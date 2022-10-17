Read full article on original website
Neighbors horrified after Thursday morning homicide in Little Rock
A homicide investigation is underway in Little Rock after a man's body was found Thursday morning.
Little Rock police investigating a Thursday morning homicide
Little Rock police are investigating after a homicide happened Thursday morning in Little Rock.
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
KATV
Conway police looking for wanted suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
Ben Crump picks up case of Terence Caffey in-custody death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — National civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his legal team have picked up Terence Caffey's case after the Pulaski County prosecutor ruled the officers involved would not face criminal charges last month. Caffey died after he went into medical distress during his arrest last December,...
Family speaks out after woman shot and killed in Benton
Just days after a woman was shot and killed in her home by her boyfriend, her family speaks out about the loss.
North Little Rock police searching for woman appearing to steal package
North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who many may call a porch pirate.
Police: Man suspected in deadly Little Rock West 12th Street shooting surrenders to detectives
Little Rock police said Tuesday that a man suspected in a deadly shooting from last week surrendered to detectives.
Police: Man dead after shooting in Little Rock
Little Rock police are investigating Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting in Little Rock.
Victory Over Violence: Former gang members compare current Little Rock violence to the 1990s
A group of former gang members from the most violent years in Little Rock are taking a stand against the growing violence in the city.
arkadelphian.com
Man charged for holding woman against will before she jumped from SUV and died
An Arkadelphia man has been charged in connection with the March 2022 death of a woman who apparently jumped from his vehicle and to her death. Prosecutors this week filed felony charges against Alvin Hill, 67, for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Erin Williams, who on the afternoon of March 26 jumped from Hill’s moving SUV and onto state Highway 8, less than a mile north of Palmetto Road. She was then struck by a pickup truck towing a camper, and died at the scene.
Next-door neighbor shocked after deadly Benton Apartment shooting also connected to shooting in LR
Police are investigating two homicides in two cities where a 3-year-old girl was shot, both homicides are connected to one man.
swark.today
Leading ladies of Hempstead, Nevada Counties attend FB&T ROSE Event
Last week, almost 50 lady leaders from around Hempstead and Nevada Counties attended the ROSE Event for distinguished ladies hosted by Farmers Bank & Trust (FB&T) at Hempstead Hall. These esteemed matrons of community were treated to lunch, catered by Sheba’s, and a fun cookie-decorating activity taught by Terri James, Hempstead County Extension Agent. Farmers Bank Foundation Executive Director, Elizabeth Burns Anderson, said the purpose of this distinguished ladies program was so FB&T could connect with the women in their communities. She said the name ROSE has a special meaning.
KATV
Multiple juveniles arrested, dozens ejected from the Arkansas State Fair on $2 day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Multiple people were arrested at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds on Monday police told KATV. Arkansas State Police confirmed nine were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for starting or engaging in physical fights. Another 50 people were ejected from the state fair. ASP spokesman, Bill...
hopeprescott.com
Exie Trammell Charged With Aggravated Assault
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Exie Trammell, 42, of Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family member. The arrest occurred in the 1100 block of East 2nd Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Victims of deadly fire at Shorter Garden College apartments identified
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Tuesday, October 4, an early morning fire devastated the Shorter College Gardens Apartments in North Little Rock and left three dead. The victims have now officially been identified as 64-year-old Wanda Freeman, 63-year-old Kenneth Jackson, and 71-year-old Allewese Childs. Detectives with the North...
Man with multiple felony warrants arrested in Texarkana, allegedly cashing fake check
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced that they arrested a man who was allegedly trying to cash a check at a business on New Boston Road, last Thursday. The man entered the business wearing a yellow vest and tried to cash a check that was identical to a check that another person wearing […]
Police searching for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the help of the public in ocating a missing man who was last seen on October 14. 35-year-old Cordney Stewart was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'10" and weighing about 250 pounds.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 18, 2022
500 block of N. Lowe St., second-degree terroristic threatening. 500 block of W. 2nd St., first-degree criminal mischief. A resident reported that a group of four to five juveniles was beating her apartment door. They broke the door frame and busted some of the drywall around the door. Other residents reported the group beating on their doors.
North Little Rock mayor asks apartment owner to hire more staff to speed up repairs after deadly fire
North Little Rock Mayor Terry C. Hartwick is asking an apartment owner to consider hiring more staff and speeding up repairs as residents continue to be without utilities after a deadly Oct. 4 fire that cost three lives.
