wrestleview.com

Tony Khan provides an update on a weekly ROH TV show

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW and ROH CEO and President Tony Khan provided an update on a new weekly Ring of Honor television series. Khan further noted there will soon be great news about a weekly TV show for ROH. He also said that ROH will have one more PPV before the end of the year, and then he has plans for ROH to have its own standalone weekly TV show starting in 2023.
wrestleview.com

AEW reportedly spoke with two talent about their match on Dark Elevation

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW management spoke with Athena and Jody Threat after their match on Dark Elevation that was taped last week at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Athena was working stiff with Threat in their match. Fightful Select noted there was a spot during the match where...
wrestleview.com

Ace Steel reportedly released from AEW

PWInsider is reporting that they have independently confirmed Steel’s release. As first reported Wednesday morning by F4WOnline, and then confirmed by Fightful, Ace Steel is no longer under contract with All Elite Wrestling. F4WOnline notes that Steel was officially released on Tuesday. Steel was part of the backstage fight...
wrestleview.com

WWE files new trademark for NXT television show

Back on October 15, WWE filed to trademark “NXT Deadline” for registration that is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling. The full description of the filing is below:. Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
wrestleview.com

ROH Final Battle location and date; AEW returning to Los Angeles and Colorado

The 2022 Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view will be held on Saturday December 10 in Arlington, Texas at the College Park Center. The show will have an early start time of 3:00 pm CT to avoid running opposite the UFC 282 pay-per-view, which will take place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a start time of 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
wrestleview.com

Good News For WWE Fans In The Philippines

There is good news for WWE fans in the Philippines. It was announced by Disney that WWE content, including Premium Live Events and Video OnDemand will be available on their Disney+ streaming service for the Philippines when it launches on Thursday, November 17.
wrestleview.com

News on Karl Anderson and NJPW; Main roster star to make more appearances on NXT

Karl Anderson says he will not be defending the NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Battle Autumn on Saturday, November 5. NJPW had previously announced Anderson would be defending the title against Hikuleo on Battle Autumn. During this past Monday’s WWE Raw it was revealed that the Good Brothers will team with AJ Styles to take on Judgment Day at Crown Jewel, which is the same date as the NJPW event.
wrestleview.com

WWE Raw viewership and key demo against MNF week 6

This week’s WWE Raw, up against week 6 of Monday Night Football, drew a total average of 1.803 million viewers on the USA Network, according to showbuzzdaily.com. This number is down from the 1.824 million viewers the show had last week. In the key 18-49 demographic, Monday’s WWE Raw...
wrestleview.com

Former WWE and ROH star returning to IMPACT Wrestling

According to PWInsider, PJ Black (former WWE Superstar Justin Gabriel) is set to return to IMPACT Wrestling. The report notes he is expected to work this weekend’s Sin City Showdown TV tapings at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following his departure from WWE in 2015, he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestleview.com

“Hangman” Page injured during title match on AEW Dynamite, stretchered out

“Hangman” Adam Page was injured during the AEW World Title Match with Jon Moxley on Tuesday’s special episode of Dynamite. Page had to be stretchered to the back. With about ten minutes of TV time remaining, Moxley hit Page with a massive lariat. Page then hit the mat face first. The referee went to check on Page and immediately signaled for AEW doctor Michael Sampson. The match was then stopped and Moxley was declared the winner.
wrestleview.com

What happened after AEW Dynamite went off the air on Tuesday night

After AEW went off the air, Tuesday night, Jon Moxley said everyone is going to say their prayers for “Hangman” Page and he hoped he would be “right as rain” but it’s a dangerous business and we saw how dangerous and hard it truly can be. The ring mics kept going out and Moxley wasn’t happy.
wrestleview.com

Latest medical update on “Hangman” Adam Page

“Hangman” Adam Page took to Twitter late Wednesday afternoon to provide his own medical update, which is below:. Our original story from earlier is below. According to an update on Wednesday from F4WOnline, “Hangman” Adam Page is said to be “feeling alright” after the concussion had suffered during the AEW World Title Match against Jon Moxley on the special Tuesday episode of Dynamite.
wrestleview.com

WWE Hall of Famers appearing on an episode of “Oh Hell No…with Marlon Wayans”

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will be appearing on an episode of “Oh Hell No…with Marlon Wayans” where celebrities will be challenged to face their biggest fears in VR. Hosted by Wayans, the six-episode series, executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will debut will one...
wrestleview.com

WWE News Bits 10/20/22: Paul Heyman Narrates A Video For ESPN; Former Superstar Gets Married

Paul Heyman did a voiceover for ESPN, promoting the upcoming UFC fight between Bantamweight Championship Aljamain Sterling and former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw. Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (real name Dean Muhtadi) and his longtime girlfriend Gracie Tracey got married this past Monday at Villa Cora in Florence, Italy. Rawley is a co-host of TMZ Sports.
wrestleview.com

Tristen Nash, son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has passed away

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has passed away at the age of 26. The Nash family released a statement to Fightful on Thursday confirming the news of Tristen’s passing. As of this writing, no cause of death has been revealed. Tristen had been...
wrestleview.com

Veteran actress cast as Doris Von Erich in upcoming film “The Iron Claw”

According to Deadline on Thursday, actress Maura Tierney has signed on as part of the cast for “The Iron Claw.”. Tierney will play Doris, the matriarch of the Von Erich wrestling family. The Iron Claw is based on the true story of the Von Erichs, which follows the rise and fall of the family.

