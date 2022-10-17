ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Conway police looking for wanted suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Ben Crump picks up case of Terence Caffey in-custody death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — National civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his legal team have picked up Terence Caffey's case after the Pulaski County prosecutor ruled the officers involved would not face criminal charges last month. Caffey died after he went into medical distress during his arrest last December,...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Man charged for holding woman against will before she jumped from SUV and died

An Arkadelphia man has been charged in connection with the March 2022 death of a woman who apparently jumped from his vehicle and to her death. Prosecutors this week filed felony charges against Alvin Hill, 67, for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Erin Williams, who on the afternoon of March 26 jumped from Hill’s moving SUV and onto state Highway 8, less than a mile north of Palmetto Road. She was then struck by a pickup truck towing a camper, and died at the scene.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
swark.today

Leading ladies of Hempstead, Nevada Counties attend FB&T ROSE Event

Last week, almost 50 lady leaders from around Hempstead and Nevada Counties attended the ROSE Event for distinguished ladies hosted by Farmers Bank & Trust (FB&T) at Hempstead Hall. These esteemed matrons of community were treated to lunch, catered by Sheba’s, and a fun cookie-decorating activity taught by Terri James, Hempstead County Extension Agent. Farmers Bank Foundation Executive Director, Elizabeth Burns Anderson, said the purpose of this distinguished ladies program was so FB&T could connect with the women in their communities. She said the name ROSE has a special meaning.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Exie Trammell Charged With Aggravated Assault

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Exie Trammell, 42, of Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family member. The arrest occurred in the 1100 block of East 2nd Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
THV11

Police searching for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the help of the public in ocating a missing man who was last seen on October 14. 35-year-old Cordney Stewart was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'10" and weighing about 250 pounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 18, 2022

500 block of N. Lowe St., second-degree terroristic threatening. 500 block of W. 2nd St., first-degree criminal mischief. A resident reported that a group of four to five juveniles was beating her apartment door. They broke the door frame and busted some of the drywall around the door. Other residents reported the group beating on their doors.
STUTTGART, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy