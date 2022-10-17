Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Erica Cox (1981-2022)
Erica L. Cox, age 41, of Cleveland, Ohio, and formerly of Edon, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Lifebanc in Cleveland where she was able to donate the gift of life to others by being an organ donor. Erica worked in housekeeping at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Cleveland....
laprensanewspaper.com
Kayla McQueen married Pedro Gutiérrez October 15, 2022
Weddings are a beautiful thing. But what made last Saturday’s wedding ceremony so unique [Oct.15, 2022 at Temple Shomer Emunim, in Sylvania, Ohio] was that the bride spoke her vows in Spanish and the groom spoke his vows in Hebrew. Kayla is of German, Russian, Jewish, and African descent and her husband-to-be is Mexican-American. A Mariachi band from Detroit followed the couple as they proceeded down the aisle. This truly was a bilingual, bicultural event.
thevillagereporter.com
James “Jim” Croy (1964-2022)
James Mark “Jim” Croy, age 58, of Ridgeville Corners, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 29, 1964 to Charles Rayburn and Donna May (Hunter) Croy in Kenton, Ohio. Jim graduated from Charis Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colorado and served...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
13abc.com
Bringing new life to the old Ohio Theatre
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The historic Ohio Theatre officially received a multi-million dollar boost Wednesday. A $2.5 Million Community Project Fund Grant will be used for several key renovations. The theatre has been a part of the local landscape for more than a century. The federal grant money will help...
Daily Standard
Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?
ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
thevillagereporter.com
Dorothy Goldsmith (1930-2022)
Dorothy Jean Goldsmith, age 92, of Delta, peacefully passed away under hospice care at her home, early Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Toledo on June 29, 1930 to Francis Hoyt Sr. and Bessie (Earnst) Hoyt. Dorothy attended Liberty Center High School and married Herman W. Goldsmith on February 1, 1948 in Liberty Center.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Hannah’s Soft Serve
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Every day is a great day for ice cream. That’s why at Hannah’s Soft Serve on Reynolds between Hill and Dorr, they’re staying open year-round. “This was an old Taco Bell,” says the owner of Hannah’s Soft Serve, Amy Buck. She’s also Hannah’s mom. “This is a perfect location, too, because we have a drive-thru. These garage doors, they close, and in the wintertime, we’re going to have heat in here.”
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
13abc.com
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
toledo.com
It’s Your Turn, Toledo! Imagination Station Will Attempt to Break a World Record!
The world is full of people who accomplish amazing and astonishing things. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Imagination Station (and YOU!) will become part of that record-breaking list!. But, they aren’t just going to attempt to break a record, they’re going to shatter it! They can’t do it alone! They...
wwnytv.com
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) – A 17-year-old girl in Michigan called 911 from the back seat of a car to report her mom drunk driving Monday night. Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 911 call quite like it. “Hi, my mom is drunk driving...
WANE-TV
With liquor store closure, fate of ‘iconic’ sign to be determined
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been lighting up the nights on the southeast side for roughly 50 years – if not longer. But now the fate of a familiar neon sign is up in the air with the closure of the Belmont Beverage store at 2915 S. Calhoun St., also long known as The Yacht Club.
FireRescue1
UPS driver spots car crashed in Ind. lake, rushes to help driver
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A UPS driver was passing by Indiana’s Lake Monroe when they spotted a damaged guardrail — then a vehicle crashed in the water, on Friday, Oct. 14, according to firefighters. As the driver looked on, they could see the passenger door moving, as someone...
13abc.com
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
thevillagereporter.com
Delta @ Fairview Volleyball
SHERWOOD – The top seed in the Otsego district made short work of their sectional semifinal opponent as Fairview rolled by Delta in three sets. Fairview was led by Kelly Crites with 14 kills and Paige Ricica added 12 digs and was 25/25 serving with five aces. Fairview d....
Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say
CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
thevillagereporter.com
Northwood @ Archbold Volleyball Sectional Final
ARCHBOLD – Archbold was fronted by Keely Culler with 17 kills and 11 assists while Chaney Brodbeck added 15 kills, 16 assists in a three-set win over Northwood to clinch a sectional title. The No. 2 Bluestreaks went on to face No. 3 Eastwood (18-5) in the district semifinals...
Comments / 0