aiexpress.io
OpenAI offers early look at DALL-E API, showcases text-to-image use case
The DALL-E API received’t be formally introduced till later this fall, in accordance with OpenAI, however as we speak the corporate shared details a few buyer already leveraging the DALL-E API for a selected enterprise use case. New York Metropolis-based Cala, a startup that payments itself because the “world’s...
‘We need to be on the 700th Black woman starting a unicorn company’ instead of just a few, says the founder of Incredible Health
Incredible Health CEO Iman Abuzeid, and Kirsten Green, the founder at Forerunner Ventures, discussed breaking barriers for women at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces Unified Language Learner (UL2 20B): A Breakthrough Language Pre-Training Paradigm
One of the overarching goals of machine learning (ML) research is the development of methods for creating models that can accurately interpret and produce natural language for use in practical settings. There are two main approaches for creating and training language models; autoregressive decoder-only architectures and corruption-based encoder-decoder architectures. While...
People Are Sharing Which Items They Always Get From The Dollar Store, And The Life Hacks Are Real
From movie theater candy to phone screen protectors, people are recommending all kinds of products that are normally overpriced, but can be bought at the dollar store instead.
howafrica.com
This Black Founder Sold His Tech Firm For Over 11x The Company’s Revenue During The Pandemic
LLC Twitter and Instagram will lead you to believe that the only way to achieve success is to work long hours with little rest and self-care. The social media gurus will also try to persuade you that entrepreneurship is a magical, stress-free path to financial freedom. That is not correct.
todaynftnews.com
Azuki launches PBT, an open source token standard to connect physical items & digital tokens
Azuki, the anime-based NFT project, has launched PBT or Physical Backed Token, which is an open-source token standard that connects a real item to a digital token on Ethereum. According to Azuki’s Twitter post, Physical Backed Token’s initial implementation will utilize the BEAN Chip. It is a real cryptographic chip that produces an asymmetric key pair on its own. Merging PBT with BEAN Chip leads to a feature, which has been termed ‘scan to own’ by the project.
todaynftnews.com
Coinbase NFT introduces new NFT minting feature
Coinbase NFT releases new NFT minting feature on its platform. Now the creators can easily mint their NFT collection on the blockchain. The new NFT mint feature went live on the platform on 13th October 2022. Coinbase NFT marketplace has recently introduced a new feature on its platform. The popular...
todaynftnews.com
ShapeShift launches open source mobile application, announces migrating legacy users
ShapeShift application is transforming into an effortless way to engage with all aspects of the Web3 ecosystem. Currently, the new mobile application supports WalletConnect and ShapeShift Native wallet. Other wallets like Portis and MetaMask will be supported after the launch. ShapeShift DAO has announced native web users’ migration to a...
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How can I launch a startup while on OPT?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
todaynftnews.com
Shopify now extends support to Tezos NFTs through Taco Loyalty Automation Tool
In a recent announcement made by Taco Labs Inc., it has been revealed that the leading software development firm’s Web3 automation tool, Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation, has carried out the successful integration of the Tezos blockchain. This integration allows the extension of support to the Tezos NFTs on Shopify.
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea launches a new analytics tab on collection pages to browse trends & metrics
OpenSea launches a new analytics tab on most collection pages for users to browse trends, collection activity, and metrics. Three core metrics, sales, volume, and floor price, are shown in the analytics tab across time windows and different views. This process will revealingly contribute to easing out the process of...
freightwaves.com
Unlocking the value of supply chain integration
Today’s supply chains are under extreme pressure. From transportation capacity and labor constraints to changing order profiles and more frequent disruptive events, maintaining predictable and cost-effective material flows has never been more complex or challenging. Some solutions to these challenges are obvious, such as implementing new technology to enhance...
Codeless AI infrastructure company Pixis enters Australia
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005882/en/ (L-R) Neel Pandya, CEO - Europe & APAC at Pixis, and Dean Vocisano, Country Manager - Australia & New Zealand at Pixis (Photo: Business Wire)
architizer.com
Reshaping Karst Topography with Farming Culture: A New Community Park Design in Guiyang // Guangzhou S.P.I Design Co., Ltd
Text description provided by the architects. The Community Park provides a novel solution for a new park in Guiyang, China. It respects the existing site and represents the local Karst topography, which is famous for its variant landscapes and complex water system, by reshaping the landform with historical construction methods. The project aims to preserve the original characters of the site and provide diverse leisure moments for the public.
todaynftnews.com
Tesla still owns $218M in Bitcoin, remains the largest corporate owner
Tesla’s recently released documents have disclosed that the company’s Bitcoin holdings are the same from the second quarter of this year. The report was shared with the public on Wednesday and states that Tesla still acquires $218 million in Bitcoin. The company sold 75% of Bitcoin holdings in July and it accounted for $936 million. Post this, the company shared still owning digital assets worth $222 million.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Tech for Greater Good Inspires Ethical Entrepreneurship
One person’s burning straw is another person’s treasure, as they say. In India, a company called Strawcture Eco figured out how to reduce the amount of straw that farmers routinely burn by instead converting the straw into alternative building materials. The company is one of four Tech Laureates receiving accolades at this year’s Tech for Global Good, the signature annual event of The Tech Interactive, which unfolds Saturday night at the Signia by Hilton San Jose.
todaynftnews.com
BAYC & Yuga Labs co-founders expect ‘Otherside’ to act as ‘Web3-native Roblox’ for adults
Yuga Labs believes that the future of non-fungible tokens lies in gaming. In its first funding round, Yuga Labs had raised $450 million. i.e. a huge $4 billion valuation, earlier in 2022. Yuga Labs is looking forward to launching their Web3-based metaverse, which is believed to be similar to “World...
todaynftnews.com
XT.COM Lists RTF With Tether Trading Pair in its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the listing of the RFT token (RTF in its Main Zone). The token is paired with USDT so users can buy, sell and trade RFT token seamlessly on XT.COM. About the RTF Token. Investors of RTF Token...
aiexpress.io
The New Computer Corporation Raises $2.5M in Seed Funding
The New Computer Corporation (NCC), a Los Angeles, CA-based creator of decentralized utility program providers (dAPIs) that present web3 infrastructure and utility, raised $2.5m in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Borderless Capital with participation from Eterna Capital, PEER, Algorand Basis, Hivemind Ventures, Massive Mind Holdings, Internet Tree Capital,...
todaynftnews.com
Will We Have Physical Activities in the Metaverse?
The future, no matter what happens, will be infused with technology. With the rate that progress is currently happening, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a fully formed metaverse in the next 10 years. Even without the billions of dollars that tech giants are pumping into this space, the need to evolve is pushing more and more businesses toward this space.
