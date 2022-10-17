Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/17-10/23: Diwali Festival of Lights, Taco Festival, and DMV Food Recovery Week

Read full article on original website
Thrillist
The Creepiest, Most Mysterious Haunted Hotels in Every State
Anyone can check into a hotel. Some visitors, however, never check out. Whatever you call these long-term guests—ghosts, spirits, or specters—they linger in the rooms, hallways, and grounds of the most haunted hotels in every state, eternally restless. If you’re feeling brave, you can pay them a visit… just don’t expect a good night’s sleep.
Yahoo Sports
16 most haunted hotels in the United States
Trick or treat is a thing of the past. Why not increase the Halloween fun… or fright… with a creepy and downright scary stay at one of the most-haunted hotels in the United States this spooky season?. Check our list of the 16 most haunted hotels the U.S....
momcollective.com
6 Unique Places to Celebrate Halloween
Does your family love celebrating Halloween but you are looking for a unique place to celebrate Halloween this year? We have a few spooky and creative ideas for you! All locations are family-friendly (check Knott’s Scary Farm’s age suggestions) and are sure to help your family celebrate Halloween in a unique way this year.
Go Camping Halloween Weekend at the Most Haunted Campgrounds in the U.S.
Have you ever wanted to stay somewhere haunted in the spirit of the spooky season? Here's your chance by camping at some of the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S. Researched by RVTrader.com, the camping vehicle website compiled a list of the spookiest campgrounds to travel to this year, if you dare.
7 national parks hosting Halloween events you won’t want to miss
With autumn in full swing, Halloween is the holiday on everyone’s mind. As visions of trick-or-treating and haunted houses dance in your head, don’t forget that there are plenty of fun ways to get outdoors during spooky season. In fact, the fall foliage makes Halloween a particularly stunning time to explore nature. If you’re looking for a way to shake up your haunted holiday celebrations, try embracing the wilderness with these activities at national parks. From Yosemite to Big Bend, national parks across the United States will offer various fascinating Halloween events this year. Find a festival, tour, or hike...
Washingtonian.com
Trips That Make Cents: Six Flags America Fright Fest
Halloween is less than two weeks away but you don't have to wait that long or travel far to find ghosts and goblins. Visitors to Fright Fest at Six Flags America should be prepared to be scared.
