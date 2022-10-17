Read full article on original website
Tree surgeon reveals shock after discovering a woman was living in a hedge for three years - in a 'home' consisting of tarpaulin, umbrellas and a few blankets
A woman believed to be in her 50s has been discovered living in a hedge for as long as three years - telling a shocked tree surgeon she couldn't bear to be parted from her cat. Gareth Olsen was clearing a field in Chester for a client when he stumbled...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
CareHive Introducing New Approach to Patient and Site of Care Navigation
“CareHive is launching a new tool and service to help improve Site of Care selection, reducing costs and improving outcomes for patients.”. CareHive is launching a new tool and service to help improve Site of Care selection, reducing costs and improving outcomes for patients. Houston, TX – Patient frustrations and...
Australia Online Furniture Store Chair Empire Cans Shipping Fees
Australia Online Furniture Store Chair Empire Cans Shipping Fees. Australians are becoming more and more savvy when it comes to online shopping. In fact, a recent study showed that we are now the second-biggest online shoppers in the world! But even though we love to shop online, there are still some things that we’re not so keen on. One of those things is paying for shipping fees. Thankfully, there are a few online furniture stores that are free shipping to anywhere in Australia. One of those stores is Chair Empire. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at why Chair Empire is one of the best places to buy furniture online in Australia. We’ll also look at some of the other benefits of shopping with them, such as their huge range of products and their low prices.
Cars24 Group Thailand Co, Ltd Makes It Easy To Buy Second Hand BMW Cars In Thailand
Cars24 Group Thailand Co, Ltd is making it easy for customers to buy second-hand BMW cars. The company has a wide range of BMW models available. This is great news for car buyers in Thailand who are looking for a high-quality second-hand BMW. With CARS24’s reputation for offering only the best-used cars, buyers can be confident that they are getting a great deal on a top-notch vehicle.
NoFilter Introduces the “Trip Planner” Feature To Help Travelers “Fight” Against Their Carbon Footprint
Innovative app development company, NoFilter, announces the addition of “Trip Planner,” a new feature to help frequent travelers to calculate carbon generated on their trip and neutralize it. It is the best of both worlds for globetrotters in different parts of the world as NoFilter recently announced the...
$50 Million Insurance Wrap Funding for Solar Manufacturing Plant, Plus Partnerships with Clean Energy Leaders Marine Electric and Fox ESS: Sun Pacific Holding Company (Stock Symbol: SNPW)
Invictus Risk Solutions to Provide Insurance Wrap for $50 Million of Solar Manufacturing Plant. Working with US Military Contractor Marine Electric Systems to Handle Battery Service and Repair for FoxESS and New Technology Development. Agreement with PT. IDN SOLAR TECH to Help Build US Solar Panel Facility to Make up...
Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition® Announces Feed Your Dreams Giveaways
Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition® announces their Feed Your DreamsTM Giveways, an event celebrating the partnership between award-winning country music artist, Lainey Wilson, and Tribute® Superior Equine Nutrition. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a personalized equine feeding plan (PEFP) for one horse, with the recommended product(s) provided free for one year. They will also score 2 VIP tickets to see Lainey Wilson in concert, along with a $1,000 travel voucher and fun Tribute® swag. The total value of this prize package is estimated at $5,000.
Families breathe easier with air quality improvements in Beachwood, NJ
FRANK HORVATH — President and Owner of Horvath Home Services, Inc. Horvath Home Services, Inc., of Beachwood, New Jersey takes the air you breathe seriously. Beachwood, NJ – As the outside environment becomes more unpredictable, homeowners are spending up to 90% of their time inside their homes. This is leading people to put even more of an emphasis on the comfort and security of their families as they make their homes their oasis.
Creative Biolabs Updated a Full Set of Next-Generation Probiotic Products
Having been immersed in live biotherapeutic drug discovery for decades, Creative Biolabs is proud to provide high-quality products for customers to speed up researchers’ studies in live biotherapeutic drug discovery. New York, USA – October 20, 2022 – With increasing interest in the evaluation of new probiotic strains and...
Much More Than Amazon Publishing Services: Spotlight on Amazon Publishing Hub
A book writing, book editing, book publishing & book marketing company takes an all-out approach to support clients. Do you know the one thing aspiring novelists, celebrities, and bestselling authors have in common? The answer is AmazonPublishingHub. A company centralizing the self-publishing process through ghostwriting, book editing, and book publishing consultation through a professionalized approach. And for authors needing help with book marketing & book promotion, Amazon Publishing Hub provides flexibility, personal touch, and customization in its bestseller book marketing plans—a team that has produced 19 #1 Amazon bestsellers, more than 250 national bestsellers, and 2100+ independently published books.
New Leather Alternative from Asif Ali Gohar
There is a new leather alternative on the scene, and it must be seen!. Asif Ali Gohar in Germany has created a new alternative to animal based leather. It uses an item that is sure to surprise and delight, both with it’s raw material and the resulting products. In...
New Zealand Becomes The Latest Country To Make Travel Easy
The New Zealand government has announced that travellers from a number of countries will now be able to visit New Zealand without a visa for up to three months.This is great news for travellers from these countries who have been keen to visit New Zealand but have been put off by the hassle and expense of applying for a visa. The list of countries that are eligible for the visa waiver program includes: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Japan.So if you’re planning a trip to New Zealand in the near future, be sure to check whether you need a visa before you go.
JSPuzzles Launches Updated Version of Their Jigsaw Platform – Free Website That Allows Users To Play and Create Puzzles Online
To create the new version, JSPuzzles looked through more than 100,000 puzzles they have created and collected. They did it using AI that analyses the photos and determines what’s in the photo. Players now can find more categories, as well as sub-categories. New York, New York – October 18,...
Dr. Niteen Dedhia Provides Comprehensive Cataract Treatment in Mumbai
Dr. Niteen Dedhia has more than 35 years of experience treating cataracts and other corneal ailments. He and his team aim to provide minimally invasive surgery to treat patients with the most advanced equipment. A common cause for cataracts is trauma to the eye, such as from dirt, dust and...
Web Design North Offers Search Engine Optimization Service in Toronto
Web Design North is a leading digital marketing company that provides a plethora of online marketing services, including photography marketing, SEO, and much more in Canada. Web Design North is an award-winning Toronto-based web design and digital marketing company that specializes in website design, web development, search engine optimization, e-commerce solutions, web hosting, social media marketing, and web maintenance.
The DoFasting Team Underlines the Untold Risks of Extreme Dieting
Going on an extreme diet might seem like the easiest way to lose weight quickly; however, studies have indicated rapid weight loss due to dieting extremes can do more harm than provide benefits to the body. Two health and dietary professionals, Kasparas Aleknavicius MD and Kristina Zalnieraite from the DoFasting...
Bali Dancer NFT is launching on Nov 17 to bring tourism and technology together for Bali
Bali Dancer NFT is launching on Nov 17 to bring tourism and technology together for Bali. Bali is open again after going through the pandemic like the rest of the world. Local beaches and the culture at Bali are anxiously waiting for people to come to visit. Mountains and some breathtaking displays are waiting for tourists to explore. All this will be made a lot better with easy access to the hot spots and discounts on the experience in Bali.
Turkey visa online is now offering travel services to customers in the UAE and Dubai
If you’re looking to travel to Turkey from the UAE or Dubai, you’ll need to obtain a visa first. And there’s no better place to get your Turkey visa than from turkey-visa-online.org.With over 10 years of experience in the visa industry, turkey-visa-online.org is a trusted source for visa assistance. We can help you with everything from obtaining your visa to submitting your application. so you can rest assured that your application will be in good hands.We’re also pleased to announce that we now offer Turkey visas for UAE and Dubai residents. So if you’re planning a trip to Turkey, be sure to check us out first!
Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors Market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of 8% till 2035
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Mini Bioreactors and Micro Bioreactors Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. Given the need for accelerated bioprocessing operations, low-volume bioreactors have emerged as a relatively economic solution for parallelized cell cultivations and applications ranging from media development to process optimization.
