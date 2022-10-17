ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The share of different types of mortgages taken out by state

By American Home Shield
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zzb36_0icbpggP00

Conventional loans were the loan type of choice for the majority of homebuyers in 2021. Alaskan homebuyers used conventional loans less than any other state. Homebuyers took out more VA loans there compared with other states.

FHA loans were the next most common to be issued nationwide. Compared with a conventional loan, these loans have lessened requirements surrounding how much money a buyer has to put down as a deposit. FHA loans often help first-time homebuyers get into the housing market. Rhode Island led all other states in FHA loans last year, making up nearly 1 in 4 of the home loans originated in the state. Louisiana had the next largest share at 22% of all loans.

The highest percentage of VA loans by state were taken out in Alaska, at nearly a quarter of all loans originated, followed by Hawaii and Wyoming. All three states are somewhat geographically isolated from the rest of the country and have large U.S. military bases and significant veteran populations.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy