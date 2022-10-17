Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Student reacts to Trine University instructor who faces child exploitation charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a Trine University instructor faces several charges of child sex crimes. On Wednesday, a student is reacting to the news. The Angola Police Department says the case involves a months-long investigation into 32-year-old Steven Messer who Wednesday night sits in the Stueben County Jail.
Inside Indiana Business
Trine receives $200K for Trine University Fort Wayne
Trine University is receiving another financial commitment toward Trine University Fort Wayne, the $40 million academic and training facility that will house programs in its College of Health Professions. Michael and Natalie Axel are gifting $200,000 to support the project, which was first announced in June. “As a lifetime resident...
WIBC.com
Indiana Election Board Moves Poll Worker Data After Breach, Arrest
FT WAYNE, Ind.–No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
Inside Indiana Business
New scholarship program to address healthcare worker shortage
A coalition of partners in northeast Indiana has created the Parkview Opportunity Scholars award, a program that will give Fort Wayne high school seniors the opportunity to complete a college degree and launch their careers with Parkview Health. The award program was created by Parkview Health in partnership with Ivy...
wfft.com
Trine University instructor fired after arrest in connection with child exploitation investigation
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - An instructor at Trine University has been arrested in connection with a child exploitation investigation and subsequently fired by the University. Tuesday morning around 8:53, the Angola Police Department arrested 32-year-old Steven Messer in the 400 block of Henry Place. The arrest took place after a lengthy investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Delaware County man convicted of molesting 4 children
ALBANY, Ind. — A 37-year-old Delaware County man was found guilty on five counts of child molesting after a jury deliberated for approximately two hours. According to court documents, two 9-year-olds told investigators in July 2019 that Thomas Lee Beall, of Albany, had sex with each of them multiple times, among other inappropriate acts.
WNDU
California man sentenced to 80 years in 1999 rape of Logansport woman
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a California man was sentenced for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman in 1999. 53-year-old Rodriguez Todd was sentenced to 80 years in prison. The prosecution proved that he kidnapped the woman at knifepoint while she stopped her car to check her transmission fluid...
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
WANE-TV
With liquor store closure, fate of ‘iconic’ sign to be determined
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been lighting up the nights on the southeast side for roughly 50 years – if not longer. But now the fate of a familiar neon sign is up in the air with the closure of the Belmont Beverage store at 2915 S. Calhoun St., also long known as The Yacht Club.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
wtvbam.com
Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
WANE-TV
Chicken leads Garrett police on ‘lengthy foot pursuit’
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A loose chicken led Garrett police on a “lengthy foot pursuit” through downtown Garrett Monday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Garrett Police Department. The post says police were called to the 200 block of S. Randolph St. to investigate “why...
Inside Indiana Business
Robotics & manufacturing program aims to create pathway for students
Officials in Carroll County say new robotics and manufacturing classes at Delphi Community High School could create a talent pipeline for manufacturing companies in the area and bring further investment in the community. The Delphi Community School Corp. recently received a donation of Yaskawa manufacturing robots from Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. in Lafayette, and the district is using a $100,000 grant to purchase additional equipment. Superintendent Ann-Marie Circle says the program will give students a pathway to careers after graduation.
max983.net
Five Area High School Marching Bands Advance to ISSMA Semi-State Competition
Five area high school marching bands have earned their way to participate at the ISSMA Open Class Semi-State Marching Band Festival. A total of 80 high schools from the state have been selected to perform at three different Central Indiana schools on Saturday, October 29. Ben Davis High School, Pike High School, Decatur Central High School and Franklin Community High School are the locations for this year’s semi-state competition.
WANE-TV
Police investigate crash on West Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday night heavily damaged the back end of a car, but nobody was seriously hurt, according to Fort Wayne police who were at the scene along W. Jefferson Blvd. An ambulance, firetruck and police officers were all present as they investigated the...
WOWO News
Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic...
WANE-TV
Behold! The behemoth ‘Fatman’ pizza of Markle
MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that. Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.
WOWO News
City Approves Recycling Plant For Southeast Quadrant of Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Plan Commission has approved a recycling plant for city’s southeast quadrant. The approval was met Monday by anger that could be heard across the meeting room, according to The Journal Gazette. Exurban USA plans to use the 76 acres at the northeast corner of East Paulding and Adams Center roads for a smelter to recycle metals and plastics in electronic devices – including automotive parts, computers and cell phones – that can be reused for other purposes. Along with the primary development plan, Exurban had asked for approval for height waivers for five buildings that range from 75 feet to 140 feet tall. The general industrial zoning allows the company’s uses but limits building height to 50 feet. The smelter will be across the street from the 200-acre property that Allen County commissioners have named in court records as a possibility for a new jail.
inkfreenews.com
Columbia City Man Arrested After Fatal Vehicle Accident
WARSAW — A Columbia City man was recently arrested for his involvement in a fatal vehicle accident. Shawn Dion Hale, 22, 967 E. Gatesworth Drive, Columbia City, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a level 3 felony; causing death while operating a vehicle, a level 4 felony; reckless homicide, a level 5 felony; driving while suspended and false informing, both class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
