ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Chicago

Matt Eberflus: Bears to Go With ‘Hot Hand' at RB Moving Forward

Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With 10 days between the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders and next week’s Monday night matchup against the Patriots, Bears coaches took advantage of the extra time to do a deep dive into how they’ve performed. Among all the evaluations was a look at how the Bears are executing on a macro level, in areas like pass protection and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the process, Matt Eberflus sounded like a coach who wouldn’t shy away from making changes. Coming out of the process, Eberflus said there are certain things that he and the rest of the staff may see differently now.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Belichick on Bears' N'Keal Harry: ‘It Just Didn't Work Out'

Belichick on N'Keal Harry: 'It just didn’t work out' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The breakup between N'Keal Harry and the New England Patriots gashed both sides. The Patriots traded their former first-round pick to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick in the next NFL draft, ending...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore Asks for Trade

Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets may be winning, but Elijah Moore still wants out. The second-year wide receiver has asked the Jets for a trade due to frustration with his role and usage amidst the team's surprising 4-2 start to the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Chicago

How Bears QB Justin Fields Evaluates Play Through Six Games of Year 2

How Fields evaluates his play through six games of critical Year 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields took the Bears' mini-bye week to rest and reset. The Bears' starting quarterback was clearly frustrated following Chicago's ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6, noting how tired he is of being told the Bears "are close."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus Had ‘Long Talk' After Commanders Loss

Eberflus, Fields had 'long talk' after Commanders loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was honest when addressing the media following the loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. He was tired of hearing how close the Bears are to winning football games. Before entering the NFL, all Fields knew was winning. Even though his Ohio State Buckeyes never won a national championship, they were always a top team, and never went through extended losing streaks. So it’s understandable that all the tough losses over the past year and a half would build up for the young quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Lucas Patrick Shares Frank Assessment of Offensive Line Play

Lucas Patrick: 'I haven’t been playing to my standards' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the new-look Bears offensive line from the middle, as the team’s new center. After Patrick injured his snapping hand, he found himself rotating into the offensive line at right guard however. When Cody Whitehair went down with a knee injury, Patrick moved to left guard. It didn’t matter which side Patrick played, however. He was ineffective regardless.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Tony Brown, Referee Who Worked NBA Finals, Dies at 55

Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine to Miss 2nd Straight Game for Injury Management

LaVine to miss 2nd straight game for injury management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls' two-time All-Star guard, is expected to make his season debut at Saturday's home opener versus the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Bulls said he'll miss his second straight game on Friday due to left knee injury management.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine's Absence Adds Questions to Bulls' Continuity Plan

LaVine's absence adds questions to Bulls' continuity originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This isn’t what the Chicago Bulls envisioned when they talked about continuity. Lonzo Ball out indefinitely. And now Zach LaVine “managing” his left knee, also for an undetermined amount of time and possibly for the whole...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy