Fulton County, OH

13abc.com

Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made 42 arrests in relation to domestic violence on Wednesday. The arrests were made as part of the county’s Domestic Violence Round-Up, where officers apprehended individuals with outstanding warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, of the warrants, six were...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

CHWC VP Bobbi Case Speaks To Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

GUEST SPEAKER … Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard, left, presented an appreciation gift to Bobbi Case, right, CHWC-Vice President of Ancillary Services, who was guest speaker at the auxiliary’s general meeting Monday, Oct. 10th. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) Bobbi Case, Community Hospitals & Wellness Centers Vice President of Ancillary...
MONTPELIER, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19

Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
LIMA, OH
WILX-TV

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in breaking and entering incident

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several people and a vehicle. According to authorities, the suspects and the vehicle are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering incident that occurred Wednesday morning. Further details were not revealed...
13abc.com

Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old daughter on Wednesday. According to court documents, Treyonna Smith was charged with felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. Smith’s trial is scheduled for November 29 at 9 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH
wtvbam.com

Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
ANGOLA, IN
swantonenterprise.com

Plethora of issues before Fulton County voters

Two countywide property tax requests are among several issues on the ballot in Fulton County on Nov. 8. The Fulton County Health Department is seeking a renewal and increase for a levy providing the department with sufficient funds to carry out the district’s health program. The 10-year levy, would go from 0.5 mills to 0.6 mills if approved.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Testimony begins in assault, abduction trial

LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage in January 2021 began Tuesday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability.
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Approves Status Change Request

WATER TOWER PROGRESS … Residents are encouraged by BPA to go by and watch the progress being made on the water tower by artist Eric Fenn who will be working on the completion of the DumDums on the tower over the next week. Nathan Gardner also challenged board members and government officials to get a selfie and post it on the BMU Facebook page. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
BRYAN, OH
sent-trib.com

K-9, helicopter, drone track down suspect

LIME CITY — A routine traffic stop by the Perrysburg Township police turned into a manhunt involving their K-9 unit, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a helicopter. A Perrysburg Township police officer attempted a routine traffic stop on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. southbound on Ohio 25...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia

TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft

Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022. In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to two reports of threats made over phone

Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports Tuesday afternoon of two people allegedly making threats over the phone to shoot or kill someone. Police were dispatched to Wood County Juvenile Court, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, around 3:49, after a prosecutor reported being threatened by the parent of two juveniles. During...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Former Bryan Mayor Doug Johnson Speaks To Lions Club

On Tuesday October 11th, the Bryan Lions Club welcomed past Mayor Doug Johnson (above) as their guest speaker. Johnson spoke with the club about Issue 6 for the city of Bryan which is on the November general election ballot. Shown in the above photo are Doug Johnson and Bryan Lions...
BRYAN, OH

