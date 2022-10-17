Read full article on original website
The Cincinnati Bengals Offense is Just Starting to Heat Up
In Week 1 against hated rival the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals offense struggled. They finished with over 430 yards (currently a season-high), sure, but when quarterback Joe Burrow throws four interceptions, the offense HAD to move the ball to keep it close. In Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, the Bengals offense was putrid and pathetic. They managed just 254 yards, the fourth-worst mark by a Burrow-led Bengals offense.
Kenyan Drake Fantasy Football Outlook
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake came out of nowhere to put up one of the strongest fantasy football performances of Week 6. Following an injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, the longtime NFL veteran had one of the best games of his recent career. Drake should definitely be rostered in every league, but can you actually trust him in your lineup?
Carolina Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey To San Francisco 49ers
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has a new home following a trade to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey, a former First-Team All-Pro, battled injuries for most of the past two seasons but has remained healthy thus far in 2022. Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Agree to Christian McCaffrey Trade.
Why it’s time to be concerned about Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense entering Week 7
Tom Brady came out of a brief retirement to win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rejoining a
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Dynasty Buy Lows Before the Trade Deadline
The rest of America is hyper-focused on the RB1 race between Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, and Christian McCaffrey. Dynasty players have to focus on the diamonds in the rough. Before Tyreek Hill was the Cheetah, he was a fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft and undrafted in startups. Hindsight is 20/20, so let’s dive into some dynasty buy lows that could bump a dynasty roster from rebuilding to contending in 2023 and beyond.
Chicago Bears Receive Unexpected Praise From Legendary Rival
It is one thing to understand the Chicago Bears’ current plight in the first year of a rebuild. But it is another thing entirely to heap praise upon them at this point too, even if you are a staunch believer in what they are doing. However, that is exactly the path that Hall-of-Fame-bound New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chose.
Time for the Green Bay Packers to Change the Offensive Line
There aren’t a lot of things going right for the Green Bay Packers right now. The offense has dipped into new lows. On the other side of the ball, it seems their second-year defensive coordinator Joe Barry is still trying to figure things out. The only area the Packers were having success at, special teams just laid an egg against the New York Jets. There are a lot of areas that head coach Matt LaFleur needs to correct before they take on the Washington Commanders. One area that needs immediate help is the Green Bay Packers offensive line.
