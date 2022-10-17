ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

NAACP Leader Killed in Deadly Ambush While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos

An American who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. According to Fox 5 DC, a Virginia man named Kent Carter was gunned down this past weekend when men, suspected gang members carrying automatic weapons attacked a vehicle he was riding in. Carter, who is an NAACP leader in Arlington, was an innocent bystander in the attack.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
RadarOnline

'Not Helping The Community': George Floyd's Former Roommates Criticize Black Lives Matter In Chat WIth Candace Owens

Two of George Floyd’s former roommates slammed the Black Lives Matter organization and claimed the foundation never once helped them in the wake of Floyd’s murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claims were made in a newly released documentary by conservative commentator Candace Owens, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.Owens’ documentary, which explores Floyd's May 2020 murder, Minneapolis and “the violent, racially-divided aftermath that fueled BLM's global rise-and filled its coffers,” also includes a series of interviews with those who claim the BLM organization negatively affected them.Alvin Manago and Theresa Scott, who lived with Floyd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
MSNBC

Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’

Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
CBS Detroit

White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"

(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Black Enterprise

Twin Spirits: Plies and Kirk Franklin Vow to Help Florida Residents After Hurricane Ian

Gospel star Kirk Franklin and rapper Plies are well aware of how much people think they resemble each other. In response, the duo has teamed up to help the people of Florida. Franklin recently explained how he and Plies are teaming up to help Florida victims of Hurricane Ian while addressing the “rumors” claiming the two might be related. During a sit-down with Angela Yee, Franklin jokingly addressed the hilarious claims by calling Plies on FaceTime.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy