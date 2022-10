LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 08: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the Oregon Ducks wears a basketball net around her neck and throws confetti in the air as she celebrates her team's 89-56 win over the Stanford Cardinal to win the championship game of the Pac-12 Conference women's basketball tournament at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on March 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO