Oceana County, MI

oceanacountypress.com

Police search for missing family.

FREMONT — Detectives with the Michigan State Police, Hart post, are assisting the Fremont Police Department and are asking for citizens’ assistance in locating a missing family from the City of Fremont. The missing family includes the 51-year-old father and mother and their two teenage sons, both of whom have autism, police said.
FREMONT, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Child fentanyl death case moves to higher court.

HART — The criminal case against a 32-year-old Rothbury man charged with manslaughter and child abuse for the death of his 4-year-old son was bound over from Oceana’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 51st Circuit Court. Jacob Scott Schutter and the boy’s mother, Jodi Michelle Neino,...
ROTHBURY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

HPD news, Oct. 20, 2022.

The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 9:40 a.m., larceny, 500 block of Church Street, City of Hart. 12:36 p.m., assist to the Hart Area Fire Department, US 31 Expressway and Taylor Road, Hart Township. 8:29 p.m., larceny, 400 block of Washington Street, City of Hart. Friday,...
oceanacountypress.com

Washington Road between 80th and 88th avenues closed.

WEARE TOWNSHIP — Washington Road between 80th and 88th avenues is closed until further notice for road maintenance, the Oceana County Road Commission announced Wednesday, Oct. 19. Local residents will be able to access their homes. “We thank you for your patience during this much-needed road work,” states the...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

House destroyed by fire in Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in Bear Lake on Oct. 19 for five hours. The first call came into Manistee County Central Dispatch at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a fully engulfed structure fire on the 9000 block of Ziehm Road in Bear Lake.
BEAR LAKE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Is Big Rapids big enough for ‘Project Elephant’?

As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create. But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it. Gotion, a California-based...
BIG RAPIDS, MI

