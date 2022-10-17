How mortgage rates vary by state

States in the Midwest and mid-Atlantic as well as Florida and Alaska were the hottest states for new home loans last year. The migration tendencies of Americans have shifted since the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020. Not only are record numbers of Americans aging out of the workforce and entering retirement in recent years, but many working-age Americans spent the last year seeking out more space for shifting work routines. Those Americans are also moving to less costly and less dense areas.