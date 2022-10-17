Read full article on original website
Related
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
A car found buried in a California backyard is being checked for possible human remains, police say
Authorities are investigating the unusual circumstances surrounding the discovery of a vehicle buried on a residential property about 30 miles south of San Francisco in Atherton, California.
EXCLUSIVE: 'They cut their bodies in half at the waist.' Devastated mother of one of four murdered friends found dismembered and dumped in Oklahoma river tells how they were shot 'multiple times' with one victim's arm 'chopped off' to 'send a message'
The four men who were found dismembered and dumped in an Oklahoma river earlier this month were cut in half at the waist and had their limbs chopped off, DailyMail.com can reveal. The bodies of Mark, 32, and Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were discovered...
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Lawyer decries 'outrageous' suggestion Scientology is paying for his client's rape lawsuit against Paul Haggis
Paul Haggis' lawyer said in opening statements that his accuser, Haleigh Breest, is lying and that the Church of Scientology may be behind her claim.
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0