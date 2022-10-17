Read full article on original website
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia on Saturday proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals. The penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4...
todaynftnews.com
Tesla still owns $218M in Bitcoin, remains the largest corporate owner
Tesla’s recently released documents have disclosed that the company’s Bitcoin holdings are the same from the second quarter of this year. The report was shared with the public on Wednesday and states that Tesla still acquires $218 million in Bitcoin. The company sold 75% of Bitcoin holdings in July and it accounted for $936 million. Post this, the company shared still owning digital assets worth $222 million.
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans.
China opens final session of ruling Communist Party congress
BEIJING — (AP) — A major weeklong meeting of China's ruling Communist Party was expected to approve changes to the party constitution on Saturday that could further enhance Chinese leader Xi Jinping's hold on power. The closing session was underway with about 2,000 delegates — wearing blue surgical...
todaynftnews.com
India has the 3rd largest Web 3.0 workspace in the world
India presently has 11% of the world’s Web3 talent, according to recent research by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), a nonprofit organization in India with over 3,000 members. With approximately 75,000 blockchain professionals working there today, India has the third-largest Web3 workforce in the world. The industry association also forecasts that during the following two years, the skill pool will increase by nearly 120%.
todaynftnews.com
Government of France to support NFT industry via public funds
Jean-Noel Barrot, Minister Delegate for the Digital Transition, while inaugurating a Parisian gallery, NFT factory, has announced that the French government is prepared to back NFTs development in France via investment of public money. France has everything from a luxury industry to culture and video games required to transform into...
todaynftnews.com
Azuki launches PBT, an open source token standard to connect physical items & digital tokens
Azuki, the anime-based NFT project, has launched PBT or Physical Backed Token, which is an open-source token standard that connects a real item to a digital token on Ethereum. According to Azuki’s Twitter post, Physical Backed Token’s initial implementation will utilize the BEAN Chip. It is a real cryptographic chip that produces an asymmetric key pair on its own. Merging PBT with BEAN Chip leads to a feature, which has been termed ‘scan to own’ by the project.
