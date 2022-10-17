There aren’t a lot of things going right for the Green Bay Packers right now. The offense has dipped into new lows. On the other side of the ball, it seems their second-year defensive coordinator Joe Barry is still trying to figure things out. The only area the Packers were having success at, special teams just laid an egg against the New York Jets. There are a lot of areas that head coach Matt LaFleur needs to correct before they take on the Washington Commanders. One area that needs immediate help is the Green Bay Packers offensive line.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO