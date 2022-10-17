Gov. Justice celebrates 2022 Trout Stocking
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice celebrated the kickoff of 2022 Fall Trout Stocking and the new Monster Trout Stocking Program today at Cacapon Park Lake.
“We’re doing something really, really special here. We’re hoping this will help build even more interest for our state because for the first time ever you have young people genuinely coming to West Virginia, buying hunting and fishing licenses, and doing something that’s touching their soul.”Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)
The Governor joined Cacapon Superintendent Scott Fortney, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Hatchery Program Manager Jim Hedrick, and additional DNR members to stock the lake at Cacapon Resort State Park.
During the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, WVDNR will stock 40 lakes and streams with 30,000 trout, 2,500 of which will be trophy-sized rainbows raised at WVDNR hatcheries and the White Sulphur Springs Federal Hatchery.
Of the 2,500 trophy-size trout, 250 will be tagged with a special number as part of the Monster Trout Stocking Program. Anglers who reel in one of these tagged fish and submit a photo of their catch will receive a commemorative hat and certificate.

“This program is going to do a lot of good things,” Gov. Justice added. “It’s bringing more awareness to the diamond in the rough that we have here in West Virginia. Who would’ve thunk it that we’d have the level of surplus right now? It’s because of all the great stuff we’re doing like this monster trout program.”Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)
Lakes and streams receiving a fall trout stocking are listed below:
- Anthony Creek
- Big Clear Creek
- Blackwater River
- Brandywine Lake
- Buckhannon River
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Cacapon Park Lake
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Cranberry River
- Elk River
- Evitts Run
- Glade Creek of New
- Knapps Creek
- Lost River
- New Creek Lake
- North Branch of Potomac River
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Pendleton Lake
- Pinnacle Creek
- Pipestem Resort State Park Lake
- Pond Fork
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Rock Cliff Lake
- Shavers Fork (Lower Section)
- Shavers Fork (Upper Section)
- South Branch (Franklin Section)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole Section)
- Summersville Tailwaters
- Seneca Lake
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Tygart River Headwaters
- Tygart Tailwaters
- Teter Creek Lake
- Upper Guyandotte River
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier
- Williams River
