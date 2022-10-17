Read full article on original website
Talon Marks
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
Dodgers Analyst Slams Mookie Betts, ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’
Bill Plaschke is a very good storyteller. He has made quite a career for himself as a columnist, and even now, 35 years into his career, he is still very good at the storytelling aspect of his job. As a baseball analyst, though, Plaschke leaves a bit to be desired.
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke has always been famous for being a little bit different than most ballplayers. On Saturday, Greinke added another chapter to that book. Zack and Emily Greinke took their two children to the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday, sitting through all 18 innings in Houston’s series-clinching 1-0 win over the Mariners.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Signing Aaron Judge May Be Focus Instead Of Trea Turner
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees remain alive in the postseason, but free agency rumors persisted throughout the season after he rejected a contract extension worth a reported seven years and $213.5 million at his Opening Day deadline. By all accounts, Judge and his agent, Page Odle, maintained their...
Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dream season ended up being a nightmare, with the team losing in the National League Division Series in four games to the San Diego Padres. 111 wins in the regular season, as well as a run differential of +334 (not seen since before the integration of baseball) ultimately meant nothing in October.
Dodgers News: SNLA Analyst Predicts Bellinger Will Play 'Elsewhere' in 2023
Jerry Hairston Jr. thinks Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger needs "a new voice" and that he will be playing somewhere other than Los Angeles in 2023.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason
Dodgers analyst Eric Karros highlights some of the major changes coming for Los Angeles this offseason, changes that were likely to come even without their NLDS loss.
Dodgers Offseason: What Might a Trade for Shohei Ohtani Look Like?
The Dodgers head into the offseason with quite a few questions looming about their 2023 roster. Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney (among others) are heading into free agency, and the team has decisions to make on whether to bring back Justin Turner (who has a $16 million team option) and Cody Bellinger (a non-tender candidate heading into his final year of salary arbitration).
Dodgers Polls: Fans Call for New Leadership on LA Bench, Want Roberts Out
A lot can be said about the ending to a disappointing season for the Dodgers. The team was poised to be one of the greatest Dodgers teams of all time and looked stacked in all positions throughout the regular season. Of course, none of that matters when you reach the...
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Dodger News: Andrew Friedman Wants Clayton Kershaw Back in 2023
The Dodgers have a number of free agents entering the 2023 offseason. But none have as emotional a connection to the team as Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw was drafted by the Dodgers in 2006, and has spent his entire 15-year career with the club. He’s been the ace of the Dodgers...
Dodgers Insider Suggests Will Smith as Trade Candidate
Dodgers catcher Will Smith has established himself as one of the best catchers in baseball in his four years in Los Angeles. His .856 career OPS and 130 OPS+ are the best of any MLB catcher from 2019-22, and his 10.7 Wins Above Replacement trails only Willson Contreras (12.2) and JT Realmuto (15.8) in that time.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Defends Dave Roberts, Confirms Return
The speculation has been put to rest as Andrew Friedman confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Dave Roberts will return for the 2023 season. Fans were calling for Roberts’ head as he was unable to fulfill his guarantee after a disappointing NLDS exit. It was evident the Dodgers faced many...
Dodgers Are Hiring for a Baseball Strategist… and It’s Not a Joke
Someone needs to teach the Dodgers front office a little thing about timing. Show them what it means to read the room. Following their embarrassing and untimely series loss to the Padres in the NLDS, the overall feelings around the organization were at an all-time low. The best thing the Dodgers organization could do at a time like this was lay low, and let the grieving period run its toll before making any headlines.
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig is Playing Postseason Baseball and Hit a Massive Home Run
Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the big leagues since 2019, but he’s spent this year playing for the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korean Baseball Organization. The Heroes are currently playing in the KBO playoffs, and Puig made quite an impression on Wednesday. Dodger fans are...
Which Former Dodgers are Still Playing This October?
As you might have heard, the Dodgers are done playing baseball for the year after being eliminated by the Padres in the NLDS. For some Dodger fans, that will mean turning off the TV for the rest of October and pretending the playoffs are over. But for many of you, you’ll still want to watch baseball until the very end, sometime between November 1 and November 5.
TMZ.com
Cody Bellinger Expecting Second Child With S.I. Model Girlfriend Chase Carter
Cody Bellinger's season may be over, but the star Dodgers outfielder has a big reason to be happy -- he's having another baby with his model girlfriend, Chase Carter!!!. Bellinger's GF shared the exciting news on Wednesday ... posting a photo showing off her baby bump alongside Cody, Junior (the family's dog), and their daughter, Caiden, writing, "Sibling on the way."
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms He Makes All In-Game Decisions
So many potential headlines for this article. Scientist confirms the sky is blue. Kim Kardashian confirms she likes attention. Randy Newman confirms he loves LA. During Andrew Friedman’s press conference on Tuesday, he was asked if Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is allowed to make his own decisions. Friedman gave the question as much dignity as it deserved, snippily answering, “One hundred percent, and we’ve answered this a lot of times.”
Dodgers Schedule: Key Dates LA Fans Need to Know For the Offseason
As you might have heard, the Dodgers’ season ended abruptly on Saturday night, hurling us headfirst into an offseason we weren’t quite ready for. But while the rest of the baseball world insists the postseason is still ongoing, Dodger fans can start looking forward to some important dates over the next four months or so.
