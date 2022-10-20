Read full article on original website
King Henry VIII of England accused his wife, Anne Boleyn, of having an affair with her own brother
Anne BoleynCredit: National Trust Collection; Public Domain Image. Anne Boleyn, the wife of King Henry VIII of England, was found guilty of treason in 1536. She was accused of having extramarital affairs with five men including her own brother, George Boleyn.
Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real
For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Are witches real? Of course! Witch historian and modern practitioners share history, types.
Witchcraft is open to interpretation depending on the practitioner or scholar. It dates back to the 10th century, but there are modern practitioners.
'Have you sorted this?' King Charles playfully tells Jay Blades the 'suspense is killing' him as The Repair Shop team restore his beloved 18th century clock in a new trailer for BBC special
King Charles shared a laugh with Jay Blades and joked that the 'suspense is killing him' as The Repair Shop team restored his beloved 18th century clock. In a new trailer for the BBC special, which airs on October 26, the monarch, 73, expressed his appreciation for experts; ability to breathe new life into antiques.
Inside Chatsworth House, England's answer to the Palace of Versailles (and it stood in as Mr Darcy's mansion in the hit film Pride And Prejudice)
The notice reads: ‘Please do not kiss’. It’s a polite reminder not to snog the handsome face in front of me. I’m in the gift shop at Chatsworth and, alas, this is merely a bust of the actor Matthew Macfadyen, aka Mr Darcy: plaster, not flesh and blood.
Watch Bobby Pickett Perform ’Monster Mash’ on ’American Bandstand’
Bobby Pickett didn't sport a lab coat or a hunchback, but his animated performance makes up for his deceptively normal appearance.
12 Chilling Facts About Shirley Jackson's 'The Haunting of Hill House'
Shirley Jackson's classic novel 'The Haunting of Hill House' was inspired by real-life paranormal investigators—and so scary her husband was afraid to read it.
A Movie Musical Based on ‘The Oregon Trail’ Game Is in the Works
“Ohhhhhhhhh-regon Trail, where the dysentery comes sweeping down the plains.”
The Misunderstood History Of Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau
In the minds of most modern people, there’s a pretty clear image that’s conjured up by the mention of voodoo. It’s not exactly a positive association, led by years of it most often being linked to dolls made of hair skewered through with needles, or headless chickens. Almost invariably, in media it’s a practice of revenge, carried out by vengeful lovers or recruited occultists to terrorize a victim in question. Voodoo as portrayed in fiction is all chalk circles and bowls full of blood, witchy powders and animal pieces, resulting in a variety of curses ranging from the painful to the extremely inconvenient. Even the most common spelling is now considered inaccurate, versus “Vodou”.
HBO's 'House of the Dragon' was inspired by a real medieval dynastic struggle over a female ruler
In three decades of teaching medieval European history, I’ve noticed my students are especially curious about the intersection of the stories told in class and the depictions of the Middle Ages they see in movies and television. Judged by their historical accuracy, cinematic portrayals are a mixed bag. However, popular fantasy, unencumbered by the competing priority of “getting it right,” can, in broad strokes, reflect the values of the medieval society that inspires it. “House of the Dragon” is one of those TV shows. A king, lacking a male heir to his throne, elevates his teenage daughter to...
