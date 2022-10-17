Read full article on original website
Related
oceanacountypress.com
Police search for missing family.
FREMONT — Detectives with the Michigan State Police, Hart post, are assisting the Fremont Police Department and are asking for citizens’ assistance in locating a missing family from the City of Fremont. The missing family includes the 51-year-old father and mother and their two teenage sons, both of whom have autism, police said.
oceanacountypress.com
Child fentanyl death case moves to higher court.
HART — The criminal case against a 32-year-old Rothbury man charged with manslaughter and child abuse for the death of his 4-year-old son was bound over from Oceana’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 51st Circuit Court. Jacob Scott Schutter and the boy’s mother, Jodi Michelle Neino,...
oceanacountypress.com
HPD news, Oct. 20, 2022.
The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 9:40 a.m., larceny, 500 block of Church Street, City of Hart. 12:36 p.m., assist to the Hart Area Fire Department, US 31 Expressway and Taylor Road, Hart Township. 8:29 p.m., larceny, 400 block of Washington Street, City of Hart. Friday,...
UPDATE: Mason County Sheriff’s Office Finds Missing Scottville Man
According to an update from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Denis Holden has been found. Mason County Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to find Denis Holden, 81, from the Scottville area. Holden left Sanders Meats of Custer Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to make 13 delivers in the northern...
Teen airlifted after crash in Zeeland Township
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a gravel truck in Zeeland Township, deputies say.
oceanacountypress.com
Washington Road between 80th and 88th avenues closed.
WEARE TOWNSHIP — Washington Road between 80th and 88th avenues is closed until further notice for road maintenance, the Oceana County Road Commission announced Wednesday, Oct. 19. Local residents will be able to access their homes. “We thank you for your patience during this much-needed road work,” states the...
recordpatriot.com
House destroyed by fire in Bear Lake
BEAR LAKE — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in Bear Lake on Oct. 19 for five hours. The first call came into Manistee County Central Dispatch at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a fully engulfed structure fire on the 9000 block of Ziehm Road in Bear Lake.
Fox17
17-year-old in critical condition following crash with gravel truck in Holland Twp.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen from Zeeland is in the hospital with critical injuries sustained in a Holland Township crash Thursday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Northwind Drive and 96th Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. We’re told the 17-year-old had stopped...
Norton Shores man sentenced to 30 months for selling fake sports cards
A Norton Shores man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling fake sports cards over the past three decades.
COVID ‘hazard pay’ bonuses for commissioners rescinded by Muskegon County board
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon County commissioners have reversed an earlier vote to award themselves $5,000 bonuses following what one said was considerable “pushback” from their constituents. The board of commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 18, decided to remove themselves from the list of county employees who will...
One person wounded in Muskegon shooting
The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Oakgrove Street and Calvin Avenue, says Muskegon County Dispatch.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Is Big Rapids big enough for ‘Project Elephant’?
As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create. But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it. Gotion, a California-based...
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Judge orders jail for man’s ‘outrageous’ act of spiking woman’s water with anti-freeze substance
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man’s decision to slip an anti-freeze component into a co-worker’s water bottle was “nothing short of outrageous,” a judge said in sentencing the man to jail. Johnny Jesus Castellanos, 49, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail for aggravated stalking...
oceanacountypress.com
News alert: Strong winds knocking down trees, power lines.
OCEANA COUNTY — There have been several reports of downed trees and power lines in the area due to strong winds Tuesday, Oct. 18. Drive with caution.
Comments / 0