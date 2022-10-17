Read full article on original website
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Ukraine warns Russia planning to destroy hydro dam
Kyiv accused Russia of planning to destroy a hydroelectric dam in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian soldiers have been steadily advancing and Moscow-installed authorities have begun evacuations. Moscow-installed authorities in Kherson said that around 15,000 people have been moved out.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv threatens to ‘hit back even harder’ if Russia destroys Kherson hydroelectric dam
Office of Ukraine president says Vladimir Putin is ‘trying to scare everyone’ after nuclear blackmail ‘did not work’
energyintel.com
Moscow Courts Allies Walking Uneasy Tightrope
President Vladimir Putin held a series of intense diplomatic meetings last week showcasing who his administration intends to rely on now that the West is pulling out all the stops to isolate Russia. Not only did Putin meet with leaders of countries formerly part of the former Soviet Union (FSU)...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
If Someone Runs Back, We Shoot Them- Recent Audio Of Intercepted Call Reveals Russian Comrades Unable To Escape The War
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
CNBC
Trump lashes out at judge who said former president knowingly pushed false voter fraud case
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at a judge who found that Trump knowingly pushed false claims of voter fraud while fighting his loss to President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge David Carter ordered pro-Trump attorney John Eastman to turn over dozens of documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
energyintel.com
Viewpoint: War Footing Mentality Needed From US
The US has barely reacted with concrete actions on the energy front during the current war between Russia and Ukraine. But the last time Europe was in a war of this size, the US reacted with speed and innovation. More gumption is needed to help Europe and the world navigate the current supply-constrained market.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
MOSCOW — Authorities in a region in southern Ukraine that has been annexed by Russia last month say that at least four civilians have been killed by Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-installed regional administration in Kherson said four people were killed by a Ukrainian strike on a bridge over the Dnieper River in Kherson late Thursday. Vadim Ilmiyev, the top health official in Kherson, said 13 others were wounded in the attack. Ukrainian military officials confirmed that the bridge was struck, but denied that the civilians were killed as they “cannot be on the bridge at this time because of a curfew,” After Ukrainian strikes had made the bridge across the Dnieper in Kherson inoperable, Russian authorities organized ferry crossings and pontoon bridges to bring supplies to the city that sits on the western bank of the river and Russian troops in the area.
Elon Musk Take A Dig At Putin's Security Council Deputy Over 'Lettuce' Tweet: 'How's It Going In Bakhmut?'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday took a dig at the Russian security council deputy chief who was congratulating the ‘Lettuce' after the U.K. shortest-serving prime minister Liz Truss resigned within 45 days in office. What Happened: Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of...
energyintel.com
White House Announces SPR Release, Sets Buyback Price
The US plans to sell 15 million barrels of strategic oil stocks through the end of December, a senior administration official told reporters Tuesday, part of a broader effort by Washington to manage the economic impacts of elevated oil prices. Chevron is optimistic about the role renewable natural gas could...
energyintel.com
LNG Market Indicators
Rising costs and increased uncertainty tilt the playing field to the advantage of larger players, says Simonelli. Russia’s latest idea to create a gas hub in Turkey is another step toward changing Gazprom's export strategy. Pakistan is looking for alternative energy solutions as it continues to be priced out...
energyintel.com
Pakistan Struggles to Contain Gas Crisis
Pakistan continues to struggle to procure cargoes for its two LNG import terminals as high global gas prices have priced the nation out of the market and have worsened its recurring daily power cuts. The last five consecutive spot LNG tenders by state-owned Pakistan LNG since end-May have drawn almost no interest from global suppliers, who are opting to sell the supercooled fuel to European buyers willing to pay a premium for supplies. Pakistan’s most recent buy tender seeking 72 cargoes over six years was scrapped on Oct. 3 after failing to receive a single bid.
energyintel.com
Kazakh Gas Production, September 2022
Vladimir Putin had a number of high-level meetings with leaders of the countries that have a harsh time between Russia and the US. Chevron and others have agreed to evaluate a hydrogen and ammonia development on the US Gulf Coast. The US needs to do more to help Europe's time...
energyintel.com
Port Arthur LNG Closes in on FID
High commodity prices have lifted the revenues of Australian oil and gas independents Woodside and Santos to record levels. Total finds itself with a key role in a complex border deal between Israel and Lebanon that could help unlock East Mediterranean gas reserves.
Wokeness, CRT undermine our military's effectiveness
Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines the word “woke” as someone ‘aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice),’ and identified as U.S. slang. It originated in African American English and gained more widespread use beginning in 2014 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. By the end of that same decade it was also being applied by some as a general pejorative for anyone who is or appears to be politically left-leaning.” The question many Americans today...
Yen slides further to 151 per dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the relentlessly strong dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain.
