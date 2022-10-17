ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How mortgage rates vary by state

By American Home Shield
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4HWV_0icbpeux00

States in the Midwest and mid-Atlantic as well as Florida and Alaska were the hottest states for new home loans last year. The migration tendencies of Americans have shifted since the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020. Not only are record numbers of Americans aging out of the workforce and entering retirement in recent years, but many working-age Americans spent the last year seeking out more space for shifting work routines. Those Americans are also moving to less costly and less dense areas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy