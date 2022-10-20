In the minds of most modern people, there’s a pretty clear image that’s conjured up by the mention of voodoo. It’s not exactly a positive association, led by years of it most often being linked to dolls made of hair skewered through with needles, or headless chickens. Almost invariably, in media it’s a practice of revenge, carried out by vengeful lovers or recruited occultists to terrorize a victim in question. Voodoo as portrayed in fiction is all chalk circles and bowls full of blood, witchy powders and animal pieces, resulting in a variety of curses ranging from the painful to the extremely inconvenient. Even the most common spelling is now considered inaccurate, versus “Vodou”.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO