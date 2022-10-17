One person’s burning straw is another person’s treasure, as they say. In India, a company called Strawcture Eco figured out how to reduce the amount of straw that farmers routinely burn by instead converting the straw into alternative building materials. The company is one of four Tech Laureates receiving accolades at this year’s Tech for Global Good, the signature annual event of The Tech Interactive, which unfolds Saturday night at the Signia by Hilton San Jose.

