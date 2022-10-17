Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
Central Illinois Proud
Targeted investigation leads to 9 drug dealing arrests
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three agencies conducted a months-long investigation targeting methamphetamine dealers within Fulton County. As a result, nine arrests have been made, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Police Department, and West Central Illinois Task Force worked together...
starvedrock.media
Princeton Woman Sent To Prison For Dealing Heroin
A convicted felon from Princeton is headed back to prison. Twenty-three-year-old Jasmine Storm was sentenced Wednesday in Bureau County Court to 6 years in prison following a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Back in May, Tri-DENT members heard Storm took a train to Chicago to pick up drugs. When arriving back in Princeton, she was busted for dealing heroin.
starvedrock.media
Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business
Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
ourquadcities.com
Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot
A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria residents charged with federal PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury indicted five Peoria residents Tuesday on fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The following residents are alleged to have committed PPP fraud within Peoria County between March and September 2021. Kendall Mack, 25 – two counts of...
ourquadcities.com
‘I know I did wrong.’ QC man sentenced to 20 years for robbery; victim died
“I know I did wrong. I’m taking what I got coming to me.”. Those were the words of a 34-year-old Coal Valley man sentenced Wednesday to up to 20 years for his role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide. Cordell McDowell, with three members of his...
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14
Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
ourquadcities.com
Police accuse woman, co-defendant, of multiple thefts from Walmart
A 40-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole multiple times from a Walmart with the help of another person. Michelle Lee faces a felony charge of second-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit an aggravated misdemeanor, court records show. Davenport Police investigated several...
Woman convicted of insurance fraud
A LeClaire woman has been convicted of charges of insurance fraud and identify theft after providing false information to her insurance company. Sara Weisbeck, age 47, was found guilty on October 7 in Scott County District Court of one count of Insurance Fraud, a class D felony, and one count of Identity Theft, a class […]
1470 WMBD
Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test
DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
kciiradio.com
Two Charged In Louisa County Armed Robbery
On Sunday, October 16 at approximately 12:37 a.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an individual stating that he had just been robbed at gunpoint by a male and female inside a residence at 140 West Louisa Street in Letts. The individual was reportedly at the...
Burlington man sentenced to 8 years for possession of a firearm
A Burlington man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Christopher Joseph Conrad, age 29, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 18 to 96 months in prison following his plea. According to court documents, on January 9, 2022, law enforcement officers were called to a […]
KWQC
New Juvenile Detention Center builds on an already secure operation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the new Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center breaking ground on Monday, Scott County officials are looking at new resources to build on an already secure operation. After an attempted escape earlier in October at the current Juvenile Detention Center, two teens are facing more felony...
RI man sentenced to 6 years in prison for firearm possession
A Rock Island man will serve six years in federal prison after he was convicted of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Andrew Ryan Demont, age 34, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his […]
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect stabbed victim multiple times
A 41-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after police say he stabbed a victim multiple times. Shayne Hagedorn Sr. faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing bodily injury and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say. On Sunday,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday
GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Rash of vehicle burglaries on North Academy Street in Galesburg Sunday
GALESBURG — Multiple burglaries from motor vehicles were reported in northwestern Galesburg on Sunday. At 6:55 a.m. police were called to the 600 block of North Academy Street where a resident told them he had captured two individuals on video attempting to, and failing, to enter his van at 12:58 a.m. The individuals are then seen entering two different vehicles on the block before departing on foot southbound on Academy Street. The resident also had footage of three individuals walking through his property at 2:30 a.m. The owners of the vehicles were then contacted.
East Moline police investigate shooting near Avenue of the Cities
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a busy area of the Avenue of the Cities Wednesday night. Around 8:49 p.m., East Moline police responded to the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities after receiving numerous shots fired calls. Officers found a crime scene in the area of McDonald's and Leisure Time, where they found at least two vehicles struck by gunfire.
