Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herschel Walker’s mom disputes son’s claim that grandmother was ‘full-blooded Cherokee’
The mother of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has disputed her son’s claims that his grandmother was a “full-blooded Cherokee” and that he is himself an Indigenous American. Mr Walker, who achieved fame as a running back for the University of Georgia and is attempting to parlay...
NAACP Leader Killed in Deadly Ambush While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos
An American who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. According to Fox 5 DC, a Virginia man named Kent Carter was gunned down this past weekend when men, suspected gang members carrying automatic weapons attacked a vehicle he was riding in. Carter, who is an NAACP leader in Arlington, was an innocent bystander in the attack.
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie’s chilling last moments before 20-year-old vanished revealed by heartbroken brother
THE desperate brother of a 20-year-old Princeton University junior - who vanished five days ago - said her family is living a "nightmare" and has revealed her final moments. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen on Friday at around 3 am near Scully Hall, where she lives on campus in New Jersey.
Philly Nurse ‘Karen’ Under Fire for Harassing Black Pregnant Woman Seeking Doctor’s Note
A white nurse in Philadelphia is facing backlash for a now-viral video that shows her harassing an expectant mother who was seeking a doctor’s note for the pain she’s experiencing during her pregnancy. The video first posted by TikTok user @goddess_jay_ shows one woman’s experience at the Philly...
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
'Not Helping The Community': George Floyd's Former Roommates Criticize Black Lives Matter In Chat WIth Candace Owens
Two of George Floyd’s former roommates slammed the Black Lives Matter organization and claimed the foundation never once helped them in the wake of Floyd’s murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claims were made in a newly released documentary by conservative commentator Candace Owens, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.Owens’ documentary, which explores Floyd's May 2020 murder, Minneapolis and “the violent, racially-divided aftermath that fueled BLM's global rise-and filled its coffers,” also includes a series of interviews with those who claim the BLM organization negatively affected them.Alvin Manago and Theresa Scott, who lived with Floyd...
BET
North Carolina Sheriff Suspended After Accusations Of Making Racist Comments About Deputies
Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff Jody Greene has reportedly been suspended after he allegedly made racist statements against Black deputies. According to the Charlotte Observer, the move came at the request of the local district attorney, who condemned the sheriff for making the comments on a recording that was published on a local TV station last week.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Herschel Walker Claimed He Supervised 6 Hospitals. He Didn’t.
The GOP Senate candidate has a long string of exaggerations about his record.
MSNBC
Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’
Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
A former UNC graduate student says her professors forced her out of her PhD program. Now she is filing a discrimination lawsuit
When Angelica Rose Brown was accepted into the University of North Carolina's Kenan Flagler Business School PhD. Program in 2020, she said it brought her one step closer to her career aspirations.
‘The Secret Is Out’: ‘Cosby Show’ Star Joseph C. Phillips Lands Professor Role At Clark Atlanta University
Actor Joseph C. Phillips, best known for his role as Lt. Martin Kendall on The Cosby Show will now be teaching students, while amplifying his appreciation for theater as an art form. Clark Atlanta University (CAU) recently announced that Phillips will be joining its faculty as a professor in Theatre...
White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"
(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Twin Spirits: Plies and Kirk Franklin Vow to Help Florida Residents After Hurricane Ian
Gospel star Kirk Franklin and rapper Plies are well aware of how much people think they resemble each other. In response, the duo has teamed up to help the people of Florida. Franklin recently explained how he and Plies are teaming up to help Florida victims of Hurricane Ian while addressing the “rumors” claiming the two might be related. During a sit-down with Angela Yee, Franklin jokingly addressed the hilarious claims by calling Plies on FaceTime.
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Herschel Walker Is A Political Joke And A Dangerous Threat
Christian Walker hopped on social media and aired out allllllllllll the family’s dirty laundry
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 1