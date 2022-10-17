ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1470 WMBD

Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation

CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
1470 WMBD

Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run

PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Targeted investigation leads to 9 drug dealing arrests

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three agencies conducted a months-long investigation targeting methamphetamine dealers within Fulton County. As a result, nine arrests have been made, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Police Department, and West Central Illinois Task Force worked together...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton Woman Sent To Prison For Dealing Heroin

A convicted felon from Princeton is headed back to prison. Twenty-three-year-old Jasmine Storm was sentenced Wednesday in Bureau County Court to 6 years in prison following a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Back in May, Tri-DENT members heard Storm took a train to Chicago to pick up drugs. When arriving back in Princeton, she was busted for dealing heroin.
PRINCETON, IL
starvedrock.media

Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business

Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
PERU, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot

A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
BETTENDORF, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria residents charged with federal PPP fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury indicted five Peoria residents Tuesday on fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The following residents are alleged to have committed PPP fraud within Peoria County between March and September 2021. Kendall Mack, 25 – two counts of...
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14

Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police accuse woman, co-defendant, of multiple thefts from Walmart

A 40-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole multiple times from a Walmart with the help of another person. Michelle Lee faces a felony charge of second-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit an aggravated misdemeanor, court records show. Davenport Police investigated several...
Local 4 WHBF

Woman convicted of insurance fraud

A LeClaire woman has been convicted of charges of insurance fraud and identify theft after providing false information to her insurance company. Sara Weisbeck, age 47, was found guilty on October 7 in Scott County District Court of one count of Insurance Fraud, a class D felony, and one count of Identity Theft, a class […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
1470 WMBD

Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test

DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
PEKIN, IL
kciiradio.com

Two Charged In Louisa County Armed Robbery

On Sunday, October 16 at approximately 12:37 a.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an individual stating that he had just been robbed at gunpoint by a male and female inside a residence at 140 West Louisa Street in Letts. The individual was reportedly at the...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
KWQC

New Juvenile Detention Center builds on an already secure operation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the new Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center breaking ground on Monday, Scott County officials are looking at new resources to build on an already secure operation. After an attempted escape earlier in October at the current Juvenile Detention Center, two teens are facing more felony...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect stabbed victim multiple times

A 41-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after police say he stabbed a victim multiple times. Shayne Hagedorn Sr. faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing bodily injury and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say. On Sunday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday

GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary roundup: Rash of vehicle burglaries on North Academy Street in Galesburg Sunday

GALESBURG — Multiple burglaries from motor vehicles were reported in northwestern Galesburg on Sunday. At 6:55 a.m. police were called to the 600 block of North Academy Street where a resident told them he had captured two individuals on video attempting to, and failing, to enter his van at 12:58 a.m. The individuals are then seen entering two different vehicles on the block before departing on foot southbound on Academy Street. The resident also had footage of three individuals walking through his property at 2:30 a.m. The owners of the vehicles were then contacted.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

East Moline police investigate shooting near Avenue of the Cities

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a busy area of the Avenue of the Cities Wednesday night. Around 8:49 p.m., East Moline police responded to the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities after receiving numerous shots fired calls. Officers found a crime scene in the area of McDonald's and Leisure Time, where they found at least two vehicles struck by gunfire.
EAST MOLINE, IL

