The share of different types of mortgages taken out by state

Conventional loans were the loan type of choice for the majority of homebuyers in 2021. Alaskan homebuyers used conventional loans less than any other state. Homebuyers took out more VA loans there compared with other states.

FHA loans were the next most common to be issued nationwide. Compared with a conventional loan, these loans have lessened requirements surrounding how much money a buyer has to put down as a deposit. FHA loans often help first-time homebuyers get into the housing market. Rhode Island led all other states in FHA loans last year, making up nearly 1 in 4 of the home loans originated in the state. Louisiana had the next largest share at 22% of all loans.

The highest percentage of VA loans by state were taken out in Alaska, at nearly a quarter of all loans originated, followed by Hawaii and Wyoming. All three states are somewhat geographically isolated from the rest of the country and have large U.S. military bases and significant veteran populations.