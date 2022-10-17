Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin elementary school placed on soft lockdown
JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning Jasper County officials contacted the Joplin Police Department in reference to a vague potential threat involving an unknown school within the city of Joplin. Police notified Joplin Schools about the potential threat and they placed Cecil Floyd Elementary School into what they call “soft...
KMZU
Lamar resident sentenced 20 years for role in methamphetamine distribution
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Lamar man is sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine prepared for distribution. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Jerold Lake was sentenced 20 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
Joplin officers investigate school threat; suspect identified
The Joplin Police Department was contacted today by an unnamed law enforcement agency regarding a threat involving an unnamed Joplin school.
921news.com
Suspect identified involving multiple-county pursuit, manhunt
The suspect involved in Saturdays multiple county incident has been identified. Vernon. County Sheriff Jason Mosher said the suspect was involved in multiple incidents. throughout the day involving Vernon, Barton, and Cedar counties. Mosher said it was. reported that shots had been fired at a deputy and members of the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Arrest made in 1992 Taney County cold case
A 61-year-old Fort Scott, Kansas man is behind bars in connection with a three decades old assault case in Taney County. Tony Lee Wagner is jailed in Bourbon County, Kansas, after being charged by Taney County prosecutors with two counts of first degree assault, first degree kidnapping, and forcible rape.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Man arrested in Cherokee County for fighting with sheriff’s deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A man was arrested Sunday outside a Weir residence following a domestic disturbance call. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene around 8:00 PM where he found a man and woman arguing. He said 35-year-old Dustin McMinn became aggressive and combative with the deputy.
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Help find this Greene County fugitive charged with forgery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted for probation violation on a forgery charge in Greene County. Springfield police say Scott Michael Beasley is also a suspect in a trespassing incident, and two stealing investigations in the city. The 47-year-old has several tattoos, including a...
Local police department is looking for feedback from citizens
The Citizen Advisory Committee is looking for citizens to provide input and hold the Joplin Police Department accountable.
Joplin man enters plea deal for 2021 arson
Ronald Deloney pleads guilty to arson for a house fire on 3rd Street in Joplin.
921news.com
Appleton City News
A delicious hot baked potato lunch will be served Wednesday, October 19 at the Appleton City M.K.&T Railroad Depot from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The large baked potatoes will be served with your choice of toppings of chili, broccoli, cheese, bacon and sour cream. Drink and a serving of homemade cake are included for only $8. Come and visit as you enjoy your meal in the Depot or carryout will be available. All profits will be used by Appleton City Landmarks Restoration for maintenance of the 1870 M.K.&T Depot, Old 1870 Library and Museum Complex.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon man sentenced to federal prison
A Lebanon man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. 34-Year-old Douglas S. Ward, was arrested after he crashed the car he was driving on June 18th, 2019. A Jasper County, Sheriff’s Department transport officer was traveling eastbound on Missouri 96 near Route UU in Lawrence County, when Ward’s vehicle passed him, forcing another vehicle in the opposite lane off the roadway. As the officer attempted to catch up to him, Ward turned right onto County Road 1085 but missed the intersection, and wrecked. According to court documents, Ward told officers in June of 2019 that he had been getting one pound of methamphetamine per day from his source since getting out of prison in December 2018. He also admitted that, for four weeks prior to his arrest, he had obtained two pounds of methamphetamine per week for $4,000 per pound. Ward has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
Human skeletal remains found in Harrisonville, police say
Harrisonville police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday near Industrial Boulevard and Commercial Street.
Jasper County Sheriff’s office recognizes new and existing officers
The Joplin Police Department today recognized new and old officers alike with various awards.
Carthage Superintendent announces 2023 retirement
Carthage Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker recently announced his decision to retire effective June 30, 2023.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy
A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Neosho County attorney faces criminal investigation by state authorities, scrutiny by local leaders
Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston, seen at a July 9, 2022, event at in Lawrence, is under criminal investigation by state authorities and has been criticized by local officials. (Mackenzie Clark/Lawrence Times)
