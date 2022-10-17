ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the housing market changed in 2021

By Canva
 3 days ago

Ever since the U.S. adopted more regulations around mortgages, in the wake of the 2000s housing crash, applying for a home loan has been an intensive process. Underwriting requires borrowers to open up their financial histories to the banks lending them hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the whole process can easily take a month or longer. But the housing market became so hot in 2021, that even securing a mortgage was often not enough to guarantee you a purchased home. A combination of lagging new home construction and skyrocketing demand has accelerated the homebuying process, driving U.S. housing prices to levels never seen before.

Homebuilding came to a near standstill in the spring of 2020, as COVID-19 workplace regulations were enacted across the U.S. Just a year later properties were selling in record time frames as builders struggled to complete enough houses to meet demand.

Americans saw the pandemic-lowered interest rates as an opportunity to upgrade—to more living space, a safer or warmer geographic location, or closer proximity to friends and relatives. By the summer months, typically the annual peak for real estate activity, listings were selling twice as fast as they were pre-pandemic, according to Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis data . It wasn't until the Fed raised interest rates in March that home sales began cooling.

This story originally appeared on American Home Shield and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

