters are encouraged to take advantage of our state’s generous early voting period, starting Oct. 19 through Nov. 3,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Tennesseans can trust when they cast a ballot, their vote will be counted accurately.”

Those looking to cast their ballots for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate and Tennessee House of Representatives had until last Tuesday, Oct. 11, to register.

Voters will also decide whether to add four new amendments to the Tennessee Constitution this election year. Amendments 1 through 4 deal with the right to work, the gubernatorial line of succession , removing slavery from the existing Constitution and allowing faith leaders to run for state houses .

In Davidson County, voters have multiple options for where they can cast their ballots early.

Early voting begins at the Howard Office Building, located at 700 President Ronald Reagan Way in the Sonny West Conference Room from Wednesday, Oct. 19 to Monday, Oct. 24. Hours are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 19: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, will see the remaining 11 early voting locations open around Nashville, giving Davidson County voters 12 different locations to vote. In addition to the Howard Office Building, early voting will take place at the following locations:

Belle Meade City Hall – 4705 Harding Pike

Bellevue Library – 720 Baugh Road

Bordeaux Library – 4000 Clarksville Pike

Casa Azafran Community Center – 2195 Nolensville Pike

Edmondson Pike Library – 5501 Edmondson Pike

Goodlettsville Delmas Long Community Center – 200 Memorial Drive

Green Hills Library – 3701 Benham Drive

Hermitage Library – 3700 James Kay Lane

Madison Library – 610 Gallatin Pike South

Margaret Maddox East YMCA – 2624 Gallatin Pike

Southeast Library – 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Early voting hours at all locations starting Tuesday, Oct. 25, will be:

Tuesday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday Oct. 27: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

