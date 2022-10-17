GALESBURG — Multiple burglaries from motor vehicles were reported in northwestern Galesburg on Sunday. At 6:55 a.m. police were called to the 600 block of North Academy Street where a resident told them he had captured two individuals on video attempting to, and failing, to enter his van at 12:58 a.m. The individuals are then seen entering two different vehicles on the block before departing on foot southbound on Academy Street. The resident also had footage of three individuals walking through his property at 2:30 a.m. The owners of the vehicles were then contacted.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO