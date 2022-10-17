Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Roger Goodell: Suspended Deshaun Watson Meeting Settlement Requirements
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the requirements of his settlement with the league to this point after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. On Aug. 18,...
Matt Eberflus: Bears to Go With ‘Hot Hand' at RB Moving Forward
Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With 10 days between the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders and next week’s Monday night matchup against the Patriots, Bears coaches took advantage of the extra time to do a deep dive into how they’ve performed. Among all the evaluations was a look at how the Bears are executing on a macro level, in areas like pass protection and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the process, Matt Eberflus sounded like a coach who wouldn’t shy away from making changes. Coming out of the process, Eberflus said there are certain things that he and the rest of the staff may see differently now.
Belichick on Bears' N'Keal Harry: ‘It Just Didn't Work Out'
Belichick on N'Keal Harry: 'It just didn’t work out' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The breakup between N'Keal Harry and the New England Patriots gashed both sides. The Patriots traded their former first-round pick to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick in the next NFL draft, ending...
Elijah Moore Trade Request Gives Bears Perfect Chance to Improve WR Corps
Moore trade request gives Bears perfect chance to improve WR room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Elijah Moore wants out of New York. While the Jets reportedly won't honor the second-year wide receiver's trade request, the Bears should be the first team on the phone trying to pry the young receiver away from New York.
Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore Asks for Trade
Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets may be winning, but Elijah Moore still wants out. The second-year wide receiver has asked the Jets for a trade due to frustration with his role and usage amidst the team's surprising 4-2 start to the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
Why Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe Uncertainty Doesn't Impact Bears' Game Plan
Why Mac-Zappe uncertainty doesn't impact Bears' game plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While Bailey Zappe fever is sweeping the New England countryside, it hasn't made its way inside the walls of Halas Hall as the Bears prepare to face the Patriots on Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Zappe,...
Northwestern Tackle Peter Skoronski Is a Player Bears Should Eye in the 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Offhandedly, many Bears’ fans wonder aloud whether or not Chicago’s rookie general manager Ryan Poles even likes, or wants Justin Fields as the team’s franchise quarterback. Considering the lack of protection and the...
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Team Completely Healthy at Practice
Bears have no players on injury report for MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were at full health when they returned to practice on Thursday. Every player participated coming off their mini bye week, and the Bears got to share a rare message: “No injuries to report.”
How Bears QB Justin Fields Evaluates Play Through Six Games of Year 2
How Fields evaluates his play through six games of critical Year 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields took the Bears' mini-bye week to rest and reset. The Bears' starting quarterback was clearly frustrated following Chicago's ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6, noting how tired he is of being told the Bears "are close."
Bears' Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus Had ‘Long Talk' After Commanders Loss
Eberflus, Fields had 'long talk' after Commanders loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was honest when addressing the media following the loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. He was tired of hearing how close the Bears are to winning football games. Before entering the NFL, all Fields knew was winning. Even though his Ohio State Buckeyes never won a national championship, they were always a top team, and never went through extended losing streaks. So it’s understandable that all the tough losses over the past year and a half would build up for the young quarterback.
Bears' Lucas Patrick Shares Frank Assessment of Offensive Line Play
Lucas Patrick: 'I haven’t been playing to my standards' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the new-look Bears offensive line from the middle, as the team’s new center. After Patrick injured his snapping hand, he found himself rotating into the offensive line at right guard however. When Cody Whitehair went down with a knee injury, Patrick moved to left guard. It didn’t matter which side Patrick played, however. He was ineffective regardless.
Twitter Continues to Roast Russell Wilson Over Another Subway Ad
Twitter continues to roast Russell Wilson over another Subway ad originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Russell Wilson is at the center of social media yet again for a commercial rather than his play on the field. The Denver Broncos quarterback was in the news weeks ago when an advertisement...
Washington Fan Waited Weeks for $14K Check From Commanders. Then, It Bounced
Andrew Shipley is a relatively new Washington Commanders fan. But with only a few weeks in as a first-time season ticket holder, he’s already been dealt a disappointment due to a big fumble off the field. Shipley won more than $14,000 in a raffle. First, the check took weeks...
Is Bears Quarterback Justin Fields Holding the Ball Too Long?
Is Justin Fields holding the ball too long? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's no doubt the Bears' offensive line has gone through more ebbs than flows this season. The left side of the line – Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, and Sam Mustipher – all rank in the top...
Philadelphia Union Beats FC Cincinnati 1-0 to Advance to 2022 MLS Conference Finals
Union beats Cincinnati to advance to MLS Conference Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Leon Flach is the new hero for the Philadelphia Union. The 21-year-old scored the Union’s lone goal as they eliminated FC Cincinnati with a 1-0 win in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Tony Brown, Referee Who Worked NBA Finals, Dies at 55
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
Bulls' Zach LaVine to Miss 2nd Straight Game for Injury Management
LaVine to miss 2nd straight game for injury management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls' two-time All-Star guard, is expected to make his season debut at Saturday's home opener versus the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Bulls said he'll miss his second straight game on Friday due to left knee injury management.
Zach LaVine's Absence Adds Questions to Bulls' Continuity Plan
LaVine's absence adds questions to Bulls' continuity originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This isn’t what the Chicago Bulls envisioned when they talked about continuity. Lonzo Ball out indefinitely. And now Zach LaVine “managing” his left knee, also for an undetermined amount of time and possibly for the whole...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins Michael Jordan With Historic Season Opener
DeMar DeRozan joins MJ with historic season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined rare air with his performance in the Chicago Bulls' season-opening win over the Miami Heat Wednesday night. His Airness' company, to be specific. DeRozan posted 37 points in his team's 116-108 victory, making...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0