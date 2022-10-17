Gov. Justice celebrates 2022 Trout Stocking

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice celebrated the kickoff of 2022 Fall Trout Stocking and the new Monster Trout Stocking Program today at Cacapon Park Lake.

“We’re doing something really, really special here. We’re hoping this will help build even more interest for our state because for the first time ever you have young people genuinely coming to West Virginia, buying hunting and fishing licenses, and doing something that’s touching their soul.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

The Governor joined Cacapon Superintendent Scott Fortney, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Hatchery Program Manager Jim Hedrick, and additional DNR members to stock the lake at Cacapon Resort State Park.

During the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, WVDNR will stock 40 lakes and streams with 30,000 trout, 2,500 of which will be trophy-sized rainbows raised at WVDNR hatcheries and the White Sulphur Springs Federal Hatchery.

Of the 2,500 trophy-size trout, 250 will be tagged with a special number as part of the Monster Trout Stocking Program. Anglers who reel in one of these tagged fish and submit a photo of their catch will receive a commemorative hat and certificate.

“This program is going to do a lot of good things,” Gov. Justice added. “It’s bringing more awareness to the diamond in the rough that we have here in West Virginia. Who would’ve thunk it that we’d have the level of surplus right now? It’s because of all the great stuff we’re doing like this monster trout program.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Lakes and streams receiving a fall trout stocking are listed below:

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon Park Lake

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Elk River

Evitts Run

Glade Creek of New

Knapps Creek

Lost River

New Creek Lake

North Branch of Potomac River

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Pendleton Lake

Pinnacle Creek

Pipestem Resort State Park Lake

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

Shavers Fork (Lower Section)

Shavers Fork (Upper Section)

South Branch (Franklin Section)

South Branch (Smoke Hole Section)

Summersville Tailwaters

Seneca Lake

Spruce Knob Lake

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Tygart River Headwaters

Tygart Tailwaters

Teter Creek Lake

Upper Guyandotte River

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier

Williams River

