Related
Councilman Quintero Endorses Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE
I firmly believe that one of the strongest measures of any community is the quality and compassion of its public schools. By that measure, I believe Hoboken’s public school system rivals any in New Jersey and the United States, not just because of the quality of its programs, but because unlike many others, ours is a district of unrivaled cultural and socioeconomic diversity. When it comes to leadership in the district – I look for those who take the stewardship of our program seriously. Hoboken’s kids are our most precious resource, not a cost center, and the job of our Board of Education – as stewards – is to take an honest look at the needs of our students (from Pre-K to High School) and focus efforts on how to best meet those needs. Which is why I am enthusiastically supporting and endorsing the Leadership that Listens slate of candidates in the upcoming Board of Education election.
In Hoboken, Vote for the Kids First Slate for School Board
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Hoboken is holding its most important school board election in years. Three seats are up and eight candidates are running, including two slates, but the choice is clear – the Kids First slate of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen. Here’s why. For...
Campaign flyer attacks Hoboken “Kids First” slate as ‘extremists’
The election for the Hoboken Board of Education has escalated after a slate running for the board has attacked another for being “extremists” in the Mile Square City. The “Leadership That Listens” slate, led by incumbent Trustee Alex De La Torre, sent a campaign flyer attacking the “Kids First” slate of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen, accusing them of being tied to Republicans and conservative issues on schools, according to a digital copy obtained by the Hudson Reporter.
Jersey City cannabis board approves three applicants
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board has approved the applications of three retail cannabis operations, tabling two others for a later date. The three applicants approved by the board on Oct. 17were Golden Door Dispensary in Journal Square, Kushklub NJ on Tonnelle Avenue, and Community Wellness Center of NJ, which is right under the Pulaski Skyway. The two tabled were Legacy to Lifted, which could locate on the West Side, and Lifted Vision, which could be in the Heights.
New Jersey takes aim at fossil fuel companies for lying about climate change
Nearly ten years to the day Hurricane Sandy wrought untold destruction across New Jersey and Hudson County in particular, state officials have announced a lawsuit launched against five major oil and gas companies, alleging they knowingly made false claims to deceive the public about the existence of climate change and the degree to which their fossil fuels products have been worsened global warming.
Bayonne bans carrying firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools
Bayonne has banned the carrying of firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools, among other such places. The City Council adopted an ordinance amending certain regulations and exempting extra-duty, off-duty, and retired officers from the ban at its October 19 meeting. The move follows a recent ruling by the U.S....
Hispanic State Parade of New Jersey marches down Bergenline
Bergenline Avenue was host to a massive Hispanic State Parade on Sunday, October 16. The event was postponed from two weeks earlier. The parade is one of the many ways that North Bergen and the other North Hudson municipalities celebrate Latin culture and history during Hispanic Heritage Month. This year...
Jersey City Council adopts $724.8 million budget
After about four months since its initial introduction and an hour-long reading by the Deputy City Clerk, the Jersey City Council adopted the city’s new $724.8 million budget at a special Oct. 18 meeting, which comes with a 50 percent increase to the municipal tax levy. The budget is...
Jersey City Council approves $925,000 police brutality settlement
A Jersey City man who was struck by a police officer in 2017 will receive a $925,000 settlement from the city after the City Council approved it to end litigation between the man and the city over the case. The council unanimously approved the settlement at their Oct. 13 meeting,...
Why Is Dr. Johnson Treated Differently Than Pavel Sokolov?
As a lifelong active Democrat, I occasionally cross the aisle to support Republican elected and appointed officials. It includes our superintendent, who was a registered Republican until right after the school board slates were announced. Why didn’t they attack Hoboken Superintendent Christine Johnson?. Dr. Johnson has added educational programming...
North Bergen issues proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners have issued a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The board passed a resolution issuing the proclamation at their meeting on Wednesday, October 12. Sacco read the proclamation in full. “Domestic violence is a serious crime that affects people of...
North Bergen to hold more COVID-19 vaccine clinics
The North Bergen Free Public Library, in conjunction with the Hudson Regional Health Commission, is hosting vaccination clinics at the library over the next few months. The clinics will begin at the Kennedy Branch of the library and continue at the new downtown Community Center and Library. The first clinic...
Secaucus seeks input amid new superintendent search
Secaucus is searching for a new superintendent and is seeking input from everyone in town amid the process. The school district is currently holding parent, community, staff and administrator input sessions to assist in its search for a permanent superintendent. In August of 2021, Superintendent Jennifer Montesano was replaced by...
New street nears completion in Union City
A new street is nearly completed in Union City, Mayor Brian Stack has announced. Located between Palisade Avenue and Hudson Avenue, Stack noted that a new portion of Peter Street would soon be open in a video message to the community on October 14. Previously, Peter Street was only a...
Original Kids First slate distances from current Hoboken slate
As members of the original Kids First movement, we are writing to express our wholehearted support of the Leadership that Listens slate of candidates for Hoboken Board of Education: Leslie Norwood, Antonio Graña, and Alex De La Torre. We’d also like to take this opportunity to put to rest any confusion that we are associated with or support the slate currently running under the Kids First name.
New “Change for Children” slate seeks Jersey City school board
On the other side of the recent elections for the Jersey City Board of Education has been the “Change for Children” slate, who for the past few years have had financial backing from real estate developers. After being mostly defeated in the past two elections, an incumbent who...
Jersey Joint cannabis store gets Hoboken Planning Board approval
For the first time since Hoboken began processing retail cannabis dispensary applicants, a Planning Board meeting did not stretch late into the night and the board approved Jersey Joint for a store on the north end of the city. The board gave the green light for the applicants, who are...
Come to Coffee with Cohen with Hoboken Public Library
Councilman Phil Cohen is hosting his next in-person “Coffee with Cohen” on Tuesday morning, at bwè kafe, 1002 Washington Street, and he’ll be joined by returning guest Hoboken Public Library Director Jennie Pu and Jerome Abernathy, President of the Library’s Board of Trustees. All are invited to share a cuppa and croissant, and catch up with what’s going on in Hoboken and at the Library.
I Am An Italian American
I am an Italian American. My roots are deep in an ancient soil, drenched by the Mediterranean sun and watered by pure streams from snowcapped mountains. I am enriched by thousands of years of culture. My hands are those of the mason, the artist, and the man of the soil.
North Bergen boxers win NJ Diamond Gloves championships
North Bergen boxers had a successful run at the 2022 New Jersey Diamond Gloves tournament, winning four championships at the North Bergen Recreation Center this past weekend. Jean Pierre Valencia (165-pound novice), Peter Roldan (203-pound open), Erick Rivera (112-pound sub novice) and Luis Aybar (147-pound novice) all brought home championships in the amateur tournament, while Jimmy Martinez finished as the runner-up in the 147-pound open class final. All of the boxers represent Little Mac Boxing in North Bergen.
