ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin elementary school placed on soft lockdown

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning Jasper County officials contacted the Joplin Police Department in reference to a vague potential threat involving an unknown school within the city of Joplin. Police notified Joplin Schools about the potential threat and they placed Cecil Floyd Elementary School into what they call “soft...
JOPLIN, MO
KMZU

Lamar resident sentenced 20 years for role in methamphetamine distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Lamar man is sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine prepared for distribution. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Jerold Lake was sentenced 20 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
LAMAR, MO
921news.com

Suspect identified involving multiple-county pursuit, manhunt

The suspect involved in Saturdays multiple county incident has been identified. Vernon. County Sheriff Jason Mosher said the suspect was involved in multiple incidents. throughout the day involving Vernon, Barton, and Cedar counties. Mosher said it was. reported that shots had been fired at a deputy and members of the...
VERNON COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Arrest made in 1992 Taney County cold case

A 61-year-old Fort Scott, Kansas man is behind bars in connection with a three decades old assault case in Taney County. Tony Lee Wagner is jailed in Bourbon County, Kansas, after being charged by Taney County prosecutors with two counts of first degree assault, first degree kidnapping, and forcible rape.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Man arrested in Cherokee County for fighting with sheriff’s deputies

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A man was arrested Sunday outside a Weir residence following a domestic disturbance call. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene around 8:00 PM where he found a man and woman arguing. He said 35-year-old Dustin McMinn became aggressive and combative with the deputy.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect identified in weekend shooting

KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
921news.com

Appleton City News

A delicious hot baked potato lunch will be served Wednesday, October 19 at the Appleton City M.K.&T Railroad Depot from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The large baked potatoes will be served with your choice of toppings of chili, broccoli, cheese, bacon and sour cream. Drink and a serving of homemade cake are included for only $8. Come and visit as you enjoy your meal in the Depot or carryout will be available. All profits will be used by Appleton City Landmarks Restoration for maintenance of the 1870 M.K.&T Depot, Old 1870 Library and Museum Complex.
APPLETON CITY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon man sentenced to federal prison

A Lebanon man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. 34-Year-old Douglas S. Ward, was arrested after he crashed the car he was driving on June 18th, 2019. A Jasper County, Sheriff’s Department transport officer was traveling eastbound on Missouri 96 near Route UU in Lawrence County, when Ward’s vehicle passed him, forcing another vehicle in the opposite lane off the roadway. As the officer attempted to catch up to him, Ward turned right onto County Road 1085 but missed the intersection, and wrecked. According to court documents, Ward told officers in June of 2019 that he had been getting one pound of methamphetamine per day from his source since getting out of prison in December 2018. He also admitted that, for four weeks prior to his arrest, he had obtained two pounds of methamphetamine per week for $4,000 per pound. Ward has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
LEBANON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy

A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy