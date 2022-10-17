ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Woman ‘playing with handgun’ charged with murder in brother’s death

By Jeremiah Marshall, Steven Masso
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder.

Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder.

One hospitalized in three-vehicle crash near ASU

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which she was holding in her right hand. She is accused of pointing it at the face of her brother, Andres Arigullin III, and pulling the trigger, the document stated.

On Saturday, officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to an apartment complex at the 1600 block of Tampa Street. An officer arrived and found Andres on the living room floor, surrounded by blood.

The officer made contact with Arigullin, who told police she was his sister. The officer observed that the woman had blood on her feet. She was then transported to the Edinburg Police Department to provide a witness statement.

Police shed light on Knickerbocker Rd motorcycle crash

During the preliminary interview, she “implicated herself” in the death of her brother, the document stated.

Arigullin’s bond was set at $1 million.

