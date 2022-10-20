ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental_Floss

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real

For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.
Daily Mail

'Have you sorted this?' King Charles playfully tells Jay Blades the 'suspense is killing' him as The Repair Shop team restore his beloved 18th century clock in a new trailer for BBC special

King Charles shared a laugh with Jay Blades and joked that the 'suspense is killing him' as The Repair Shop team restored his beloved 18th century clock. In a new trailer for the BBC special, which airs on October 26, the monarch, 73, expressed his appreciation for experts; ability to breathe new life into antiques.
Cracked.com

The Misunderstood History Of Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau

In the minds of most modern people, there’s a pretty clear image that’s conjured up by the mention of voodoo. It’s not exactly a positive association, led by years of it most often being linked to dolls made of hair skewered through with needles, or headless chickens. Almost invariably, in media it’s a practice of revenge, carried out by vengeful lovers or recruited occultists to terrorize a victim in question. Voodoo as portrayed in fiction is all chalk circles and bowls full of blood, witchy powders and animal pieces, resulting in a variety of curses ranging from the painful to the extremely inconvenient. Even the most common spelling is now considered inaccurate, versus “Vodou”.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Conversation U.S.

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' was inspired by a real medieval dynastic struggle over a female ruler

In three decades of teaching medieval European history, I’ve noticed my students are especially curious about the intersection of the stories told in class and the depictions of the Middle Ages they see in movies and television. Judged by their historical accuracy, cinematic portrayals are a mixed bag. However, popular fantasy, unencumbered by the competing priority of “getting it right,” can, in broad strokes, reflect the values of the medieval society that inspires it. “House of the Dragon” is one of those TV shows. A king, lacking a male heir to his throne, elevates his teenage daughter to...
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy