13abc.com
Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made 42 arrests in relation to domestic violence on Wednesday. The arrests were made as part of the county’s Domestic Violence Round-Up, where officers apprehended individuals with outstanding warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, of the warrants, six were...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments
On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
thevillagereporter.com
CHWC VP Bobbi Case Speaks To Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary
GUEST SPEAKER … Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard, left, presented an appreciation gift to Bobbi Case, right, CHWC-Vice President of Ancillary Services, who was guest speaker at the auxiliary’s general meeting Monday, Oct. 10th. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) Bobbi Case, Community Hospitals & Wellness Centers Vice President of Ancillary...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19
Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in breaking and entering incident
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several people and a vehicle. According to authorities, the suspects and the vehicle are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering incident that occurred Wednesday morning. Further details were not revealed...
13abc.com
Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old daughter on Wednesday. According to court documents, Treyonna Smith was charged with felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. Smith’s trial is scheduled for November 29 at 9 a.m....
wtvbam.com
Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
swantonenterprise.com
Plethora of issues before Fulton County voters
Two countywide property tax requests are among several issues on the ballot in Fulton County on Nov. 8. The Fulton County Health Department is seeking a renewal and increase for a levy providing the department with sufficient funds to carry out the district’s health program. The 10-year levy, would go from 0.5 mills to 0.6 mills if approved.
Testimony begins in assault, abduction trial
LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage in January 2021 began Tuesday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability.
wlen.com
Adrian Police Department Investigation Leads to Arrest of Former Youth Soccer Coach
Adrian, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a former youth soccer coach with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has been arrested in Texas, and charged with a total of 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct. 34-year-old Andrew Olnhausen has been charged as follows:. Four counts...
13abc.com
A victim’s family demands justice for loved one after fatal shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was shot and died nine days after a triple shooting. As the victim’s family speaks out, we are learning more about 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. Coleman’s mother told 13abc her son was just giving two of his co-workers a ride home from work.
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Approves Status Change Request
WATER TOWER PROGRESS … Residents are encouraged by BPA to go by and watch the progress being made on the water tower by artist Eric Fenn who will be working on the completion of the DumDums on the tower over the next week. Nathan Gardner also challenged board members and government officials to get a selfie and post it on the BMU Facebook page. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
sent-trib.com
K-9, helicopter, drone track down suspect
LIME CITY — A routine traffic stop by the Perrysburg Township police turned into a manhunt involving their K-9 unit, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a helicopter. A Perrysburg Township police officer attempted a routine traffic stop on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. southbound on Ohio 25...
wtvbam.com
Reserve Grand Champion hog dies in Hillsdale County barn fire
READING TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A number of 4-H animals including a Reserve Grand Champion hog from this years Hillsdale County Fair were lost in a Monday night barn fire northeast of Reading. The Hillsdale Daily News reports the fire broke out at around 10:00 p.m. on South Sand...
Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia
TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft
Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022. In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to two reports of threats made over phone
Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports Tuesday afternoon of two people allegedly making threats over the phone to shoot or kill someone. Police were dispatched to Wood County Juvenile Court, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, around 3:49, after a prosecutor reported being threatened by the parent of two juveniles. During...
13abc.com
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
13abc.com
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
thevillagereporter.com
Former Bryan Mayor Doug Johnson Speaks To Lions Club
On Tuesday October 11th, the Bryan Lions Club welcomed past Mayor Doug Johnson (above) as their guest speaker. Johnson spoke with the club about Issue 6 for the city of Bryan which is on the November general election ballot. Shown in the above photo are Doug Johnson and Bryan Lions...
