Talon Marks

Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…

The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
FanSided

Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dream season ended up being a nightmare, with the team losing in the National League Division Series in four games to the San Diego Padres. 111 wins in the regular season, as well as a run differential of +334 (not seen since before the integration of baseball) ultimately meant nothing in October.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: What Might a Trade for Shohei Ohtani Look Like?

The Dodgers head into the offseason with quite a few questions looming about their 2023 roster. Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney (among others) are heading into free agency, and the team has decisions to make on whether to bring back Justin Turner (who has a $16 million team option) and Cody Bellinger (a non-tender candidate heading into his final year of salary arbitration).
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches

The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Insider Suggests Will Smith as Trade Candidate

Dodgers catcher Will Smith has established himself as one of the best catchers in baseball in his four years in Los Angeles. His .856 career OPS and 130 OPS+ are the best of any MLB catcher from 2019-22, and his 10.7 Wins Above Replacement trails only Willson Contreras (12.2) and JT Realmuto (15.8) in that time.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Are Hiring for a Baseball Strategist… and It’s Not a Joke

Someone needs to teach the Dodgers front office a little thing about timing. Show them what it means to read the room. Following their embarrassing and untimely series loss to the Padres in the NLDS, the overall feelings around the organization were at an all-time low. The best thing the Dodgers organization could do at a time like this was lay low, and let the grieving period run its toll before making any headlines.
Dodgers Nation

Which Former Dodgers are Still Playing This October?

As you might have heard, the Dodgers are done playing baseball for the year after being eliminated by the Padres in the NLDS. For some Dodger fans, that will mean turning off the TV for the rest of October and pretending the playoffs are over. But for many of you, you’ll still want to watch baseball until the very end, sometime between November 1 and November 5.
TMZ.com

Cody Bellinger Expecting Second Child With S.I. Model Girlfriend Chase Carter

Cody Bellinger's season may be over, but the star Dodgers outfielder has a big reason to be happy -- he's having another baby with his model girlfriend, Chase Carter!!!. Bellinger's GF shared the exciting news on Wednesday ... posting a photo showing off her baby bump alongside Cody, Junior (the family's dog), and their daughter, Caiden, writing, "Sibling on the way."
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms He Makes All In-Game Decisions

So many potential headlines for this article. Scientist confirms the sky is blue. Kim Kardashian confirms she likes attention. Randy Newman confirms he loves LA. During Andrew Friedman’s press conference on Tuesday, he was asked if Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is allowed to make his own decisions. Friedman gave the question as much dignity as it deserved, snippily answering, “One hundred percent, and we’ve answered this a lot of times.”
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

