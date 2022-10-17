Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
Man sentenced for 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is sentenced to 38 years in prison for his role in a May 2021 murder in Peoria. Arenza Brown received his sentence Wednesday in Peoria County Court. Brown was convicted in September of First Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Unlawful...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria residents charged with federal PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury indicted five Peoria residents Tuesday on fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The following residents are alleged to have committed PPP fraud within Peoria County between March and September 2021. Kendall Mack, 25 – two counts of...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested for stabbing relative Saturday night
KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen has been arrested for stabbing a relative during an altercation in Kewanee late Saturday night. Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Kewanee Police responded to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on a report of a disturbance involving a stabbing. They discovered the victim, an 18-year-old male, lying in the front yard of a home bleeding from his leg.
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Richmond speaks after fatal officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of a man killed by police is still processing his death two weeks later. 59-year-old Samuel Vincent died October 3, shot at by four Peoria Police officers in Peoria’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria said Richmond was armed with a firearm and put officers in a life-threatening situation.
Two construction workers killed in Illinois Scott’s Law crash
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway. According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. […]
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Suspect was in stolen car, with meth, at casino
A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot. Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
ourquadcities.com
25-year-old man killed in Rock Island shooting
A 25-year-old man died as a result of a shooting in Rock Island Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Officers located a 25-year-old man with a serious but was believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th ½ Avenue, police said Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
1 person shot, MacArthur closed after 20 rounds fired
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person has been shot outside of the Tri-County Urban League, Peoria Police confirmed Thursday evening. Police responded to a 20-round shot spotter near Smith St. North MacArthur Highway shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the car she was driving.
Do you recognize this necklace? Help Illinois coroner identify hit-and-run victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Peoria Sunday morning. At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breathing. […]
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
Comments / 0