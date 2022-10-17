City Committee Recommends Land Bank Program That Would Enrich Mayor Rick Rogers’ Newberg Habitat for Humanity

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OregonKristen WaltersMcminnville, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Counselor Elise Hollamon Admits Progressive Yamhill is an Extension of Yamhill County Democrats
As previously reported in a prior article, on October 10, 2022 a community forum was held at Newberg High School about the Community Wellness Center. Elise Hollamon and Jeri Turgeson answered several questions asked by Yamhill Advocate editor Carey Martell. During these answers it was admitted the Wellness Center is providing “gender affirming care” to students.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler floats uncertain effort to ban homeless street camping, push unsheltered into drug treatment
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will unveil an ambitious — and far from certain — proposal that attempts to lay the groundwork to ban unsanctioned homeless encampments months from now, push more unsheltered people to seek addiction or mental health treatment and create thousands of new affordable housing units over the next decade.
yamhilladvocate.com
What Carlton, Oregon Voters Should Know About Linda Watkins and Shirley Ward-Mullen
This article is designed to provide quick information for voters in Carlton, Oregon concerning the November 2022 election. This article concerns two candidates for office are running for re-election, Carlton Mayor Linda Watkins and City Councilor Shirley Ward-Mullen. What voters should know is that these two are members of Progressive...
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty supporters skewer challenger Rene Gonzalez over his group’s conservative ties
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez came under fire Tuesday because an advocacy group he created during the pandemic to fight school closures supported school board candidates backed by organizations that oppose reproductive rights, acceptance of LGBTQ+ youth and some equity initiatives. The attacks came from a handful of parents...
klcc.org
Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986
Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
theportlandmedium.com
Hardesty Up for Reelection, Not Backing Down￼
Candidate JoAnn Hardesty is on the campaign trail to keep her seat on the Portland City Council. A long time activist’s activist, she is a study in standing up and taking action on tough issues. She is up against Rene Gonzalez who is a lawyer and technology business owner. The main issues are crime, homelessness and downtown.
kptv.com
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
No-incumbent race prompts all-out scramble to win new Aloha-Beaverton area state Senate seat
A fascinating three-way race is underway for a formerly Democratic stronghold that features a Democrat, a Republican and an unaffiliated candidate -- and it’s not the race for governor. Instead, it’s for a seat in the state Senate representing a big hunk of Washington County. Senate District 18...
KXL
Wheeler Homeless Plan Wins Support From Candidates for Oregon Governor
In this June 5, 2021, file photo, Frank, a homeless man sits in his tent with a river view in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein, File) This week Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s expected to announce a plan to tackle homelessness. Wheeler wants to build 3 500 person homeless campuses, and ban unsanctioned camping in the city over 18 months.
hh-today.com
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
KXL
Ted Wheeler Plans To Make His Homeless Problem Your Homeless Problem
Like the weather, everyone talks about the problem of drug-addicted squatters camping out in public places. They leave human filth, dirty needles and often bring crime. But with ballots in the mail to voters, folks like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler now want to make it LOOK like they’re actually doing something about it.
Chronicle
Joe Kent Campaign Violates Host Rules of Saturday Debate in Vancouver
After a debate in Vancouver on Saturday hosted by the League of Women Voters, the organization says the Joe Kent campaign has violated the rules after agreeing to them prior to the televised event. The campaigns of both Kent and opponent Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez agreed in advance not...
KGW
Mayor Wheeler expected to announce plan for banning unsanctioned camping in Portland
Wheeler reportedly wants to build three large homeless "campuses." It’s a proposal largely supported by all three candidates for Oregon governor.
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
Oregon voter guide for next month's election
A breakdown of the top Oregon statewide and Portland local races on the ballot. Here’s a look at the biggest races and measures Oregon, Portland and Southwest Washington voters can expect to find on their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. You can find up-to-date coverage at KGW’s main elections page, plus live results when election night arrives.
KPVI Newschannel 6
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Oregon City rejects subdivision that 'missed the boat' on retail
Developers seeking to build first 426 homes of 936 residential units rebuked by city commissioners.Mixed use doesn't just mean houses: Oregon City commissioners sent this message loud and clear in rejecting Icon Construction's plan to build a 426-home subdivision in the Park Place neighborhood. Mayor Denyse McGriff said on Oct. 17 that the inconsistency with the area's concept plan meant that pieces of the proposed Park Place Crossing development, which eventually had planned 936 residential units, "should be at least two stories and have ground-floor retail, and not as an after-thought." McGriff said that she disagreed with Oregon City staff...
opb.org
Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster
Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
kptv.com
‘Property taxes have gone up more than double’: Santiam Canyon Fire survivor reveals hurdles in rebuilding
SANTIAM CANYON Ore. (KPTV) - Those who were impacted by the Santiam Canyon fires have faced the tough decision of whether to rebuild or move. For some who decided to stay and start new are now dealing with much higher property taxes on top of everything else. One Mill City woman says it was shocking when she got her property tax statement this week.
theportlandmedium.com
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
Comments / 0